Beauty devices you can use at home when you're lazy but still want good skin

Getting clear skin is not easy and requires a lot of effort. Sometimes, that means going out for facials.

If you're too lazy to leave the house, the good news is, you can use at-home beauty devices to keep your skin in tip-top condition.

A lot of them are very easy to use too, so if you have the resources, why not invest in one?

From light-based tech that'll help your expensive serums work harder, to cleansing brushes that'll unclog every last bit of dead skin cells trapped in your pores, here's a range of beauty devices that you might want to add to your vanity.

AGELOC NU SKIN LUMISPA, $372

Up your cleansing game without worrying about breaking out or irritating your skin with the ageLOC Nu Skin Lumispa that gently gets rid of dead skin and improves texture to help you get glowy in just two minutes. Get it here.

GLOV MAKEUP REMOVER, AUD29.95 (S$29.95)

Sometimes you don’t need tech in the most forward way, it can be as simple as fabric tech that makes for a more effective cleaner. The Glov makeup removing mitt removes stubborn make-up with just water, and it works like a charm! Get it here.

SKIN INC OPTIMIZER VOYAGE TRI-LIGHT++, $398

This device makes use of coloured LED Chromotherapy and Low Frequency Stimulation to tackle common problems, such as breakouts, sagging, dullness and more. Use a water-based product, and then massage your skin with the device to allow for better penetration. Get it here.

PHILIPS VISAPURE ADVANCE HOME FACIAL DEVICE, $455

This all-in-one kit contains a cleansing brush, a massage head to increase blood circulation and a Fresh Eyes head that targets the eye area to treat tired-looking eyes. Find out more here.

CLARISONIC SMART PROFILE, $330, SEPHORA

You probably know Clarisonic. This version is a redesign that automatically adjusts the power and timing depending on which part of your body you’re cleansing (yes, you can use it on your body).

FOREO LUNA FOR SENSITIVE SKIN, $299, SEPHORA

This may look daunting but it does a good job in making sure all the gunk is removed from your skin surface and pores. According to the website, the lower-frequency pulsations also eliminates signs of ageing. Score!

REFA CARAT RAY, $359

An update to the ReFa Carat, this makes use of solar energy (so you gotta use this in the light) to deliver microcurrents into your skin to boost the lifting effect. You can use this on your face or any parts of your body, but be sure to massage upwards to prevent sagging.

The ReFa Carat Ray will be launched on November 16, 2016 and will retail at Takashimaya Department Store.

CLINIQUE SONIC SYSTEM PURIFYING CLEANSING BRUSH

Suitable for all skin types, this cleansing brush has an angled tip (the green bristles) so you can cleanse the hard-to-reach areas easily.

Available at Clinique counters.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

