Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them

Address: 16 Jalan Kilang #01-01 Singapore 159416

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6238 0548

CHANGI SHOWROOM

Address: 25 Changi South Ave 2 (Level 3) Singapore 486594

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6542 0859

JURONG SHOWROOM

Address: 18 Boon Lay Way #01-98A/111 Singapore 609966

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6264 8831

UBI SHOWROOM

Address: 33 Ubi Ave 3 #01-51 Singapore 408868

Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 6659 0796

BIG LOBANG

Big Lobang offers a vast, showroom selection of products at warehouse prices. They have supplied sanitary ware to many local residential projects including HDB, condominiums and hotels.

If you don't mind the industrial location, this might just be where you'll find quality products at a steal!

Address: 7 Toa Payoh Industrial Park #01-1265 Singapore 319059

Hours: Mon - Sat: 8.30am - 5.30pm | Sun: 10am - 7pm

Phone: 9637 9870

Email: biglobang.sg @gmail.com

HOE KEE

Established more than 70 years ago from humble beginnings, Hoe Kee has grown to be one of Singapore's largest suppliers for kitchen and bathroom products with multiple locations.

From branded global brands to traditional hardware, Hoe Kee has all kinds of bathroom products to suit different budgets. This is a great stop for shoppers to compare the quality and prices of branded products to their more affordable counterparts.

MAIN SHOWROOM

Address: 8 Genting Lane Singapore 349472

Hours: Daily (Including PH): 10am - 6pm

Phone: +65 296 6827

IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21 #03-08 Singapore 609601

Hours: Daily (Including PH): 11am - 9pm

Phone: +65 6563 5088

HOE KEE SUPERSTORE