Beauty: Best make-up gift set deals under $100

We all know 2020 hasn’t been the greatest, but you and your friends can still put your best faces forward and gear up for a gorgeous 2021. This Christmas, pretty up with these affordable under-$100 make-up gift sets for yourself or someone who deserves it!
Last updated on Dec 10, 2020. Prices for deals listed in this article are subject to change without prior notice.
1. Cheers My Dears make-up Kit by Benefit Cosmetics, $92
Cheers to this gift set packed with full-sized Benefit bestsellers. Hide those pores with The POREfessional primer, sweep on the cult-favourite bronzer for a natural-looking tan, define your brows with Precisely, My Brow Pencil and, last but not the least, layer the BADgal BANG! mascara onto your lashes for dramatic volume.
Set includes:
- BADgal BANG! BIGGER, BADDER volumising mascara, full size
- Precisely, My Brow Pencil ultra-fine brow defining pencil, full size
- The POREfessional smoothing face primer, full-size
- Hoola matte powder bronzer for face, full-size
2. Christmas Snuggles & Melted Kisses Lipstick (Limited Edition) by Too Faced, $40
If giving smudge-proof kisses under the mistletoe sounds like something you want this Christmas, look no further. Pucker up with these four sweetly-scented, travel-sized versions of Too Faced’s iconic Melted Matte Lipsticks.
Set includes:
- Four travel-sized lipsticks in these shades: Caramel Apple, Sugar Cookie, Candy Cane and Hot Toddy
3. Make It Real Together Advent Calendar by The Body Shop, $89
What’s one of the best ways to count down to Christmas? By opening presents for the entire month of December, that is.
The Body Shop’s Make It Real Advent Calendar is jam-packed with unexpected treats to uplift, pamper and rejuvenate – the perfect way to prepare your skin and body for all the festivities coming your way.
This gift pack isn’t make-up per se, but no one can deny that your make-up only looks as good as your skin underneath.
Here’s a little spoiler. There are 24 items inside the package, scroll on for the entire list.
Set includes:
- Mango Hand Cream, 30ml
- Moringa Fragranced Bath Bubble, 28g
- Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Caring Shower Cream, 60ml
- Hair Ties
- Shea Soap, 100g
- Strawberry Lip Butter, 10ml
- Mini Bath Lily made with recycled plastic
- British Rose Instant Glow Body Butter, 50ml
- Coconut Exfoliating Cream Body Scrub, 50ml
- Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo, 60ml
- Shea Hand Cream, 30ml
- Mango Shower Gel, 60ml
- Bath Gloves
- Strawberry Shower Gel, 60ml
- Pink Grapefruit Hand Cream, 30ml
- Coconut Fragranced Bath Bubble, 28g
- Layers of Fun Nail File
- Pink Grapefruit Fragranced Bath Bubble, 28g
- Banana Truly Nourishing Conditioner, 60ml
- Coconut Lip Butter, 10ml
- Hair Slides
- Coconut Shower Cream, 60ml
- Mango Lip Butter, 10ml
- Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Restoring Body Butter, 50ml
4. Fix Make-Up Holiday Collection by Clarins, $69
If you have a friend who’s constantly blotting her face and retouching her make-up in the middle of your hangout sesh, it’s probably because she isn’t using a good primer.
Pamper her with this set that contains Clarins’ Fix Make-Up, which moisturises and soothes the skin while making the make-up last longer, and the SOS Primer that touches up, boosts radiance and brightens complexion all while protecting and hydrating your skin for 24 hours.
Set includes:
- Fix Make-Up, 50ml
- Lip Comfort Oil 03, 7ml
- SOS Primer #00 Mini, 10ml
5. Luxie Kabuki Brush Set, $97
It’s time to invest in a quality Kabuki brush set to finish your foundation with an air-brushed look. What’s fantastic about such brushes is that they work on almost any type of foundation and concealer, be it powder, cream or liquid.
What’s more, you can even use your KrisFlyer miles to redeem this set if they’re expiring soon (since most of us won’t be able to use them this year anyway).
Set includes:
- 530 Flat Top Kabuki
- 532 Round Top Blender Brush
- 534 Angled Top Buffer
- 536 Pointed Top Kabuki Brush
- 538 Flat Angled Blender Brush
6. Estee Lauder Three-Piece Beauty Set, $71
This set comes with Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Foundation, an all-in-one brush set (with interchangeable brush tips) and the Micro Essence Treatment Lotion. It is the perfect make-up kit for beginners who want to step up their beauty routine.
Set includes:
- Double Wear Foundation, 30ml
- Micro Essence Treatment Lotion, 15ml
- All-In-One Brush Set
7. Perfect Diary X China Aerospace Explorer Jade Rabbit Gift Set, $62.90
Going with the theme of space exploration, this Jade Rabbit set comes with loose powder, a travel-size powder brush, a red velvet lipstick and a gorgeous Nebula-inspired eyeshadow palette.
The multifunctional gift set also acts as a storage space/portable make-up station with mirrors and drawers, so that you can get your glam on anywhere, anytime.
Set includes:
- Explorer Eyeshadow Palette 11 Jade Rabbit
- V14 Lipstick
- 01 Transparent Loose Powder
- Loose Power Brush
8. BECCA x Barbie Ferreira Prismatica Light Essentials Kit, $55
There is no such thing as too much highlight. Stay glowing with this three-piece highlighter set to add three times the glow to your holiday look.The trio includes BECCA’s must-have shades, ready to gift (or, all to yourself.) The creamy formula builds and blends seamlessly, leaving you glowing naturally from every angle. Oh, it also comes in a giftable prismatic packaging for the holidays, so you can skip the wrapping.
Set includes:
- Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter Mini in Champagne Pop, 2.4g
- Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter Mini in Vanilla Quartz, 2.4g
- Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter Mini in Rose Quartz, 2.4g
9. Tempting Trio Mini Eye and Lip make-up Set by Marc Jacobs Beauty, $40
A three-piece set of mini Velvet Noir mascara, Fineliner in the shade of Blacquer and Enamored lip gloss, all wrapped up in a charming cherry box. This trio of Marc Jacobs’ bestsellers is perfectly sized for holiday travel (or for staycations).
Set includes:
- Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in Noir (black), 6g
- Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer (blackest, shiniest black), 0.04g
- Enamored Lip Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer in Pretty Thing (muted rose), 1.7ml
10. Nude Bloom by Pony Park Four-Piece make-up Set by Nudestix, $99
If you’re unsure of whether your gift will be a hit, a nude make-up palette is your safest bet. This limited-edition, four-piece kit curated by Korean beauty guru Pony Park is loaded with multi-use Nudestix essentials for face, eyes and lips to create different looks ranging from soft and pretty to the ultimate K-drama glassy glow.
Set includes:
- Nudies Bloom in Cherry Blossom Babe, 7g
- Nudies Glow in Illumi-Naughty, 7g
- Magnetic Luminous Eye Colour in Praia, 2.8g
- Lip Glace in Nude 04, 10ml
- Baby pink make-up pouch
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.