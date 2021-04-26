Barbie teams up with Zara for its 62nd anniversary

Collaborations are part and parcel of our fashion diet today. Among the many tie-ups that we’ve spotlighted recently include the one between Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Balenciaga’s Demna Gvalisa for GucciAria, Loewe’s ongoing collaboration with Paula’s Ibiza, and Longchamp partnership with Emotionally Unavailable.

The latest tie-up to know comes with a nostalgic slant and involves a huge pop cultural icon. Hint: It involves something many of us played with growing up and may have even been our first entry point to the world of fashion.

To mark the 62nd anniversary of Barbie this year, Zara and the doll’s parent company Mattel have created a capsule collection of athleisure and ’90s-inspired pieces that is full of pink, cropped tops and sweats that will be primed for the Y2K fashion fan base.

And as a fitting tribute to the doll’s original getup of a striped black and white maillot, Zara has created a one-piece swimsuit in white with the Barbie logo in black splashed across the chest.

To bring the collection to life, Zara roped in photographer Marili Andre and stylist Lotta Volkova to lens the lookbook and campaign images featuring models Adit Priscilla and Evie Harris.

Feeling inspired to live out your Barbie fantasy? Scroll below to take a peek at the items from the capsule which you can shop for.

Organic cotton hoodie, $59.90

PHOTO: Zara

Champion the varsity aesthetic with this youthful, pastel pink hoodie.

Organic cotton shorts, $49.95

PHOTO: Zara

You can never go wrong with a pair of high-waisted shorts and we can guarantee that these pastel pink ones would look great with a cropped top or hoodie. Complete the look with your favourite sneakers and you’re all set to go.

Cotton t-shirt, $45.90

PHOTO: Zara

For sweater weather days, opt for this comfy sweater that features Barbie’s handwritten name on the sleeves.

Organic cotton jogger pants, $59.90

PHOTO: Zara

The perfect go-to bottoms for our loungewear chic uniform.

Organic cotton t-shirt, $39.90

PHOTO: Zara

Make a cute fashion statement with your ensemble by going for this printed tee.

Polyamide-blend bikini top, $39.90

PHOTO: Zara

This bandeau-style bikini top has Ariana Grande chic written all over it.

Polyamide-blend bikini bottoms, $29.90

PHOTO: Zara

Match your bikini top with this pastel pink bottom for a cohesive, girly look.

Polyamide-blend swimsuit, $49.90

Planning a day by the beach? Try on this classic monochrome swimsuit which is a modern tribute to the Barbie’s first out that was made back in 1959.

Organic cotton t-shirt, $39.90

PHOTO: Zara

Add a pastel touch to your outfit in this powder blue comfy T-shirt that features a graphic of the stylish Barbie doll.

This article was first published in Female.