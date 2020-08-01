A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru

It seems like such a hassle to go through customs, brave long queues and waits, and cross the border just to pinch a few pennies.

But once you calculate the price differences between the goods in Singapore and Johor Bahru, you'd likely turn into a frequent traveller.

Of course, not everything is cheaper in Malaysia. Certain spa chains, for instance, might be pricier than those in Singapore.

There's also the issue of convenience. You could get more affordable furniture in Johor, but do you really want to drag all those unassembled planks through immigration?

Here's a guide on what to shop for instead - and the best places for each category - that will make the journey worth your while.

1. GROCERIES

PHOTO: Pexels

You've seen people lugging trolleys of produce at the bus terminals to and from Johor Bahru.

They do it religiously, making the journey in the morning every week to save two-thirds of their grocery budget. It's the most obvious category to take advantage of, considering that groceries are a necessity and need to be replenished a few times a month.

Granted that most wet markets in Singapore already offer rather dirt-cheap prices, and as long as you're not cooking gourmet, grocery shopping should be relatively budget-friendly.

Still, it doesn't hurt to get a better deal if you're on a budgeting spree.

In fact, if you're shopping for fancier labels and higher quality goods, you should skip local marts for the Cold Storage and Tesco outlets in Johor Bahru.

The same bottle of wine could be priced $5 cheaper in Johor, and you could get three beef rounds in Johor for the price of two in Singapore.

One of the cheapest products to buy is baby formula. A 900g can of FRISO Gold Stage 4 typically goes for $39 in Singapore, but only $18.43 in Johor.

2. DENTAL SERVICES

In Singapore, a root canal could cost anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500; a mini implant could go for a staggering $40,000; and getting braces would likely set you back between $3,500 and $6,000.