Battle of Middle East budget airlines: Which ones are worth it?

Meet the contenders: a brief overview

flynas: Saudi Arabia's leading low-cost airline, flynas, was founded in 2007. Based in Riyadh, it offers affordable travel across a growing international network.

flyadeal: A Saudia Airlines subsidiary launched in 2017, flyadeal is based in Jeddah and serves domestic and short GCC routes with ultra-low fares.

flydubai: Dubai's government-owned flydubai, launched in 2008, connects underserved destinations. In 2025, it won "Airline of the Year" and "Trailblazer Award" for service innovation.

Air Arabia: The Middle East's first major budget airline, Air Arabia, was founded in 2003. It runs a multi-hub network from Sharjah, Casablanca, Alexandria, Abu Dhabi, and Karachi.

Jazeera Airways: Kuwait's top budget carrier since 2004, Jazeera operates passenger and cargo services from its own terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

Pegasus Airlines: Istanbul-based Pegasus, founded in 1990, offers efficient, low-cost flights across Turkey and beyond.

Comparing the airlines: Factor by factor

Airline networks and fleets

flynas: With a fleet of 61 aircraft — including 53 Airbus A320neo, 4 A320ceo, and 4 wide-body A330s — flynas connects more than 70 destinations. Its network emphasizes domestic Saudi routes while extending internationally to the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and Europe.

flyadeal: Operating nearly 30 destinations, flyadeal focuses on domestic Saudi travel with growing international links to the UAE and Egypt. Its young fleet comprises 34 Airbus A320s (23 A320neos and 11 A320ceos), with additional A320neo and A321neo models on order to support rapid growth.

flydubai: Serving over 130 destinations, flydubai has built a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Europe, often targeting underserved routes. Its 88-aircraft fleet comprises Boeing 737 models, including the latest 737 MAX for greater fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

Air Arabia: Leveraging hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia serves more than 200 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Europe. The airline operates an all-Airbus fleet of 68 A320s and 9 A321 Neo LR aircraft, emphasizing reliability and efficiency.

Jazeera Airways: Jazeera Airways connects 50 destinations spanning the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Its fleet of 24 Airbus A320s is optimized for cost-effective regional travel without compromising on comfort.

Pegasus Airlines: Pegasus flies to 146 international destinations across 53 countries, maintaining a strong presence in Europe and expanding in the Middle East and Asia. Its 112-aircraft fleet, primarily composed of Airbus A320neo and A321neo models, supports its growth with a focus on efficiency and modernization.

Cabin experience & comfort

flynas: Offers generous seat pitch and affordable extra-legroom options, ensuring a comfortable and budget-friendly travel experience for passengers. Premium class is offered on select routes with spacious seating, designed for a stylish, comfortable journey.

flyadeal: A no-frills ultra-low-cost carrier offering basic slimline seating for short-haul efficiency. Upgrades are limited to front-row or extra legroom seats for a small fee; no business or premium class is available.

flydubai: Economy features ergonomically designed seats with adjustable headrests and optional upgrades like extra legroom. Business class includes spacious seating, enhanced meal options, and priority services.

Air Arabia: Standard economy seats are space-efficient, with extra legroom available at a price. While it lacks a full business class, "Premium" seats provide more space and priority boarding.

Jazeera Airways: Economy includes comfortable seating, with the option to upgrade to "Extra Legroom Seat" for added space and priority services. A dedicated Extra Legroom class offers wider seats and additional perks, similar to a light premium experience.

Pegasus Airlines: Economy is equipped with slimline seating, with extra legroom available for a fee. While there's no traditional business class, 'Saver Plus' offers comfort upgrades akin to a premium tier.

Baggage allowance & fare types

Please note: Baggage allowance varies by fare and cabin types. Additional charges may apply for baggage exceeding the permitted weight limit.

Fare types

flynas

Light: Pure no-frills fare — allowing only a carry-on luggage.

Value: Provides extra benefits like more baggage allowance and standard seat selection.

Plus: Unlocks booking flexibility and in-advance seat selection.

Premium: The only fare with free lounge access and a hot meal, aimed at travellers wanting premium comfort without a business-class ticket.

flyadeal

fly: Stripped down to just a seat — customise everything else.

fly+: Offers online check-in starting two days before departure.

flyMax: Offers the highest baggage capacity and premium seat selection option.

flydubai

Lite: Best for short trips — minimal cost, minimal frills.

Value: Introduces upgrade options like seat selection at a charge.

Flex: Designed for full booking flexibility — free rebooking and cancellations.

Business: A true business-class experience with premium seats, lounge access, and full onboard service.

Air Arabia

Basic: Built for price-focused travellers and allows rebooking and cancellation at a charge.

Value: This fare tier includes free standard seat selection. The refund is available via a credit voucher.

Ultimate: Adds priority check-in in select airports and offers flexibility around booking.

Jazeera Airways

Light: Lowest fare with no extras — ideal for budget travellers.

Value: Offers flight changes and cancellations at a fee.

Extra: Includes free seat selection — adds efficiency without full luxury.

Pegasus Airlines

Light: Travelers can earn BolBol points to get discounts on subsequent flights..

Saver: The first fare tier to allow checked baggage.

Saver Plus: Stands out with its snack and in-flight entertainment bundle.

Comfort Flex: Offers free change/cancellation, full seat selection (including extra legroom), and has a flexible refund option.

In-flight services & amenities

flynas: The airline does not offer in-flight entertainment, but passengers can pre-order hot meals, snacks, and drinks.

flyadeal: There is no onboard entertainment, so passengers are encouraged to bring their own devices. Light snacks and beverages are available for purchase on board.

flydubai: Offers seatback touchscreens with access to movies, TV shows, music, and games. Meals and snacks are available for purchase.

Air Arabia: Provides in-flight entertainment on select routes through personal devices. Its "SkyCafe" menu offers a variety of meals, which can be pre-ordered or purchased onboard.

Jazeera Airways: Offers streaming to personal devices on all flights. Meals and beverages can be purchased from "J Cafe", with pre-ordering available 24 hours before departure.

Pegasus Airlines: Entertainment is available via personal devices. Snacks and drinks can be bought onboard, and hot meals can be pre-ordered.

On-time performance

flynas: According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, flynas recorded a 91 per cent punctuality rate for both arrivals and departures for March 2025.

flyadeal: According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saudi Arabia, flyadeal achieved a remarkable OTP of 91 per cent arrival rate and 94 per cent departure rate in March 2025.

flydubai: According to Flightstats, the on-time performance of flydubai is around 84 per cent for 2025 for (FZ) Flydubai 524.

Air Arabia: According to Flightstats, as of 2025, Air Arabia has an average on-time performance rate of 79 per cent for (G9) Air Arabia 101.

Jazeera Airways: According to the annual report of Jazeera Airways, the airline improved its OTP from 74 per cent in 2023 to 86 per cent in 2024, showcasing significant operational enhancements.

Pegasus Airlines: According to Statista, Pegasus Airlines had an on-time performance of 87per cent in March 2024.

flyadeal leads in punctuality with a 94per cent departure and 91 per cent arrival rate, making it the best choice for on-time travel in March 2025.

Who is the clear winner?

For regional dominance & flexibility: Air Arabia clearly leads in network strength and flexibility with over 200 destinations and multiple hubs across the Middle East region. It is the most versatile choice for regional travel and beyond.

For business travellers on a budget: flynas stands out as the ideal choice, offering a "Premium" fare with business-style perks, without the business-class price tag.

For comfort without splurging: flydubai offers one of the best blends of comfort and affordability for travellers looking for an upgraded in-flight experience without the cost of a full-service carrier.

For travellers connecting Europe & Middle East: Pegasus Airlines emerges as the top choice, thanks to its extensive route network between Europe and the Middle East. Its strong presence in both regions and affordable fares offer reliable, efficient connections.

For ultra-low-cost domestic travel: flyadeal stands out for its ultra-low fares and strong punctuality record, making it a dependable and budget-conscious choice for short-haul domestic travel.

Each airline has its strengths depending on what you prioritize — whether it's route variety, seat comfort, or fare flexibility. The Middle East budget airline battle is tight, but there's a winner for every type of traveller.

This article was first published in Wego.