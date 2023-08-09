Basic ovulation test kits: All you need to know about using OPKs

Trying for a baby? Find out how an ovulation test kit can help and when to take an ovulation test after your period.

If you've been trying to get pregnant the natural way, you'll know that it's not as easy as it sounds. To increase your chances of conceiving, you have to do it at the right time or date when you are ovulating. And how do you know for sure if you are?

While there are other ways to predict when a woman is ovulating such as keeping an ovulation calendar or tracker on your phone or checking your body temperature, there are also more scientific methods to go about it. One of the more precise methods that can tell if you're actually ovulating is by using an ovulation test kit.

What's an ovulation test kit?

Ovulation test kits or also known as Ovulation Predictor Kits (OPK) help you to identify your fertile window. While it doesn't help you conceive, it's a great way to find out whether you're already ovulating. This way, it helps increase your chances for success when you're trying to conceive.

These can come in handy if you and your husband are already planning to add a new member to your family!

Types of ovulation test kits

There are two types of ovulation predictor kits to help you determine whether you're ovulating. You can try either for when you and the hubby are set to try conceiving!

To put both ways in more detail, here are the two types of OPKs you should know:

Urine-based

A urine-based OPK, or pee stick can detect the surge of a Luteinising hormone (LH) in your body that naturally happens up to one or two days before you start ovulating.

A small amount of LH is always present in your blood and urine. But in the days before ovulation, the amount increases by about two to five times.

Saliva-based

Just as the name suggests, the saliva-based test will test your saliva for rising salt levels. As ostrogen levels go up, guess what? The salt content of your spit will follow suit and increase too.

Two major benefits of a saliva-based OPKs are the fact that it's a one-time purchase, as the lens can be washed and reused, and the fact that it's convenient to use at any place or any time. You don't have to wait for a full bladder, and you're never going to run out of saliva!

Both types of ovulation test kits are easy to find. You can get them at major drug stores across Singapore.

But while saliva-based ovulation test kits are just as helpful, most doctors prefer the urine test to the saliva test.

How does an ovulation test kit work

What does an ovulation test do?

Before we learn how ovulation tests work and when is the best time to use them, let us first learn about the process of ovulation.

Ovulation takes place in the middle of your menstrual cycle, which usually starts on the first day of your period. Once your ovaries release an egg, it stays there for about 12 to 24 hours. Meanwhile, the sperm can live in your body for up to five days.

So even if you don't have sex during that 24-hour ovulation window, you may still get pregnant if you've had sex a few days before, but your most fertile days of the month are one to two days before and after your ovaries release an egg.

Since there is such a small window to conceive during the month, using ovulation test kits can help predict when a woman is ovulating.

It is important to note that while ovulationitest kits can determine your most fertile days, they're not 100 per cent accurate. However, it still has an accuracy rate of up to 99 per cent, depending on your menstrual cycle.

Step-by-step process of using an ovulation test kit

An ovulation kit is used to predict when a woman is most likely to ovulate or release an egg from her ovary. This can be helpful for women who are trying to get pregnant or who want to avoid pregnancy.

An ovulation test has two lines. One is the control line that signals the test is working properly, while the other is the test line that shows the results. Depending on whether you are ovulating, the test line will appear lighter or darker than the control line. Results are usually available in about five minutes.

The test line appears lighter when you have a low level of LH in your body. It'll appear darker when there's a higher level of LH in your body. This indicates that you're more likely to conceive.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use ovulation kit.

Step #1: Collect a urine sample. Typically, you will need to collect a urine sample in a clean, dry container. Some ovulation strips require you to use your first-morning urine, while others may allow you to use a urine sample collected at any time of day.

Step #2: Open the ovulation test strip. Mostly ovulation test strip packaging will usually include ovulation strips or devices and a container for the urine sample. You can urinate on the test stick, or urinate in a cup and place the stick in the urine.

Step #3: Dip the ovulation strips/ovulation test strip or device into the urine sample.

Follow the instructions provided with the kit, plus the ovulation test strip, to ensure that you are using the correct amount of urine.

Step #4: Wait for the results. The kit will usually provide a timeline for how long you should wait for the results after dipping the ovulation test strip. This can range from a few minutes to several hours after putting urine into the ovulation strips.

Step #5: Interpret the results. Ovulation test kits and ovulation strips typically use a colour-coded system to indicate the presence of the luteinising hormone (LH), which surges just before ovulation. If the test is positive, it means that ovulation is likely to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours. If the test is negative, it means that ovulation is not likely to occur in the near future.

An ovulation test has two lines. One is the control line that signals the test is working properly, while the other is the test line that shows the results. Depending on whether you are ovulating, the test line will appear lighter or darker than the control line. Results are usually available in about five minutes.

The test line appears lighter when you have a low level of LH in your body. It'll appear darker when there's a higher level of LH in your body. This indicates that you're more likely to conceive.

When to take an ovulation test

Unlike pregnancy test kits in the market that are quite cheap, ovulation test kits are a little bit on the pricey side, ranging from $11 to $70. Because of this, couples or women are more discerning when it comes to the best time to take the ovulation test kit to get their money's worth.

The best time to start testing ovulation is a few days before your ovulation period. You may also need to check how long your cycle is. For instance, if you have a 28-day cycle, you'll likely ovulate on or around day 14, so you may want to start testing around day 10 or 11.

Meanwhile, if you have a shorter cycle, you can assume that ovulation will most likely occur within 4 days of your cycle's midpoint. That means you can start using an ovulation test kit four to six days prior to your cycle's micpoint.

Is there a particular time of day to take the test?

According to Healthline, there's no right or wrong time of day to test ovulation. Some women prefer to test their urine in the morning as a force of habit with pregnancy test kits.

It also gives you plenty of time to try to conceive if the test shows that you are indeed fertile and ovulating.

Meanwhile, others prefer to test in the afternoon or evening between 12 noon to 8pm

It is said that women tend to have a surge in LH in the morning, and those levels can be picked up in your urine about four hours later. So they believe that waiting a few hours until the LH normalises makes it more accurate.

Just remember that whatever time you choose, it's best to test at the same time each day.

You can even take the ovulation test kit twice depending on your schedule.

To increase or ensure the accuracy of your ovulation test kit limit your intake of fluids for about two hours before testing. Keep in mind that liquid can dilute the amount of luteinizing hormone (LH) in your urine.

If this happens, it can appear as if you're not ovulating when you are. It also helps if you will not pee one to two hours before testing. Of course, always remember to follow the package instructions carefully.

According to Healthline, you can start using an ovulation test kit once you notice any of these symptoms:

increased cervical mucus, particularly discharge that feels slippery when wiping or has an egg-white-like consistency

an increase in your basal body temperature

increased sex drive

light spotting

mild pelvic pain

How long after a positive ovulation test are you fertile

After a positive ovulation test, you are fertile for a specific period. The surge in hormones detected by the ovulation test indicates that ovulation is likely to occur within the next 24 to 36 hours. This is the time when the egg is released from one of your ovaries and can be fertilized by sperm.

It's important to note that the egg typically survives for only 12 to 24 hours after ovulation, so the window of fertility is relatively short. However, sperm can survive in the female reproductive system for up to five days.

Therefore, if you have intercourse during the 24 to 36 hours following the positive ovulation test, and sperm is present in yeur reproductive tract, there is a higher chance of conception.

How accurate are these tests?

The accuracy of ovulation test kits is found to be high most of the time. According to studies, they can detect ovulation up to 97 per cent of the time.

However, do take note that some conditions like having an irregular menstrual cycle, polycystic ovarian syndrome (COS) along with some medications such as fertility drugs, hormones (like birth control pills) and antibiotics can all make ovulation test strips inaccurate. So it's best to consult with your OB-Gynecologist first and ask if she recommends getting an ovulation test kit.

Testing ovulation with an irregular menstrual cycle

As expected, ovulation test kits are more accurate when you have a regular cycle because it's easier to predict your fertile window or ovulation period. But despite that, ovulation testing can still work if you have an irregular cycle. You'll just have to test more often.

While those with a regular cycle only need to test ovulation at least once a month, a woman with an irregular cycle will have to test more frequently. You can start testing a few days after your period and then once every week thereafter.

If you have an irregular cycle, watch out for the telltale signs of ovulation to signal that it's time to start using a test kit. Pay attention to bodily changes like vaginal discharge and basal body temperature.

How to get the most accurate results in an ovulation test

If you're using an ovulation test to track your fertile days and increase your chances of conception, getting accurate results is crucial. Here are some tips to ensure the most precise readings:

Time it right

Use the ovulation test strip between 12pm and 8pm. Most women experience a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) in the morning, and this surge can be detected in your urine about four hours later.

To maximise accuracy, you can even test twice a day - once between 11am and 3pm, and again between 5pm and 10pm. Consistency is essential, so try to perform the test at the same time(s) each day.

Concentrated urine

To avoid diluting the LH levels in your urine, make sure your urine is concentrated enough.

Avoid urinating for an hour or two before taking the test, and try not to consume large amounts of fluids during this time.

Follow instructions

Carefully adhere to the package directions provided by the manufacturer. The more closely you follow the instructions, the more reliable the results are likely to be.

By following these pointers, you can ensure that your ovulation test provides accurate and helpful information about your fertile days, increasing the likelihood of successful conception.

How to choose the best ovulation test kit

There are a number of fertility tests and ovulation test kit brands available in Singapore. So, how do you know which ones are reliable? We made the task easier by focusing on two important factors:

Level of sensitivity: The sensitivity of the ovulation test kit and test is judged by the minimum amount of LH in your system that the test can detect. Thus, a lower number indicates a more sensitive test. This is because it shows that the test can detect lower ranges of LH as compared to tests with higher thresholds.

Easy to use: It is important to choose an ovulation test kit brand that is fuss-free and easy to use. This is so that they do not hinder the process of checking the ovulation window.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.