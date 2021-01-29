Beat the crowds, have Valentine's Day dinner at home instead

It’s Valentine’s Day again, and you think you know the perfect spot for that romantic dinner with your special someone. Problem is, half of Singapore and their special someones have the exact same idea. Which means it’s too late now. You’ll never get a spot at that popular restaurant.

But there is a solution. Just head to the world’s second most romantic place for dinner: your house.

Just because you have to cook dinner doesn’t mean it has to be a tedious affair – in fact, it can even be a couple-building activity.

And the best part is that you don’t even need to go outside and squeeze with the crowds just to get some groceries. All you need to do is hit up the right websites, and they’ll deliver the groceries to you, sometimes even for free!

We’ve prepared the ultimate five-course dinner with ingredients sourced from online grocers for the perfect, minimal fuss Valentine’s date night in with your partner.

1. Cheese and nut platter

PHOTO: Pexels

Let’s start off classic with a cheese, nut, and fruit platter. Of course, you’ll have to consider that this is a platter for two, which means you’ll have to think about balancing variety with portion size.

Thankfully, Carrefour’s Diced Gouda and Mimolette can help you chalk off two kinds of cheese. Fill the rest of the plate up with actual aphrodisiacs like pistachios and dried apricots, paired with classic Ritz crackers (or if you’re feeling extra classy, Carr’s table water biscuits).

You’ll need:

Diced Gouda and Mimolette

Pistachios

Dried apricots

Ritz crackers

Carr’s Original Table Water Biscuits

2. Starter: Overflowing ikura don

PHOTO: Facebook/chinchinpg

Because we thoroughly believe in freedom of choice, there are two ways to play this. Get a 250g ikura in a heart-shaped box – because nothing says romance like heart-shaped food – or save yourself a few bucks and get the ikura in a normal, boring square box.

Either way, just spoon the ikura over (smallish) bowls of rice, and you can even intentionally make your partner’s portion overflow. Just like your love. Make sure you say that line while serving, cause it’s really important.

You’ll need:

Heart-shaped box of ikura

Rice

3. Main course: Boeuf Bourguignon

PHOTO: Facebook/WonderlandSavour

This is the dish that you want to start working on in advance. Boeuf bourguignon is a classic French beef stew that blends the deep flavours of onions, carrots, and celery together with the meatiness of a beef chuck and bacon.

It requires long hours of cooking for its complex flavours to emerge but just like your relationship, but you’ll discover it was worth every minute.

Also, it contains wine. And everybody knows wine = good.

This recipe calls for 2.5 to 3 lb of beef to deliver six servings, but just divide the portions of everything by three, and you’ll have everything under control.

You’ll need:

Beef chuck

Bacon

Any red wine

Yellow onions

Carrots

Celery

Garlic

White button mushrooms

Chicken stock

4. Dessert: Chocolate-dipped strawberries

PHOTO: Facebook/drunkenStrawberries

There’s a reason why chocolate-dipped strawberries are so often depicted as a romantic dessert. Dark chocolate contains tryptophan and phenylethylamine, which are respectively related to serotonin and amphetamine, chemicals that are associated with the feeling of falling in love. Here’s a quick recipe you can make at home together.

You’ll need:

Chocolate chips

Strawberries

5. Sweet wine

PHOTO: Pexels

Every romantic dinner deserves a fine bottle of wine. Sure, you could be a cheapo and just drink up whatever leftover wine you have from the boeuf bourguignon, but we suggest you get something special to pair with the dessert.

Choose a sweet wine for your Valentine’s Day dinner to go with your dark chocs – a Moscato rose will pair perfectly.

6. Bonus: Candles

PHOTO: Pexels

Your V-day candlelit dinner wouldn’t be one without candles. Grab some classic restaurant-style big candles, turn down the lights, and rack up those ambience points.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day dinner 2021: 20 restaurants to have a romantic meal in Singapore