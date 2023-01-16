Battle of bak kwa: This Chinese New Year's prices, queues and more

The Chinese New Year madness is upon us once again.

‘Tis the time of the year when Singaporeans — aunties and millennials alike — jostle with crowds and queue long hours for “branded” traditional bak kwa from Fragrance, Lim Chee Guan and more. Not forgetting the more peculiar varieties like pineapple bak kwa!

Unfortunately, buying bak kwa (barbecued sliced pork) might cost you a little extra this year. Due to the GST hike and rising inflation, various establishments have increased their prices — bak kwa shops included.

Want to know which bak kwa brands in Singapore are still wallet-friendly? Here are the updated bak kwa prices for CNY 2023.

Note: Although accurate at the time of writing, some bak kwa shops may raise prices nearer to CNY. We recommend you check their websites or call the numbers we’ve included below to get the latest rates.

CNY 2023 bak kwa prices at a glance

Shop Prices* (per kg) How to buy Delivery fee Contact Bee Cheng Hiang $64 — Regular $66 — Chilli Online or in-store $12 Free with $300 min. spend 6500 0888 Fragrance $62 (Sale: $58.90)—Regular $64 (Sale: $57.60) —Chilli Online or in-store $8 Free with $120 min. spend 6257 8608 Lim Chee Guan $78 — Regular $80 — Chilli Online or in-store $15 for orders <15kg 6933 7230 Kim Joo Guan $68 — Regular $70 — Chilli Online or in-store (Walk-in recommended) $15 Free for orders >30kg 6225 5257/ 9151 6018 Kim Peng Hiang $48 — Regular $52 — Pineapple BBQ In-store, cash only – 6742 6853 Bee Kim Heng $64 — Regular $68 — Chilli Online# or in-store – 8852 9921 Kim Hock Guan $65 — Regular $70 — Chilli In-store – 9135 9952 * Prices are for sliced pork bak kwa. # Bee Kim Heng’s website may be down during the CNY period. Bee Cheng Hiang—Homegrown favourite Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa Price per kg Minced Pork $62 Sliced Pork $64 Golden Coin $64 Sliced Chicken $64 Chicken Coin $64 Chilli Pork $66 Sliced Beef $74 Gourmet Fusion $76 Applewood sliced pork $78 Gourmet Bakkwa $98 Chilli Gourmet $98 Bee Cheng Hiang is a household brand thanks to the many celebrity endorsements that it has secured over the years. You may remember it appearing in the 2002 film I Not Stupid, and must have seen it on various bus and TV ads featuring Christopher Lee, Fann Wong and Zoe Tay. Today, Bee Cheng Hiang is Singapore’s largest bak kwa brand with many outlets all over the island. The most affordable bak kwa at Bee Cheng Hiang is the Minced Pork type, which goes for $62/kg. The regular pork and chicken varieties (Sliced/Coin) all go for $64/kg, while all chilli flavours will cost you extra. If you’re in the mood to splurge, Bee Chang Hiang also has an Applewood Marbled Iberico Bakkwa (600g) that retails at a whopping $328. Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa outlets: Visit their website to see all Bee Cheng Hiang outlets Bee Cheng Hiang online store: Order online Tel: 6500 0888 Fragrance bakkwa prices Price per kg Signature sliced $55.10 Chilli bak kwa $57.00 Chicken bak kwa $55.10 Gold coin bak kwa $55.10 Mala bak kwa $60.80 Bacon bak kwa $76.00 Premium Kurobuta $68.40 Fragrance — Most value for money

Fragrance bak kwa, or more affectionately known as Xiang Wei Rou Gan, is another major bak kwa seller in Singapore with more than 40 outlets islandwide. You definitely won’t have a problem finding one near your place or office.

It also seems to be one of the more affordable ones. Now that we’re two weeks away from CNY, it seems like Fragrance has already started slashing prices to clear stock.

Fragrance bak kwa outlets: Visit their website for full addresses of all Fragrance Bak Kwa outlets

Fragrance bak kwa online store: Order online

Tel: 6257 8608

Lim Chee Guan—Widest variety of meats

Lim Chee Guan bak kwa prices Price per kg Signature Sliced Pork $78 BBQ Chilli Pork $80 BBQ Bacon $120 Gold Coin Pork $72 BBQ Chicken $72 BBQ Beef $72 BBQ Prawn $72 BBQ Fish $72

Lim Chee Guan offers a wide range of products. They’ve got you covered from land to sea, with bak kwa options ranging from the regular pork to chicken, beef, prawn and fish. They have 4 outlets. 2 in Chinatown, 1 at ION Orchard and 1 at Jewel Changi Airport.

Prices have increased by about 8-12% since last CNY, but Lim Chee Guan’s bak kwa remains wildly popular. People queue hours for it, and they usually sell out by 10am. So if you want to get your hands on some, you better plan to go really early in the morning or pre-order it online.

Also, do note that there are daily limits to how much Signature Sliced Pork you can buy—other products have no caps. These limits depend on which outlet you go to.

Lim Chee Guan has an online store. However, items sell out pretty fast there too. Check their Instagram or Facebook page for stock updates, and view their FAQs for additional information specific to CNY 2023.

Lim Chee Guan bak kwa outlets: 203 New Bridge Road Singapore (059429), People’s Park Complex #01-25 Singapore (059108), ION Orchard #B4-37, Jewel Changi Airport #B2-222

Note: The People’s Park Complex outlet is closed until 23 January 2023.

Lim Chee Guan online store: Order online.

Tel: 6933 7230

Kim Joo Guan — For affordable gourmet cuts