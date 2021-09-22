Bear-y fun job: Wildlife Reserves Singapore is hiring a 'panda intern'

If you're a fan of Singapore’s celebrity giant panda family and are looking for a bear-ry good job opportunity, this just might be the one for you.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) is offering Kai Kai and Jia Jia fans the opportunity to become their first ever 'panda intern'.

According to the job advertisement posted on LinkedIn on Monday (Sept 20), the intern's role is to "creatively spark the public’s imagination and inspire youth to tell their own animal stories".

In this sixth-month role, the lucky candidate will work closely with the WRS' marketing and animal care teams to help raise awareness of conservation and sustainability, and "increase the affinity of the public with wildlife" though creative storytelling.

While the job advertisement did not state if there will opportunities to get up close with Kai Kai, Jia Jia and their baby boy, the successful candidate will get access to behind-the-scenes information and footage.

So what's does it take to score the job? WRS says they are looking for someone who is an animal lover, a "marketer at heart", a storyteller, and has a committed and fun-loving personality.

If this sounds like the job for you, apply for the role here.

ALSO READ: It's a boy: Gender of Singapore's first giant panda cub revealed; submit your name suggestions by Sept 19

chingshijie@asiaone.com