Bar review: Nineteen80's Pinball Wizard brings the retro classic back with drinks and music

PHOTO: Instagram/pinballwizardbar
Shannen Chua
City Nomads

Themed bars are an interesting part of Singapore's lively bar scene.

With the resurgence of everything retro, it's no surprise that Phat Cat Collective, the minds behind retro arcade bar and discotheque NINETEEN80 at Tanjong Pagar, has launched its second bar and club concept, Pinball Wizard.

The new space draws inspiration from the vintage glory days of the pinball machine, with imaginative drinks and music of the 90s mixed with 00s and current hits.

Pinball Wizard aims to shake things up at Sim Lim Square, breathing fresh life into the iconic building that has become known as the largest hub for gadgets and tech in Singapore.

As the first concept bar in the line up of hip cafes and retail spaces that aim to rejuvenate the IT mall, Pinball Wizard will open throughout the evening before transitioning into a club at night.

The quirky space of Pinball Wizard is flanked by numerous pinball machines along the side, with modern, electronic offerings and old school machines from the past.

Guests are encouraged to give these machines a go - and it doesn't cost a thing to immerse yourself in the fun.

The interior itself is a time capsule of 70s aesthetics, a nod to the pinball's year of inception and rise to its iconic status.

Of course, no club is complete without its dance floor, and at Pinball Wizard, you'll be right in front of the DJ console grooving to the beat from a roster of stellar DJs as funky lights rain down on you.

When it comes to drinks, Pinball Wizard's cheeky bar programme sees original cocktail creations split into two categories: Signature Cocktails and Cocktail Remixes (all $18 nett).

The psychedelic colour-changing Flower Power utilises the blue hue of butterfly pea-infused gin to interact with an elderflower, apple, ginger, and lemongrass concoction, resulting in a cocktail that's floral in nature with a hint of spice, a perfect palate starter.

The Berry Poppins, made with bourbon, is served with a ladle of what looks like Ikura at first glance. It's actually strawberry caviar, and the sweetness as the individual pearls pop in your mouth balances out the strong bourbon flavours.

The Negroni Spritzer adds a light and bubbly twist to the otherwise bold and serious aperitif, while the Banana Julius Flip, an elevated and adult departure from an Orange Julius, is a vodka-based cocktail that tastes very much like banana bread and banana milkshake, both delicious treats.

For all you party animals out there, Pinball Wizard's shooters are not to be missed.

From the true-to-name Peanut Butter & Jelly ($80 nett for ten shots) to the visually pleasing Free Willy ($15 nett), with its plasma jellyfish effect, you'll definitely have a ball of a time chasing shots and partying the night away.

Pinball Wizard is located at #B1-29, Sim Lim Square, 1 Rochor Canal Road, Singapore 188504, p. +65 8189 1971.

Open Tue-Wed 6pm - 1am, Thu-Fri 6pm - 3am, Sat 6pm - 4am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
She&#039;ll find you your ideal partner but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Jewel Changi Airport sees 50m visitors since opening six months ago
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
New ridge walk opens in Botanic Gardens as part of 8ha extension
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
Taiwan girl becomes colourblind due to excessive phone use
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
