Bar review: Nineteen80's Pinball Wizard brings the retro classic back with drinks and music

Themed bars are an interesting part of Singapore's lively bar scene.

With the resurgence of everything retro, it's no surprise that Phat Cat Collective, the minds behind retro arcade bar and discotheque NINETEEN80 at Tanjong Pagar, has launched its second bar and club concept, Pinball Wizard.

The new space draws inspiration from the vintage glory days of the pinball machine, with imaginative drinks and music of the 90s mixed with 00s and current hits.

Pinball Wizard aims to shake things up at Sim Lim Square, breathing fresh life into the iconic building that has become known as the largest hub for gadgets and tech in Singapore.

As the first concept bar in the line up of hip cafes and retail spaces that aim to rejuvenate the IT mall, Pinball Wizard will open throughout the evening before transitioning into a club at night.

The quirky space of Pinball Wizard is flanked by numerous pinball machines along the side, with modern, electronic offerings and old school machines from the past.

Guests are encouraged to give these machines a go - and it doesn't cost a thing to immerse yourself in the fun.

The interior itself is a time capsule of 70s aesthetics, a nod to the pinball's year of inception and rise to its iconic status.