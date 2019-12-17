Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them

Bathrooms are often overlooked spaces in a home when it comes to renovating. They are heavily used by all members of the family, and even an intimate space for some.
Therefore, it's worth your time and effort to ensure this utilitarian space is made comfortable, convenient and functional.
MUST KNOW BRANDS FOR BATHROOM FITTINGS
To get you started, here's an introduction to some of the most sought-after brands here in Singapore, and what they are best known for.
KOHLER
Kohler is an American brand best known for their kitchen and bathroom fittings. Manufacturing and selling top-quality fixtures since 1873, this brand is popular due to their elegant and modern designs.
In addition, they are a great choice for compact bathrooms as they have options that are slim and require less installation space as compared to competing brands
GROHE
One of the most well-known brands for bathroom fittings, Grohe has more than 300 design and innovations awards under their belt. They represent a perfect unity of award-winning designs with industry-leading technologies.
Think of Grohe as the BMW of toilets - German, well-engineered and full of innovations.
HANSGROHE
Hansgrohe, also based in Germany, creates products that are timeless, attractive and highly functional.
Despite the high price, Singaporeans lust after Hansgrohe for their long heritage and branding, as well as their superior design, quality and technology.
TOTO TOILET
Japanese brand Toto is the world's largest toilet manufacturer.
They have a substantial amount of designs that cater to different budgets.
From the most sophisticated and automatic bots, to standard functional everyday toilets, all products are masterfully crafted, extremely reliable and designed for function.
DURAVIT
If you're looking for fittings with sleek, designer looks for your contemporary bathroom and don't mind spending more, Duravit is the brand for you.
Based in Germany, Duravit is a renowned global brand that promises high quality and durability throughout their diverse line of sanitary ware.
CHECKLIST OF ACCESSORIES AND FITTINGS FOR YOUR BATHROOM
Doing up your new home or refreshing your dated bathroom can be a stressful event.
But we've got your back - simply bring this checklist along when you go shopping for bathroom essentials!
WHERE TO FIND BATHROOM ACCESSORIES AND FITTINGS IN SINGAPORE
With all the various brands carried by different stores scattered all over Singapore, it can be time-consuming searching for all of them.
Here's a list of the most popular stores in Singapore you should visit, depending on your budget and the brands you're after!
FOR THOSE WITH MORE BUDGET
BATHROOM GALLERY
Boasting a huge 15,000 square feet showroom located in the east, Bathroom Gallery carries an extensive amount of bathroom products from many established global brands.
This place is well-designed and organised for homeowners to shop, while being comfortable in an upmarket setting. Notable brands include Duravit, Grohe and Hansgrohe.
Address: 25 Changi South Ave 2 Singapore 486594
Hours: Mon - Fri: 10am - 7pm | Sat: 10am - 6pm | Closed on Sun & PH
Phone: +65 6546 5900
Email: sales @bathroomgallery.com.sg
KHK ASIA
KHK Asia is the official distributor for all Kohler products in Singapore. Situated along Lower Delta Road, their luxurious showroom showcases a very impressive array of Kohler products, displayed nicely for your viewing and testing.
Address: 120 Lower Delta Road #01-11 Cendex Centre Singapore 169208
Hours: Mon - Sat: 10am - 7pm | Sun: 12pm - 6pm | Closed on PH
Phone: +65 6377 3285
Email: info @khkluxury.com.sg
W ATELIER
Located at Apex @ Henderson over 3 levels, W. Atelier's flagship showroom showcases a complete collection of innovative TOTO products.
Due to the bright, airy and inviting layout, homeowners will definitely enjoy their time here.
Address: 201 Henderson Road #01-01 & #03-01 Singapore 159545
Hours: Mon - Sat: 10.30am - 7pm | Closed on Sun & PH
Phone: +65 6270 8828
MID-RANGE STORES
CASA
Located at Kian Teck Crescent, you'll find a comprehensive collection of products from Rubine and BLB at CASA's showroom.
Instead of cramping products together, CASA displays products from these 2 brands in a neat and organised manner. As such, your shopping experience is made more comfortable here.
Address: 15 Kian Teck Crescent Singapore 628884
Hours: Mon - Fri: 8.30am - 5.30pm | Closed on Sat, Sun & PH
Phone: +65 6268 0077
Email: service @casa.com.sg
BATHROOM WAREHOUSE
Spanning across 4 locations around Singapore with a wide assortment of brands, Bathroom Warehouse is a convenient one-stop shop for homeowners.
Apart from offering branded products like Grohe and Duravit at affordable prices, they even offer design services for your bathroom.
BUKIT MERAH SHOWROOM
Address: 16 Jalan Kilang #01-01 Singapore 159416
Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm
Phone: +65 6238 0548
CHANGI SHOWROOM
Address: 25 Changi South Ave 2 (Level 3) Singapore 486594
Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm
Phone: +65 6542 0859
JURONG SHOWROOM
Address: 18 Boon Lay Way #01-98A/111 Singapore 609966
Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm
Phone: +65 6264 8831
UBI SHOWROOM
Address: 33 Ubi Ave 3 #01-51 Singapore 408868
Hours: Mon - Fri: 11am - 8am | Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm
Phone: +65 6659 0796
BIG LOBANG
Big Lobang offers a vast, showroom selection of products at warehouse prices. They have supplied sanitary ware to many local residential projects including HDB, condominiums and hotels.
If you don't mind the industrial location, this might just be where you'll find quality products at a steal!
Address: 7 Toa Payoh Industrial Park #01-1265 Singapore 319059
Hours: Mon - Sat: 8.30am - 5.30pm | Sun: 10am - 7pm
Phone: 9637 9870
Email: biglobang.sg @gmail.com
HOE KEE
Established more than 70 years ago from humble beginnings, Hoe Kee has grown to be one of Singapore's largest suppliers for kitchen and bathroom products with multiple locations.
From branded global brands to traditional hardware, Hoe Kee has all kinds of bathroom products to suit different budgets. This is a great stop for shoppers to compare the quality and prices of branded products to their more affordable counterparts.
MAIN SHOWROOM
Address: 8 Genting Lane Singapore 349472
Hours: Daily (Including PH): 10am - 6pm
Phone: +65 296 6827
IMM
Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21 #03-08 Singapore 609601
Hours: Daily (Including PH): 11am - 9pm
Phone: +65 6563 5088
HOE KEE SUPERSTORE
Address: 1 Jalan Berseh #01-09 to #01-11 Singapore 209037
Hours: Daily (Including PH): 10am - 7pm
Phone: +65 6392 9909
TANJONG KATONG
Address: No. 845 Geylang Road #01-38 / #01-02 Singapore 400845
Hours: Mon - Fri: 12pm - 9pm | Sat: 11am - 9pm | Sun & PH: 10am - 8pm
Phone: +65 6745 7055 / +65 6846 0889
KAKI BUKIT
Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Place Singapore 416179
Hours: +65 6745 3839
Phone: Mon - Sat: 9am - 6pm | Sun & PH: 10am - 6pm
HOME & BATHROOM
Located along Balestier Road, Home & Bathroom Building Products carries several renowned brands including Franke, Grohe, Hansgrohe and Toto.
Address: 566 Balestier Road Singapore 329883
Hours: Mon - Fri: 10am - 7pm | Sat: 10am - 6pm | Closed on Sun & PH
Phone: +65 6253 4655
UNIVERSAL UNION
Situated in the east, Universal Union is a traditional bath supply store that has several brands and products at different price points.
Homeowners who are looking for good deals on branded fixtures and accessories from Grohe and Totoshould check them out!
Address: 710 Geylang Road Singapore 389625
Hours: Mon - Sat: 9.30am - 8.30pm | Sun & PH: 11am - 7pm
Phone: +65 6749 0007 / +65 6743 3852
SIM SIANG CHOON
With a portfolio of exclusive distributorship for more than 42 brands, Sim Siang Choon has one of the widest variety of bath and home fixtures for homeowners to choose from.
Their largest showroom at Changi South is 25,000 square feet! Products here are easy to browse as the environment is well-lit and adequately spaced.
CHANGI SOUTH
Address: 42 Changi South Street 1 Singapore 486763
Hours: 10.30am - 8.30pm
Tel: +65 6266 6632
JURONG EAST
Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21 #03-10 Singapore 609601
Hours: 1am - 9pm
Tel: +65 6563 6493 / +65 6563 2537
SEMBAWANG
Address: 30 Sembawang Drive #03-13 Singapore 757713
Hours: 11am - 9pm
Tel: +65 6481 2714 / +65 6481 2715
BALESTIER
Address: 551 Balestier Road Singapore 329868
Hours: 10.30am - 8.30pm
Tel: +65 6254 8122 / +65 6254 3122
FOR THOSE WHO FIND JOY IN FINDING CHEAP DEALS
IKEA
As you might already know, IKEA has an incredible collection of products for your home, including bathroom fittings and accessories.
If you're already going for a Scandinavian or minimalist theme, this is perfect for you. Products sold here are generally affordable with decent quality in comparison to branded goods.
TAOBAO
If you're on a hunt for the cheapest deals, Taobao has bath products to offer for a fraction of the price you'd find locally. From modern looking shower mixers to vintage mirrors, Taobao has it all.
Do note that you'd require a decent understanding of the Mandarin language as it's a Chinese website; we recommend using Google Translate. Plus, the quality of these products is also hit or miss - remember to look at the reviews!
WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN CHOOSING YOUR BATHROOM ACCESSORIES AND FITTINGS
With so many types of bathroom fittings and accessories to choose from, it's easy to get overly excited.
But before you over purchase for your new bathroom, here are some factors to consider when shopping!
DECIDING ON A THEME FOR YOUR BATHROOM
Fancy an all-white modern and contemporary theme, or perhaps you're going for a beachy resort feel with sandy and natural colours?
Deciding on a theme can help narrow down your choices when it comes to bathroom fittings and accessories.
PRACTICALITY AND USAGE OF YOUR BATHROOM
EASE OF CLEANING
As busy homeowners, we all want a bathroom that requires minimal up keeping while looking effortlessly stunning.
Hence, some things to keep in mind when planning your bathroom include:
FAMILY FRIENDLY BATHROOM
Keeping your bathroom family-friendly can create a safer and more comfortable space for your family for years to come.
By incorporating flat surfaces and avoiding swing doors, you can free up space to move around.
Railings make it much easier and safer for older folks to move around.
To prevent slipping when the floor is wet, go for tiles that are at least R10 slip rated.
SPACE PLANNING
Before you go all in and purchase everything you like, consider the size of your bathroom. This will determine the kind of appliances and fittings you can accommodate.
Some things to consider when planning bathroom spaces include:
It's recommended to place your toilet bowls facing a wall or door. This ensures sufficient room to take care of needs, while keeping the door unobstructed.
If you're placing your toilet bowls next to a wall, leave some room between them. This eases the cleaning process and allows for more comfortable usage.
There are a few trending items that look great and work well even for smaller bathrooms in Singapore. Two of such trends are vessel sinks and floating vanity counters.
DESIGNING THE PERFECT BATHROOM FOR YOUR FAMILY
These tips and trends are here to guide and provide some direction for you. Make the choices for yourself to see if they fit into your new home and add your own creative flair to them!
This article was first published in HomeRenoGuru.