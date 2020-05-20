Beauty lessons from K-pop star Yoona on looking fresh

Korean singer-actress Yoona (her real name's Im Yoon-ah) is the epitome of a K-beauty queen. She's got that flawless, glowing, translucent skin.

Her makeup's never overdone even for events and performances. And she's all about that natural beauty - you can't get more on the nose than the fact that she is the face of natural cosmetics brand Innisfree.

As she turns 30, we unearth her best beauty habits to see what she's doing right.

Don't underestimate the importance of sunscreen

When it comes to skincare, we tend to load up on tons of serums, toners and moisturisers to keep our skin soft and supple.

While having a strict skincare regimen is super important, we also need to protect ourselves from the harsh rays of the sun, which could potentially dry out the skin and even cause hard-to-conceal sunspots.

Just like Yoona, many of us tend to spend a lot of time under the sun, which means lathering up on the sunscreen should become a daily habit.

Pop it under your makeup, let it set, grab a hat (take inspiration from Yoona's beach hat) and you should be good to go.

Switch up your hairdo

The best way to keep your look fresh is by giving your hair new life. Whether it's a bold pixie cut, a fresh perm or a completely new hair colour, switching up your hairdo will instantly add oomph to any beauty look.

If you're not quite ready to make the big chop yet, take #beautyinspo from Yoona here: Add some bronze highlights to your hair and ask for a semi-permanent curl which will add glamour and make your 'do bouncier.

A bright lippie

When it comes to makeup, the must-have when you're on the go is always going to be a bright lipstick.

That's because a glossy, pigmented lipstick has the power to turn any dry, pale pout into one that's supple and bright - making it seem like you put in effort in your makeup when you actually didn't.

Plus, a pink or red lipstick adds colour to your face, turning it from dreary to fresh instantly.

We're absolutely loving Yoona's matte coral lip here. Cop her look by going for a long-lasting lip tint that'll get you through copious cups of coffee and pop on a clear gloss to add some shine.

Cleanse, double-cleanse and deep-cleanse

In media interviews, Yoona admits that while she doesn't count the number of steps in her skincare routine, proper cleansing is very important to her.

She says she not only double cleanses to remove all the dirt and grime, she uses a volcanic mask when she feels like she needs to deep cleanse her pores too.

Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise

It's no surprise that Yoona emphasises a lot on moisturising her skin. After all, you don't get a dewy glow like hers without proper hydration.

While it's no secret she loves the Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum (she is the brand's ambassador), did you know that she also cocktails her skincare to get the appropriate moisture her skin needs by mixing different ratios of serum, oil and cream?

More serum to less cream if the climate is humid, and less serum, more cream, with an additional few drops of facial oil if her skin is feeling dry.

She's also a fan of hydrating sheet masks and face mists, which she reaches for when she feels that her skin requires it. We approve of her flexible yet rigorous skincare routine.

Incorporate antioxidants into your skincare routine

While she has not outright stated that she leans towards antioxidant-rich skincare, her selection of skincare products (mentioned above) makes it clear that her beauty routine is packed with antioxidants.

Green tea is an antioxidant-rich ingredient in skincare, with a high ratio of catechins - a natural antioxidant, while facial oils generally have essential fatty acids that help combat free radicals too.

We're pretty sure she might get carded trying to catch an R21 movie if she weren't so recognisable, even after she turns 30 this year.

Make self-care a part of your beauty routine

Yoona seldom posts about her skincare routine or lifestyle habits; you can see from her Instagram feed that she's not a heavy user of the social media platform.

But this picture which she posted of her bathtub, complete with a lit scented candle, reed diffuser and what looks like bottles of essential oil, under low lighting conditions, shows that she takes bath time relaxation very seriously.

She has also said in past interviews that sleep is crucial to great skin, so she makes it a point to get a good night's sleep.

It's OK to cheat-eat (or drink) sometimes

Look at that huge mug of half-finished beer in front of Yoona and the three beer emoticons she typed into her caption.

Now, imagine the amount of sugar that's in the drink which is going to cause collagen glycation, leading to dull, less supple skin, once she downs it.

We know. It sounds like a bad skincare choice. But Yoona's posts about beer, cake and palmiers (we're pretty sure she has a sweet tooth) show that she's not afraid to indulge once in a while - so we should loosen up too, if that extra slice of cake keeps us sane.

After all, stress is an internal aggressor that can cause skin to break out too.

This article was first published in Her World Online.