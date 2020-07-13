Be dazzled by Vietnam's 'world's first gold-plated hotel'

Nothing glitters quite like gold and those looking for an ultra-decadent hotel experience will want to book a stay at the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Billing itself the world's "first gold-plated hotel", the five-star establishment opened earlier this June and boasts not just a facade shrouded in striking 24K plated gold, but also gilded interiors.

It is owned by Hoa Binh Group and run by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with construction costing about US$200 million (S$277 million).

PHOTO: Facebook/Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake

Step inside and you'll be dazzled by the extravagant 24K gold-plated lobby.

Room rates start at US$250 a night, priced so "ordinary people to the super rich can check-in," according to Huu Duong, chairman of the Hoa Binh group.

The bathroom of the Presidential Suite. PHOTO: Facebook/Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake

You can expect no less from its bathrooms too, which have bathtubs, wash basins and even toilet seats that have received the Midas touch.

And if all that doesn't have you agape, make your way to the rooftop. The infinity pool is where you can enjoy a leisurely dip in a 24k gold-tiled pool, while soaking up the view of the spectacular Giang Vo lake.

PHOTO: Facebook/Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake

Duong's gilded dreams don't stop here - the Vietnam war veteran has his sights set on gold-plated projects in Ho Chi Minh City as well as a resort in central Vietnam.

For more information, visit www.dolcehanoigoldenlake.com.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.