Bats and broccoli: Exploring London's 'ghost stations'

From film sets to bat sanctuaries and vegetable gardens, London's disused Underground stations host a subterranean world of surprises.

Now a new exhibition at the London Transport Museum is offering the public a glimpse into the British capital's "ghost stations" -- with guided tours for more intrepid enthusiasts.

One group of aficionados gathered at Piccadilly Circus station, with the thunder of trains reverberating through the tunnels, to see a part of the station not used for years.

Just a stone's throw from one of London's busiest stations, they stepped into a world frozen in time, with signs in outdated typography directing long-gone passengers "To The Trains".

The space is now used to store equipment and as ventilation, but during World War II, Piccadilly Circus helped "preserve priceless works of art from bombing", Siddy Holloway, who organises the "Hidden London" tours, told AFP.

Visitors on 'Hidden London' tours can visit part of Piccadilly Circus station not used for years. PHOTO: AFP

Several parts of the London Underground, nicknamed "The Tube" because of the rounded shape of its circular tunnels, have changed their function with surprising results.

SECRET ACTIVITIES

The exhibition at the Covent Garden museum runs until January and curator Matt Brosnan said it was a chance to explore the history of abandoned stations through time.

An old subway map displayed at Aldwych, one of the London Underground's fabled "ghost stations" that were abondoned for lack of use or, in some cases, never opened. PHOTO: AFP

It also "tries to give visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of these places and explain why they have been abandoned, how they have sometimes been adapted for very different uses and sometimes even secret activities in times of war," he added.