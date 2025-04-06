Battlebox, but make it art: Portals will change how you see this underground bunker

If you think the Battlebox is just a World War II bunker for history nerds, think again. This iconic underground command centre at Fort Canning has gotten a mind-bending makeover with Portals, a high-tech art exhibition curated by Jonathan Liu and Shireen Marican, featuring seven Singapore-based artists.

This visually trippy, multi-sensory exhibition uses art and technology to reimagine the potential of this subterranean space. Think interactive installations, motion-triggered soundscapes, and immersive light displays.

Each artist brings a different flavour to the show, using everything from sound to sculpture to explore themes like surveillance, time, power, and conflict. Here's some of what you'll see:

Electromagnetic Sound: The Hidden Echoes

Zul Mahmod, Singapore's OG sound art pioneer, has created a frame that emits white noise as it responds to changes in the surrounding electromagnetic waves.

Darkmode

Victoria Hertel's dangling glass vessels respond and glow as you move closer to them, encouraging interaction and awareness in a space once designed for control and urgency.

BMA

Anthony Chin's installation references the British Military Administration's return to Malaya after Japan's defeat. Projected onto a latex screen, Lord Louis Mountbatten's hand is tied to a fish hook as archival images of coolies fill the screen.

The push and pull of the fish hook reflect the contradictions of opium, a popular source of comfort and suffering for many coolies who became addicted to the drug.

In other works, Jake Tan and Hui Jun Lu explore how tech and the environment collide, creating kinetic and responsive artworks that will make you think about how we receive information today.

Chen Dongyan blends video, narrative, and transmedia storytelling into surreal experiences that feel both futuristic and eerily grounded. Ernest Wu messes with perception using experimental photography and tech, reflecting on the human condition inside this wartime relic.

Here's where it gets cool…

The Battlebox isn't just some old underground cave. It was where top British commanders decided to surrender Singapore to the Japanese in 1942. Despite having superior numbers and resources, the British forces were out-manoeuvred and overwhelmed. The surrender marked the beginning of a harsh and brutal Japanese occupation that lasted for over three years.

Now, decades later, this same space is being used to ask questions about power, control, and the human cost of war, but through the lens of art and tech.

For NSmen, history buffs, or anyone who's ever experienced Fort Canning, seeing the Battlebox this way will give you a whole new perspective.

More than just art

Portals isn't just a one-and-done walkthrough. Curator-led tours, artist talks, and hands-on workshops are happening from April to June.

Whether you're into visual art, creative tech, or just want to flex your IGS game, there's something here for you. Bonus: the Enhanced Experience ticket includes a slick 40-minute audio guide and access to the 270° projection rooms.

Portals is on until June 29, 2025 at Battlebox, Fort Canning Park. Get your tickets on Klook. For more information, check out cmdexe.art.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.