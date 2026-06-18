Beary cute: Singapore Airlines introduces new version of cult-favourite mascot

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has introduced a new version of its popular teddy bear mascot, Beary, and it's absolutely adorable.

Known as Beary 3.0, the plush toy will be available from mid-June for children aged 12 and below who are travelling in Suites, First Class, and Business Class on flights longer than five hours, The Milelion reported on June 16.

The bear, which has a gender-neutral appearance, sports a Garden City-inspired outfit that features a shirt with the Singapore Airlines logo on the back as well as a sun hat with the airline's signature batik motif.

As with the previous generation of Bearys, the plush's outfits will change throughout the year to mark occasions such as SIA's anniversary, collaborations with other companies, and the arrival of new aircrafts.

The bear is also about 15 per cent larger than previous versions.

Singapore Airlines first introduced Beary in 2007 and over the past few years, there have been various iterations, such as Green Beary and Chef Beary.

In the past, Beary was available in both male and female versions.

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melissateo@asiaone.com