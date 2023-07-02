Be spotted by Shell and win

From July 1 to Aug 31, 2023, Shell will be kicking off its Spot and Win contest, where customers who top-up their tank with the new and improved Shell V-Power, will stand a chance to win $100 (equivalent to 3,000 Shell GO+ points) off their next purchase of Shell V-Power.

To stand a chance to win, customers will need to redeem a Shell V-Power decal with a minimum spend of $20 for bikers or $80 for drivers on Shell V-Power, together with their Shell GO+ membership. The Go FOR 100% decal (below) must be displayed prominently on vehicles while topping up on V-Power at Shell stations.

Need more reasons to top-up with Shell V-Power? Shell will also be reprising their popular Shell V-Power@98 promotion, where customers can enjoy the performance of V-Power for the price of Shell FuelSave 98. This promotion will begin on Friday, June 30, 10am to Sunday, July 2, 10pm and on Friday, July 7, 10am to Sunday, July 9, 10pm in conjunction with SAF Day.

According to Shell, their new V-Power formula boasts new generation deposit-targeting technology, which has three times more cleaning and protection molecules. It not only removes 100% of performance robbing deposits, it also prevents future build-up on vital engine parts.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.