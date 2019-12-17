Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them

PHOTO: Pexels
HomeRenoGuru

Bathrooms are often overlooked spaces in a home when it comes to renovating. They are heavily used by all members of the family, and even an intimate space for some.

Therefore, it's worth your time and effort to ensure this utilitarian space is made comfortable, convenient and functional.

MUST KNOW BRANDS FOR BATHROOM FITTINGS

To get you started, here's an introduction to some of the most sought-after brands here in Singapore, and what they are best known for.

KOHLER

Kohler is an American brand best known for their kitchen and bathroom fittings. Manufacturing and selling top-quality fixtures since 1873, this brand is popular due to their elegant and modern designs.

In addition, they are a great choice for compact bathrooms as they have options that are slim and require less installation space as compared to competing brands

GROHE

One of the most well-known brands for bathroom fittings, Grohe has more than 300 design and innovations awards under their belt. They represent a perfect unity of award-winning designs with industry-leading technologies.

Think of Grohe as the BMW of toilets - German, well-engineered and full of innovations.

HANSGROHE

Hansgrohe, also based in Germany, creates products that are timeless, attractive and highly functional.

Despite the high price, Singaporeans lust after Hansgrohe for their long heritage and branding, as well as their superior design, quality and technology.

TOTO TOILET

Japanese brand Toto is the world's largest toilet manufacturer.

They have a substantial amount of designs that cater to different budgets.

From the most sophisticated and automatic bots, to standard functional everyday toilets, all products are masterfully crafted, extremely reliable and designed for function.

DURAVIT

If you're looking for fittings with sleek, designer looks for your contemporary bathroom and don't mind spending more, Duravit is the brand for you.

Based in Germany, Duravit is a renowned global brand that promises high quality and durability throughout their diverse line of sanitary ware.

CHECKLIST OF ACCESSORIES AND FITTINGS FOR YOUR BATHROOM

Doing up your new home or refreshing your dated bathroom can be a stressful event.

But we've got your back - simply bring this checklist along when you go shopping for bathroom essentials!

WHERE TO FIND BATHROOM ACCESSORIES AND FITTINGS IN SINGAPORE

With all the various brands carried by different stores scattered all over Singapore, it can be time-consuming searching for all of them.

Here's a list of the most popular stores in Singapore you should visit, depending on your budget and the brands you're after!

FOR THOSE WITH MORE BUDGET

BATHROOM GALLERY

Boasting a huge 15,000 square feet showroom located in the east, Bathroom Gallery carries an extensive amount of bathroom products from many established global brands.

This place is well-designed and organised for homeowners to shop, while being comfortable in an upmarket setting. Notable brands include Duravit, Grohe and Hansgrohe.

Address: 25 Changi South Ave 2 Singapore 486594

Hours: Mon - Fri: 10am - 7pm | Sat: 10am - 6pm | Closed on Sun & PH

Phone: +65 6546 5900

Email: sales @bathroomgallery.com.sg

KHK ASIA

KHK Asia is the official distributor for all Kohler products in Singapore. Situated along Lower Delta Road, their luxurious showroom showcases a very impressive array of Kohler products, displayed nicely for your viewing and testing.

Address: 120 Lower Delta Road #01-11 Cendex Centre Singapore 169208

Hours: Mon - Sat: 10am - 7pm | Sun: 12pm - 6pm | Closed on PH

Phone: +65 6377 3285

Email: info @khkluxury.com.sg

W ATELIER

Located at Apex @ Henderson over 3 levels, W. Atelier's flagship showroom showcases a complete collection of innovative TOTO products.

Due to the bright, airy and inviting layout, homeowners will definitely enjoy their time here.

Address: 201 Henderson Road #01-01 & #03-01 Singapore 159545

Hours: Mon - Sat: 10.30am - 7pm | Closed on Sun & PH

Phone: +65 6270 8828

MID-RANGE STORES

CASA

Located at Kian Teck Crescent, you'll find a comprehensive collection of products from Rubine and BLB at CASA's showroom.

Instead of cramping products together, CASA displays products from these 2 brands in a neat and organised manner. As such, your shopping experience is made more comfortable here.

Address: 15 Kian Teck Crescent Singapore 628884

Hours: Mon - Fri: 8.30am - 5.30pm | Closed on Sat, Sun & PH

Phone: +65 6268 0077

Email: service @casa.com.sg

BATHROOM WAREHOUSE

Spanning across 4 locations around Singapore with a wide assortment of brands, Bathroom Warehouse is a convenient one-stop shop for homeowners.

Apart from offering branded products like Grohe and Duravit at affordable prices, they even offer design services for your bathroom.

BUKIT MERAH SHOWROOM

Address: 16 Jalan Kilang #01-01 Singapore 159416

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6238 0548

CHANGI SHOWROOM

Address: 25 Changi South Ave 2 (Level 3) Singapore 486594

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6542 0859

JURONG SHOWROOM

Address: 18 Boon Lay Way #01-98A/111 Singapore 609966

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6264 8831

UBI SHOWROOM

Address: 33 Ubi Ave 3 #01-51 Singapore 408868

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6659 0796

BIG LOBANG

Big Lobang offers a vast, showroom selection of products at warehouse prices. They have supplied sanitary ware to many local residential projects including HDB, condominiums and hotels.

If you don't mind the industrial location, this might just be where you'll find quality products at a steal!

Address: 7 Toa Payoh Industrial Park #01-1265 Singapore 319059

Hours: Mon - Sat: 8.30am - 5.30pm | Sun: 10am - 7pm

Phone: 9637 9870

Email: biglobang.sg @gmail.com

HOE KEE

Established more than 70 years ago from humble beginnings, Hoe Kee has grown to be one of Singapore's largest suppliers for kitchen and bathroom products with multiple locations.

From branded global brands to traditional hardware, Hoe Kee has all kinds of bathroom products to suit different budgets. This is a great stop for shoppers to compare the quality and prices of branded products to their more affordable counterparts.

MAIN SHOWROOM

Address: 8 Genting Lane Singapore 349472

Hours: Daily (Including PH): 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 296 6827

IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21 #03-08 Singapore 609601

Hours: Daily (Including PH): 11am - 9pm

Phone: +65 6563 5088

HOE KEE SUPERSTORE

Address: 1 Jalan Berseh #01-09 to #01-11 Singapore 209037

Hours: Daily (Including PH): 10am - 7pm

Phone: +65 6392 9909

TANJONG KATONG

Address: No. 845 Geylang Road #01-38 / #01-02 Singapore 400845

Hours: Mon - Fri: 12pm - 9pm | Sat: 11am - 9pm | Sun & PH: 10am - 8pm

Phone: +65 6745 7055 / +65 6846 0889

KAKI BUKIT

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Place Singapore 416179

Hours: +65 6745 3839

Phone: Mon - Sat: 9am - 6pm | Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

HOME & BATHROOM

Located along Balestier Road, Home & Bathroom Building Products carries several renowned brands including Franke, Grohe, Hansgrohe and Toto.

Address: 566 Balestier Road Singapore 329883

Hours: Mon - Fri: 10am - 7pm | Sat: 10am - 6pm | Closed on Sun & PH

Phone: +65 6253 4655

UNIVERSAL UNION

Situated in the east, Universal Union is a traditional bath supply store that has several brands and products at different price points.

Homeowners who are looking for good deals on branded fixtures and accessories from Grohe and Totoshould check them out!

Address: 710 Geylang Road Singapore 389625

Hours: Mon - Sat: 9.30am - 8.30pm | Sun & PH: 11am - 7pm

Phone: +65 6749 0007 / +65 6743 3852

SIM SIANG CHOON

With a portfolio of exclusive distributorship for more than 42 brands, Sim Siang Choon has one of the widest variety of bath and home fixtures for homeowners to choose from.

Their largest showroom at Changi South is 25,000 square feet! Products here are easy to browse as the environment is well-lit and adequately spaced.

CHANGI SOUTH

Address: 42 Changi South Street 1 Singapore 486763

Hours: 10.30am - 8.30pm

Tel: +65 6266 6632

JURONG EAST

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21 #03-10 Singapore 609601

Hours: 1am - 9pm

Tel: +65 6563 6493 / +65 6563 2537

SEMBAWANG

Address: 30 Sembawang Drive #03-13 Singapore 757713

Hours: 11am - 9pm

Tel: +65 6481 2714 / +65 6481 2715

BALESTIER

Address: 551 Balestier Road Singapore 329868

Hours: 10.30am - 8.30pm

Tel: +65 6254 8122 / +65 6254 3122

FOR THOSE WHO FIND JOY IN FINDING CHEAP DEALS

IKEA

As you might already know, IKEA has an incredible collection of products for your home, including bathroom fittings and accessories.

If you're already going for a Scandinavian or minimalist theme, this is perfect for you. Products sold here are generally affordable with decent quality in comparison to branded goods.

TAOBAO

If you're on a hunt for the cheapest deals, Taobao has bath products to offer for a fraction of the price you'd find locally. From modern looking shower mixers to vintage mirrors, Taobao has it all.

Do note that you'd require a decent understanding of the Mandarin language as it's a Chinese website; we recommend using Google Translate. Plus, the quality of these products is also hit or miss - remember to look at the reviews!

WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN CHOOSING YOUR BATHROOM ACCESSORIES AND FITTINGS

With so many types of bathroom fittings and accessories to choose from, it's easy to get overly excited.

But before you over purchase for your new bathroom, here are some factors to consider when shopping!

DECIDING ON A THEME FOR YOUR BATHROOM

Fancy an all-white modern and contemporary theme, or perhaps you're going for a beachy resort feel with sandy and natural colours?

Deciding on a theme can help narrow down your choices when it comes to bathroom fittings and accessories.

PRACTICALITY AND USAGE OF YOUR BATHROOM

EASE OF CLEANING

As busy homeowners, we all want a bathroom that requires minimal up keeping while looking effortlessly stunning.

Hence, some things to keep in mind when planning your bathroom include:

  • Avoid toilets with lower quality plastic cistern. They tend to discolour into an unpleasant shade of yellow over time.
  • Heavily framed showers collect lots of dust. Instead, opt for frameless showers as they are easier to keep clean while allowing more light in for a much brighter and airy space.
  • As much as possible, choose large tiles instead of smaller ones. Less grooves between tiles means less grime gets accumulated. This translates into more free time!

FAMILY FRIENDLY BATHROOM

Keeping your bathroom family-friendly can create a safer and more comfortable space for your family for years to come.

  • Accessibility

By incorporating flat surfaces and avoiding swing doors, you can free up space to move around.

  • Railings

Railings make it much easier and safer for older folks to move around.

  • Floor surface

To prevent slipping when the floor is wet, go for tiles that are at least R10 slip rated.

SPACE PLANNING

Before you go all in and purchase everything you like, consider the size of your bathroom. This will determine the kind of appliances and fittings you can accommodate.

Some things to consider when planning bathroom spaces include:

  • Front toilet clearance

It's recommended to place your toilet bowls facing a wall or door. This ensures sufficient room to take care of needs, while keeping the door unobstructed.

  • Side toilet clearance

If you're placing your toilet bowls next to a wall, leave some room between them. This eases the cleaning process and allows for more comfortable usage.

  • Style of fittings

There are a few trending items that look great and work well even for smaller bathrooms in Singapore. Two of such trends are vessel sinks and floating vanity counters.

DESIGNING THE PERFECT BATHROOM FOR YOUR FAMILY

These tips and trends are here to guide and provide some direction for you. Make the choices for yourself to see if they fit into your new home and add your own creative flair to them!

This article was first published in HomeRenoGuru.

