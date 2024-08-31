Bark Bank Singapore: Revolutionising canine blood donations

When it comes to our furry friends, we'd do anything to keep them healthy and happy. But what happens when a dog needs a blood transfusion?

In Singapore, the answer has often been a frantic search with few results. That's all changing, thanks to the launch of Bark Bank Singapore — a game-changer in the world of canine care.

Picture this: each year, only a tiny fraction of dogs in need of blood transfusions in Singapore actually get the help they require.

Out of about 700 requests last year, a staggering 89 per cent went unmet. And that's just the cases we know about — the true number is likely much higher, with countless pleas for help never even making it to social media.

The problem? A serious lack of coordination, public awareness, and eligible donors. Until now, that is.

Meet Bark Bank, your doggo's lifeline

Bark Bank Singapore is stepping in to fill this critical gap. This non-profit initiative has teamed up with Better SG, a volunteer-driven charity, to create Singapore's first-ever nationwide digital canine blood registry. Think of it as a matchmaking service for dogs in need of blood and the generous pups who can donate.

The platform is simple but powerful. Dog owners can easily register their pets as potential donors, schedule blood profiling tests, and keep track of their dog's donation history — all in one place.

Vets across the country are getting on board too, with the ability to update donor records and manage appointments through Bark Bank's user-friendly system.

And there's more in the pipeline. Soon, Bark Bank plans to introduce a feature that will match eligible donors with dogs needing urgent transfusions, ensuring no dog goes without the blood it desperately needs.

The heart behind the mission

Bark Bank wasn't just born out of thin air. It's the brainchild of Genevieve Tan and Wong H'sien Jin, who were inspired by their own beloved dog, Bruno. When Bruno fell ill and needed a blood transfusion, Genevieve and H'sien Jin experienced first-hand the panic of trying to find a donor. That struggle led them to create Bark Bank.

"Bark Bank Bark Bank is a tribute to Bruno and the love he brought into our lives," say Genevieve and H'sien Jin. "This platform is our way of making life a little better for our furry friends, and we hope it inspires others to join us in this mission."

If you want to help, you're barking up the right tree

Visit Bark Bank's website here

Sign up as a donor here

Learn more about blood donation criteria here and here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.