Beat the heat this National Day with $0.56 soya milk from Mr Bean

As Singapore's 56th birthday draws near, the National Day promotions keep rolling in. 

Soya bean specialist Mr Bean has jumped onto the bandwagon too — from now till Aug 15, they will be offering their signature classic soya milk drink for only $0.56 (U.P. $1.60) with any purchase of their SingaFour Pancake or Eggwich. 

To redeem, simply flash this Facebook post when placing your order. 

The promotion is available at all their outlets

Deal ends: Aug 15 

