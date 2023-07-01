Barbie's real-life Malibu Dreamhouse now available for rent on Airbnb

Barbie's iconic Malibu Dreamhouse is making a return in real life with a three-story lookalike mansion that mirrors the set of the upcoming Barbie movie, available for booking via Airbnb, in Malibu, California.

Fans will be able to stay on July 21 and July 22 free of charge by requesting to book on Airbnb.

The listing reads: "Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu Dreamhouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I've added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu Dreamhouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!"