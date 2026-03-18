'Past year hasn't been easy': Bearded Bella closing after 8 years

Bearded Bella is closing on Wednesday (March 18), after eight years of serving coffee and brunch fare.

The Melbourne-inspired cafe in Tanjong Pagar announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"It's the end of an era. It's been eight amazing years of bringing you good coffee, tasty food, and a place to hang out," the cafe wrote.

According to Bearded Bella, the "past year hasn't been easy" and they are no longer able to continue with the business.

"As our lease comes to an abrupt close, it's time for us to say goodbye to the space we've called home."

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The cafe urged customers to visit them one last time and grab a final coffee.

Bearded Bella added that they would be selling their dishes, cutlery, coffee, wine, and furniture, and asked patrons to "empty the shop".

"Take home a piece of Bearded Bella history. See you one last time," they said.

Bearded Bella, which opened in 2018, is known for its specialty coffee, homemade bakes, and all-day brunch.

Diners can also enjoy their meal with their pets at the cafe's outdoor courtyard.

AsiaOne has contacted Bearded Bella for more information.

Address: 8 Craig Road, Singapore 089668

Opening hours: 7.30am to 5pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com