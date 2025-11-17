Barbie is now repping type 1 diabetes - let's talk about real life with the condition

Nov 14 marks World Diabetes Day, a time to recognise and stand in solidarity with over 400,000 Singaporeans living with diabetes. This year, one of the world's most iconic dolls is joining the conversation — and she's doing it in style.

When you think of Barbie, you probably picture her lounging in her dreamhouse or heading to brunch in Malibu — not doing blood sugar checks or adjusting an insulin pump. But Barbie's gone real-world on us, and it's a huge win for kids and parents dealing with diabetes.

Launched on July 8, 2025 as part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, this new Barbie slays in a chic blue polka-dot top, but it's her accessories that really matter:

The look is cute, but also seriously empowering.

Mattel worked closely with US-based Breakthrough T1D (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) to create the doll, launched at the Breakthrough T1D Children's Congress in Washington, US.

And good news for local fans: this Barbie Fashionistas doll is available on Amazon Singapore for about $23.

Diabetes in Singapore: The bigger picture

Diabetes is a growing health concern in Singapore. According to the National Population Health Study released on Oct 17, 2025, the diabetes prevalence rate has increased to 9.1 per cent, up from 8.5 per cent four years ago.

The Ministry of Health estimates that by 2050, one million people in Singapore will be living with diabetes.

But here's where it gets personal: While Type 2 diabetes usually gets the spotlight (because it's more common in adults and linked to lifestyle), Type 1 diabetes is a daily challenge for kids and teens. It's an autoimmune disease, meaning the body attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It can strike at any age, even in toddlers.

That's what makes this Barbie such a powerful tool. She doesn't just normalise insulin pumps and blood glucose monitors. She says, "Hey, it's okay. You're not alone."

A Singapore mother's perspective: "Imagine if our kids had these Barbies then"

We speak to Angie G, a working mum whose daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was aged 11.

1. As a mother of a diabetic child, what do you think of Barbie's first doll with type 1 diabetes?

My daughter was 11 when she was diagnosed with diabetes. That was 14 years ago. KK Hospital did a brilliant job of inviting parents and their diabetic children to a stay in camp to help socialise our children (and us parents) to insulin injecting and regularly monitoring blood sugar count.

It was a great help, seeing parents and very young children get on board and just do it! But imagine if our kids had these Barbies then. It would have made it much easier to normalise the process for them.

2. In what other ways would a Barbie doll like this have helped you and your child if it had been launched when you were a new mother?

It would also have helped remove some of the stigma our children face, fearing they would be seen as "different" or "less" because they had to inject themselves at meals, in school or in public. My daughter would always look for a private place to do so, because she was self-conscious.

3. How do you think this would be helpful to mothers and their diabetic children today?

⁠I'm mindful that we shouldn't be sending a message that diabetes is okay or in any way cool, or anything like that. It is not. It is a disease.

But having a Barbie with diabetes helps on so many levels — it raises diabetes awareness, it says diabetes is manageable, it removes stigma by normalising the use of insulin pumps and monitors among children, and, most importantly, it helps children understand that the management of their diabetes is in their hands.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.