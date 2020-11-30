Beauty deals: Facials under $100 in Singapore

If, like a lot of us, you’re after youthful K-drama star skin, you’d know this — it’s the magic of regular facials. However, not all of us are willing to shell out hundreds of dollars on a facial every other week.

By now you would’ve also probably experienced or heard complaints from friends about ‘maskne’ — acne and skin issues resulting from wearing masks (especially in a hot and humid Singapore).

Here’s a list of eight beauty salons that can help keep your skin feeling fresh without breaking the bank. And everyone goes home happy with that youthful glow.

Facial type Price Duration BB dewy shine therapy (U.P. $350) $98 – Customised facial (U.P. $200) $68 – Acne biotic facial (U.P. $280) $98 –

Branch: Bukit Panjang

Address: #04-08/09 Bukit Panjang Plaza, Singapore 677743

Phone: 6766 9668

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm

Branch: Sengkang

Address: #03-19/20 Compass One, Singapore 545078

Phone: 6343 9939

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm

Branch: Tampines

Address: #04-02 Century Square, Singapore 529509

Phone: 6788 0188

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm

Branch: Jurong East

Address: #03-49 Westgate, Singapore 608532

Phone: 6465 9118

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm

Branch: Yishun

Address: #02-24 Northpoint City, Singapore 769098

Phone: 6755 5726

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm

Branch: Marina Parade

Address: #04-07 Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269

Phone: 6440 0112

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm

Branch: Dhoby Ghaut

Address: #06-18 Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839

Phone: 6737 2234

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm

For first-time customers only, Estetica is offering deals on facials suited for every skin type. The BB dewy shine therapy is a semi-permanent make-up treatment using Nano Crystalline Therapy System to achieve instant skin brightening results.

The entire process is gentle, non-clogging, non-invasive, and requires no downtime. It’s, therefore, best for people who prefer not to step out of the salon with that post-facial redness.If you’re dealing with acne, look up Estica’s acne biotic facial.

With specialised treatment to control sebum production and treat acne-prone skin, you’ll be glowing in no time. But if you’re more inclined towards a more wallet-friendly option, the brand’s customised facial is only $68 a pop and designed to meet the needs of your skin.

16 meticulous steps at only 🔥$58🔥 that combine both facial and eye treatment. Meridien Eye Treatment clears the Meridien... Posted by Pretty Relax - Face Body Nails on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Facial type Price Duration Classic facial $38 60 minutes Purifying facial $38 60 minutes Aqua peel facial $68 75 minutes Diamond peel facial $68 75 minutes Cool hydro facial $68 75 minutes Collagen facial $68 75 minutes Oxygen facial $98 90 minutes Mesotherapy lifting facial $98 90 minutes Guasha bojin facial $98 90 minutes

Address: Blk 177 Toa Payoh Central #01-142, Singapore 310177

Phone: 6353 5979

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm on weekdays and 10am to 7pm on weekends

With only $38 for a one-hour facial, we’d say it’s pretty affordable compared to the usual facial prices in Singapore. Since it’s a unisex salon, you can consider bringing bae on a facial date next time!

Facial type Price Duration Bio-aqua facial (dry/normal skin) $28 15 minutes Bio-clear facial (oily/acne-prone skin) $28 15 minutes Bio-lift facial (ageing skin) $28 15 minutes

Branch: Tiong Bahru

Address: Tiong Bahru Plaza, #B1-124, 302 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 168732

Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 11am to 9.30pm

Branch: Bishan

Address: Junction 8, #01-29, 9 Bishan Place, Singapore 579837

Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 11am to 9.30pm

Branch: Novena

Address: United Square Shopping Centre, #01-36, 101 Thomson Rd, Singapore 307591 Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 8pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 9.30am to 7pm

Branch: Bukit Panjang

Address: Hillion Mall, #B2-10, 17 Petir Rd, Singapore 678278

Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 10pm

Branch: Tampines

Address: Tampines 1, #B1-27, 10 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529536

Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 11am to 9.30pm

No packages. No hidden costs. Only $28 for a 15-minute session to treat, repair and rejuvenate your tired skin. This salon accepts only walk-ins, so you can simply head over to one of their branches for a quick pick-me-up.

If you're a fuss-free kinda girl looking for an all-in-one day moisturiser and sunscreen - here's your... Posted by Chez Moi De Beaute on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Facial type Price Duration Mix + Match facial $95 75 minutes Go Glow facial $78 45 minutes

Address: 14 Scotts Rd, #04-75/65 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213

Phone: 6738-6108

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm on weekdays, 10am to 6pm on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Choose between two budget facials at the centrally-located Chez Moi De Beaute.

Their Mix + Match facial is a customised deep cleansing facial to clear out blackheads and impurities, while the Go Glow facial is designed to bring out your glow in just 45 minutes without the pain of extractions. Both super necessary.

Facial type Price Duration Student facial $30 45 minutes

Address: Bugis Cube, 470 North Bridge Rd, ​#04-03, Singapore 188735

Phone: 8808 4786

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm on weekdays, 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 7pm on Sundays

Hey students, we haven’t forgotten about you. For just $30, you get a facial that only uses products that are organic, cruelty-free and fair trade. The only catch? You’ll have to be below 18 to enjoy this promotion.

Facial type Price Duration Value 1 facial $38 90 minutes Centella organic facial $88 90 minutes Blackhead and clogged pores facial $78 90 minutes Dry skin, moisturising facial $98 105 minutes Oily skin and acne treatment $78 90 minutes Sensitive skin facial $98 90 minutes

Address: Blk 452 #01-1793, Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, ﻿Singapore 560452

Phone: 64531076

Opening hours: 10am to 8.30pm daily, closed on Mondays

If you’re staying in Ang Mo Kio, this neighbourhood facial salon might just be the place for you. With a wide range of facials at really affordable rates, there is sure to be a treatment that suits your unique skin care needs and budget.

Facial type Price Duration H2GLOW facial treatment $48 – Anti-pollution treatment $48 – Stem cell skin booster facial treatment $48 75 minutes Signature Korea BB glow facial treatment $28 – Miracle glow facial $68 – Multi-layer skin booster facial treatment $28 60 minutes Skin brightening facial with omega-3 $88 –

Branch: Tanglin Road

Address: 1 Tanglin Road, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, #04-08, Singapore 247905

Phone: 6262 3378

Opening hours: 11.30am to 8.30pm on weekdays and 10 am to 7pm on weekends and public holidays

Branch: Jurong East

Address: 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate Shopping Mall, #03-20, Singapore 608532

Phone: 6266 0268

Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm on weekdays and 10 am to 7.30pm on weekends and public holidays

Branch: Scotts Road

Address: 6 Scotts Rd, Scotts Square, #03-03, Singapore 228209

Phone: 6721 9026

Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm on weekdays and 10 am to 7.30pm on weekends and public holidays

When you need a cheap and quick pick-me-up, try out Mirage Aesthetic’s multi-layer skin booster facial treatment that is suitable for all skin types and skin concerns. But if you wish to target dull and uneven skin tones, opt for the skin brightening facial and miracle glow facial.

Facial type Price Duration Intensive hydrating treatment $98 75 minutes Crystal ball sensitive treatment $98 60 minutes

Address: Blk 73 Toa Payoh Lor 4, #01-595, Singapore 310073

Phone: 6256 8767

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6pm on weekends and public holidays

Rated the ‘Best Beauty Salon in Toa Payoh’ in 2019 and recognised for having the ‘Best Customer Service’ in 2015 by Singapore Heartland Enterprise, you can be rest assured that the folks at June Skin Care really care for your skin.

Pro tip 1: Remember to always call in advance as these places are pretty popular and walk-ins will almost, always guarantee disappointment.

Pro tip 2: While buying a facial package, make sure you remember to use a credit card to get some cashback or miles too! Rake in the benefits while you can.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.