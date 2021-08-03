Beat the heat this National Day with $0.56 soya milk from Mr Bean

As Singapore's 56th birthday draws near, the National Day promotions keep rolling in.

Soya bean specialist Mr Bean has jumped onto the bandwagon too — from now till Aug 15, they will be offering their signature classic soya milk drink for only $0.56 (U.P. $1.60) with any purchase of their SingaFour Pancake or Eggwich.

To redeem, simply flash this Facebook post when placing your order.

The promotion is available at all their outlets.

Deal ends: Aug 15

