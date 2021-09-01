Battle of the beef burgers: We tried the new McPepper - here's how it compares to the Prosperity Burger

Just a month after launching the polarising crispy 'Hainanese chicken' burger (for what it's worth, we rather liked it), McDonald's Singapore is back with a new burger — the McPepper.

Billed as an all-new limited-edition burger, the McPepper (from $5 with a meal) will be available from Sept 2 after breakfast hours, Mcdonald's announced today (Sept 1).

The burger features the standard caramelised buns, which sandwich two beef patties, diced onions, and a generous dollop of sweet, spicy black pepper sauce.

If that sounds oddly familiar, it's because the popular seasonal Prosperity Burger (from $5.40 a la carte) also contains beef patties, black pepper sauce and onions.

The similarities only intensified when we took our first bite. If you told us it was the Prosperity Burger, we would probably believe you.

The McPepper, though, true to its name, is just a hint more peppery. We also tasted less of the onion as compared to the Prosperity Burger.

Our final verdict? Taste-wise, they're remarkably similar — a pro for anyone craving the Prosperity Burger, which usually only returns every Lunar New Year. But the McPepper wins, simply because it's the more wallet-friendly option of the two.

