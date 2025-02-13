Award Banner
This BBQ restaurant is offering up to 40% discounts off food bills based on height difference

Diners can enjoy discounts of up to 40%.
PHOTO: Meow BBQ
Melissa Teo PUBLISHED ONFebruary 13, 2025 8:46 AMByMelissa Teo

Do you and your group of friends have very stark height differences? This can soon be used to your advantage. 

Chinese restaurant Meow Barbecue is celebrating its third anniversary with a promotion called Height Challenge. 

From Feb 14 to March 31, diners can enjoy up to 40 per cent off their total bill based on their group's height difference — just bring your tallest and shortest friend!

If the height difference is less than 10cm, diners get a 10 per cent discount. 

A 10cm to 29cm difference unlocks a 20 per cent discount and a 30cm to 49cm difference is 30 per cent off. 

If you somehow have friends that have a height difference of 50cm or more, that's a whopping 40 per cent discount! 

However, there is a catch. As the promotion is for participant's aged 21 and above, diners can't simply bring a child to participate. 

This isn't the first time Meow Barbeque has had this promotion and back in March 2023, it created quite a buzz

The challenge's discount tiers were also exactly the same. 

Apart from that, the restaurant is having a Valentine's Day promotion where couples can indulge in its exclusive Rose Pork Neck dish (priced at $21.40) at 50 per cent off.

To participate, diners can share their meal on social media with the hashtags #WeAreACouple and #WeSpentValentinesDayAtCatCafe, as well as tagging Meow Barbecue's relevant social media channels.

Both promotions are available at Meow Barbecue's VivoCity and Bugis+ outlets. 

Address: Bugis+ 201 Victoria St, #01-17 Bugis+, Singapore 188067
VivoCity HarbourFront Walk, #02-156/157, Singapore 098585
Opening hours: 11.30pm to 10pm daily 

