Beauty devices you can use at home when you're lazy but still want good skin

Getting clear skin is not easy and requires a lot of effort. Sometimes, that means going out for facials.

If you're too lazy to leave the house, the good news is, you can use at-home beauty devices to keep your skin in tip-top condition.

A lot of them are very easy to use too, so if you have the resources, why not invest in one?

From light-based tech that'll help your expensive serums work harder, to cleansing brushes that'll unclog every last bit of dead skin cells trapped in your pores, here's a range of beauty devices that you might want to add to your vanity.

AGELOC NU SKIN LUMISPA, $372

Up your cleansing game without worrying about breaking out or irritating your skin with the ageLOC Nu Skin Lumispa that gently gets rid of dead skin and improves texture to help you get glowy in just two minutes. Get it here.

GLOV MAKEUP REMOVER, AUD29.95 (S$29.95)