Beauty: Best make-up gift set deals under $100

We all know 2020 hasn’t been the greatest, but you and your friends can still put your best faces forward and gear up for a gorgeous 2021. This Christmas, pretty up with these affordable under-$100 make-up gift sets for yourself or someone who deserves it!

PHOTO: Sephora

Cheers to this gift set packed with full-sized Benefit bestsellers. Hide those pores with The POREfessional primer, sweep on the cult-favourite bronzer for a natural-looking tan, define your brows with Precisely, My Brow Pencil and, last but not the least, layer the BADgal BANG! mascara onto your lashes for dramatic volume.

Set includes:

BADgal BANG! BIGGER, BADDER volumising mascara, full size

Precisely, My Brow Pencil ultra-fine brow defining pencil, full size

The POREfessional smoothing face primer, full-size

Hoola matte powder bronzer for face, full-size

PHOTO: Sephora

If giving smudge-proof kisses under the mistletoe sounds like something you want this Christmas, look no further. Pucker up with these four sweetly-scented, travel-sized versions of Too Faced’s iconic Melted Matte Lipsticks.

Set includes:

Four travel-sized lipsticks in these shades: Caramel Apple, Sugar Cookie, Candy Cane and Hot Toddy

PHOTO: The Body Shop

What’s one of the best ways to count down to Christmas? By opening presents for the entire month of December, that is.

The Body Shop’s Make It Real Advent Calendar is jam-packed with unexpected treats to uplift, pamper and rejuvenate – the perfect way to prepare your skin and body for all the festivities coming your way.

This gift pack isn’t make-up per se, but no one can deny that your make-up only looks as good as your skin underneath.

Here’s a little spoiler. There are 24 items inside the package, scroll on for the entire list.

Set includes:

Mango Hand Cream, 30ml

Moringa Fragranced Bath Bubble, 28g

Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Caring Shower Cream, 60ml

Hair Ties

Shea Soap, 100g

Strawberry Lip Butter, 10ml

Mini Bath Lily made with recycled plastic

British Rose Instant Glow Body Butter, 50ml

Coconut Exfoliating Cream Body Scrub, 50ml

Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo, 60ml

Shea Hand Cream, 30ml

Mango Shower Gel, 60ml

Bath Gloves

Strawberry Shower Gel, 60ml

Pink Grapefruit Hand Cream, 30ml

Coconut Fragranced Bath Bubble, 28g

Layers of Fun Nail File

Pink Grapefruit Fragranced Bath Bubble, 28g

Banana Truly Nourishing Conditioner, 60ml

Coconut Lip Butter, 10ml

Hair Slides

Coconut Shower Cream, 60ml

Mango Lip Butter, 10ml

Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Restoring Body Butter, 50ml

PHOTO: Clarins

If you have a friend who’s constantly blotting her face and retouching her make-up in the middle of your hangout sesh, it’s probably because she isn’t using a good primer.

Pamper her with this set that contains Clarins’ Fix Make-Up, which moisturises and soothes the skin while making the make-up last longer, and the SOS Primer that touches up, boosts radiance and brightens complexion all while protecting and hydrating your skin for 24 hours.

Set includes:

Fix Make-Up, 50ml

Lip Comfort Oil 03, 7ml

SOS Primer #00 Mini, 10ml

PHOTO: KrisShop

It’s time to invest in a quality Kabuki brush set to finish your foundation with an air-brushed look. What’s fantastic about such brushes is that they work on almost any type of foundation and concealer, be it powder, cream or liquid.

What’s more, you can even use your KrisFlyer miles to redeem this set if they’re expiring soon (since most of us won’t be able to use them this year anyway).

Set includes:

530 Flat Top Kabuki

532 Round Top Blender Brush

534 Angled Top Buffer

536 Pointed Top Kabuki Brush

538 Flat Angled Blender Brush

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

This set comes with Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Foundation, an all-in-one brush set (with interchangeable brush tips) and the Micro Essence Treatment Lotion. It is the perfect make-up kit for beginners who want to step up their beauty routine.

Set includes:

Double Wear Foundation, 30ml

Micro Essence Treatment Lotion, 15ml

All-In-One Brush Set

PHOTO: Shopee

Going with the theme of space exploration, this Jade Rabbit set comes with loose powder, a travel-size powder brush, a red velvet lipstick and a gorgeous Nebula-inspired eyeshadow palette.

The multifunctional gift set also acts as a storage space/portable make-up station with mirrors and drawers, so that you can get your glam on anywhere, anytime.

Set includes:

Explorer Eyeshadow Palette 11 Jade Rabbit

V14 Lipstick

01 Transparent Loose Powder

Loose Power Brush

PHOTO: Sephora

There is no such thing as too much highlight. Stay glowing with this three-piece highlighter set to add three times the glow to your holiday look.The trio includes BECCA’s must-have shades, ready to gift (or, all to yourself.) The creamy formula builds and blends seamlessly, leaving you glowing naturally from every angle. Oh, it also comes in a giftable prismatic packaging for the holidays, so you can skip the wrapping.

Set includes:

Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter Mini in Champagne Pop, 2.4g

Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter Mini in Vanilla Quartz, 2.4g

Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter Mini in Rose Quartz, 2.4g

PHOTO: Marc Jacobs

A three-piece set of mini Velvet Noir mascara, Fineliner in the shade of Blacquer and Enamored lip gloss, all wrapped up in a charming cherry box. This trio of Marc Jacobs’ bestsellers is perfectly sized for holiday travel (or for staycations).

Set includes:

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in Noir (black), 6g

Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer (blackest, shiniest black), 0.04g

Enamored Lip Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer in Pretty Thing (muted rose), 1.7ml

PHOTO: Sephora

If you’re unsure of whether your gift will be a hit, a nude make-up palette is your safest bet. This limited-edition, four-piece kit curated by Korean beauty guru Pony Park is loaded with multi-use Nudestix essentials for face, eyes and lips to create different looks ranging from soft and pretty to the ultimate K-drama glassy glow.

Set includes: