Beauty deals: Facials under $100 in Singapore

If, like a lot of us, you’re after youthful K-drama star skin, you’d know this — it’s the magic of regular facials. However, not all of us are willing to shell out hundreds of dollars on a facial every other week.
By now you would’ve also probably experienced or heard complaints from friends about ‘maskne’ — acne and skin issues resulting from wearing masks (especially in a hot and humid Singapore).
Here’s a list of eight beauty salons that can help keep your skin feeling fresh without breaking the bank. And everyone goes home happy with that youthful glow.
1. Estetica Beauty
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|BB dewy shine therapy (U.P. $350)
|$98
|–
|Customised facial (U.P. $200)
|$68
|–
|Acne biotic facial (U.P. $280)
|$98
|–
Branch: Bukit Panjang
Address: #04-08/09 Bukit Panjang Plaza, Singapore 677743
Phone: 6766 9668
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm
Branch: Sengkang
Address: #03-19/20 Compass One, Singapore 545078
Phone: 6343 9939
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm
Branch: Tampines
Address: #04-02 Century Square, Singapore 529509
Phone: 6788 0188
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm
Branch: Jurong East
Address: #03-49 Westgate, Singapore 608532
Phone: 6465 9118
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm
Branch: Yishun
Address: #02-24 Northpoint City, Singapore 769098
Phone: 6755 5726
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm
Branch: Marina Parade
Address: #04-07 Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269
Phone: 6440 0112
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm
Branch: Dhoby Ghaut
Address: #06-18 Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839
Phone: 6737 2234
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays at 10.30am to 8.30pm and Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 8.30pm
For first-time customers only, Estetica is offering deals on facials suited for every skin type. The BB dewy shine therapy is a semi-permanent make-up treatment using Nano Crystalline Therapy System to achieve instant skin brightening results.
The entire process is gentle, non-clogging, non-invasive, and requires no downtime. It’s, therefore, best for people who prefer not to step out of the salon with that post-facial redness.If you’re dealing with acne, look up Estica’s acne biotic facial.
With specialised treatment to control sebum production and treat acne-prone skin, you’ll be glowing in no time. But if you’re more inclined towards a more wallet-friendly option, the brand’s customised facial is only $68 a pop and designed to meet the needs of your skin.
2. Pretty Relax SG
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|Classic facial
|$38
|60 minutes
|Purifying facial
|$38
|60 minutes
|Aqua peel facial
|$68
|75 minutes
|Diamond peel facial
|$68
|75 minutes
|Cool hydro facial
|$68
|75 minutes
|Collagen facial
|$68
|75 minutes
|Oxygen facial
|$98
|90 minutes
|Mesotherapy lifting facial
|$98
|90 minutes
|Guasha bojin facial
|$98
|90 minutes
Address: Blk 177 Toa Payoh Central #01-142, Singapore 310177
Phone: 6353 5979
Opening hours: 10am to 9pm on weekdays and 10am to 7pm on weekends
With only $38 for a one-hour facial, we’d say it’s pretty affordable compared to the usual facial prices in Singapore. Since it’s a unisex salon, you can consider bringing bae on a facial date next time!
3. SkinGO!
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|Bio-aqua facial (dry/normal skin)
|$28
|15 minutes
|Bio-clear facial (oily/acne-prone skin)
|$28
|15 minutes
|Bio-lift facial (ageing skin)
|$28
|15 minutes
Branch: Tiong Bahru
Address: Tiong Bahru Plaza, #B1-124, 302 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 168732
Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 11am to 9.30pm
Branch: Bishan
Address: Junction 8, #01-29, 9 Bishan Place, Singapore 579837
Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 11am to 9.30pm
Branch: Novena
Address: United Square Shopping Centre, #01-36, 101 Thomson Rd, Singapore 307591 Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 8pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 9.30am to 7pm
Branch: Bukit Panjang
Address: Hillion Mall, #B2-10, 17 Petir Rd, Singapore 678278
Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 10am to 10pm
Branch: Tampines
Address: Tampines 1, #B1-27, 10 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529536
Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays at 11am to 9pm and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 11am to 9.30pm
No packages. No hidden costs. Only $28 for a 15-minute session to treat, repair and rejuvenate your tired skin. This salon accepts only walk-ins, so you can simply head over to one of their branches for a quick pick-me-up.
4. Chez Moi De Beaute
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|Mix + Match facial
|$95
|75 minutes
|Go Glow facial
|$78
|45 minutes
Address: 14 Scotts Rd, #04-75/65 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213
Phone: 6738-6108
Opening hours: 10am to 8pm on weekdays, 10am to 6pm on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.
Choose between two budget facials at the centrally-located Chez Moi De Beaute.
Their Mix + Match facial is a customised deep cleansing facial to clear out blackheads and impurities, while the Go Glow facial is designed to bring out your glow in just 45 minutes without the pain of extractions. Both super necessary.
5. The Organic Room
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|Student facial
|$30
|45 minutes
Address: Bugis Cube, 470 North Bridge Rd, #04-03, Singapore 188735
Phone: 8808 4786
Opening hours: 10am to 9pm on weekdays, 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 7pm on Sundays
Hey students, we haven’t forgotten about you. For just $30, you get a facial that only uses products that are organic, cruelty-free and fair trade. The only catch? You’ll have to be below 18 to enjoy this promotion.
6. MaskaBeauty
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|Value 1 facial
|$38
|90 minutes
|Centella organic facial
|$88
|90 minutes
|Blackhead and clogged pores facial
|$78
|90 minutes
|Dry skin, moisturising facial
|$98
|105 minutes
|Oily skin and acne treatment
|$78
|90 minutes
|Sensitive skin facial
|$98
|90 minutes
Address: Blk 452 #01-1793, Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, Singapore 560452
Phone: 64531076
Opening hours: 10am to 8.30pm daily, closed on Mondays
If you’re staying in Ang Mo Kio, this neighbourhood facial salon might just be the place for you. With a wide range of facials at really affordable rates, there is sure to be a treatment that suits your unique skin care needs and budget.
7. Mirage Aesthetic
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|H2GLOW facial treatment
|$48
|–
|Anti-pollution treatment
|$48
|–
|Stem cell skin booster facial treatment
|$48
|75 minutes
|Signature Korea BB glow facial treatment
|$28
|–
|Miracle glow facial
|$68
|–
|Multi-layer skin booster facial treatment
|$28
|60 minutes
|Skin brightening facial with omega-3
|$88
|–
Branch: Tanglin Road
Address: 1 Tanglin Road, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, #04-08, Singapore 247905
Phone: 6262 3378
Opening hours: 11.30am to 8.30pm on weekdays and 10 am to 7pm on weekends and public holidays
Branch: Jurong East
Address: 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate Shopping Mall, #03-20, Singapore 608532
Phone: 6266 0268
Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm on weekdays and 10 am to 7.30pm on weekends and public holidays
Branch: Scotts Road
Address: 6 Scotts Rd, Scotts Square, #03-03, Singapore 228209
Phone: 6721 9026
Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm on weekdays and 10 am to 7.30pm on weekends and public holidays
When you need a cheap and quick pick-me-up, try out Mirage Aesthetic’s multi-layer skin booster facial treatment that is suitable for all skin types and skin concerns. But if you wish to target dull and uneven skin tones, opt for the skin brightening facial and miracle glow facial.
8. June Skin Care
|Facial type
|Price
|Duration
|Intensive hydrating treatment
|$98
|75 minutes
|Crystal ball sensitive treatment
|$98
|60 minutes
Address: Blk 73 Toa Payoh Lor 4, #01-595, Singapore 310073
Phone: 6256 8767
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6pm on weekends and public holidays
Rated the ‘Best Beauty Salon in Toa Payoh’ in 2019 and recognised for having the ‘Best Customer Service’ in 2015 by Singapore Heartland Enterprise, you can be rest assured that the folks at June Skin Care really care for your skin.
Pro tip 1: Remember to always call in advance as these places are pretty popular and walk-ins will almost, always guarantee disappointment.
Pro tip 2: While buying a facial package, make sure you remember to use a credit card to get some cashback or miles too! Rake in the benefits while you can.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.