Beauty secrets from South Korean actress Yoo In-na

Fans of Korean dramas will not find Yoo In-na unfamiliar. Yoo In-na, after all, has starred in many iconic dramas such as Secret Garden (2010), My Love from the Star (2013-2014), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017), Touch Your Heart (2019) and most recently in Snowdrop (2021-2022).

Besides being a well-rounded artist who can also host variety and radio shows, Yoo In-na is also known for her enviable, youthful baby face.

Ahead, we share with you four hallmarks of Yoo In-na's age-defying beauty and tips to recreate them.

Flawless skin

Yoo In-na's look can be easily distilled into four distinguishing factors. The first of them is her clean, porcelain skin that looks healthy, youthful and luminescent. Moreover, her makeup never looks heavy and cakey.

10 per cent Niacinamide Booster, $65, Paula's Choice

PHOTO: Paula's Choice

Redness is an issue many of us face and it can be difficult to conceal with makeup. As such, it is wise to incorporate targeted skincare products to banish excess rosiness.

The Paula's Choice serum employs 10 per cent vitamin B3, or niacinamide, to target redness, skin texture and signs of ageing. It is also fragrance-free.

Shop.

Correcting Primer Anti Redness Green, $11.25, Revolution Pro

PHOTO: Revolution Pro

Adding a colour correcting primer to your base makeup routine can also help reduce redness and allow you to use less foundation and concealer. The Revolution Pro primer is made with a green tint to counteract red tones.

Shop.

2. Expressive eyes

The second feature is her expressive eyes, which Yoo In-na accentuates by tightlining her eyes to help bring greater attention to them.

She would only line the top eyelids to make the eyes appear more open and awake. But if she's going for a more sultry approach, she would also tightline the bottom lashline.

Last Auto Gel Eyeliner Slim, $10.50, Bbia

PHOTO: Bbia

The 2mm lead gives precision to draw a fine thin line on on the waterline and the lashline. Meanwhile, the formula is made to glide easily, last for a long time and is water- and sebum-proof.

Shop.

3. Soft, kissable lips

The third characteristic of Yoo In-na's beauty look is a soft wash of lip colour, usually in a my-lips-but-better nude shade to accentuate her ethereal looks.

Liquid Lip Color, US$18 (S$24.69), Sugarpill Cosmetics

PHOTO: Sugarpill Cosmetics

To create a blotted lip effect that Yoo In-na wears, apply a thin layer of this lip cream on the centre of the lips before feathering it towards the corners with a clean lip brush. A little concealer or foundation to blur the edges would be advisable too.

Shop.

4. Mane matter

Last but not least is Yoo In-na's silky, shiny hair. She made news in 2020 when she chopped off her flowing locks for an edgy textured short bob to host the talk show Love of 7.7 Billion.

Yoo In-na has since grown out but still continues to sport her signature brown hair.

Fine To Medium Hair Treatment Masque, $57.60, Ouai

PHOTO: Ouai

Formulated for fine to medium hair, this reparative hair mask uses shea butter, panthenol and hydrolysed keratin to nourish colour- and chemically-treated hair back to health. There is also a version for thicker hair types.

Shop.

Grafen Pomade Sea Water, $18.90

PHOTO: Grafen Pomade Sea Water

A pomade is essential to create texture, shape and hold to style any hair length. The water-based formula makes it easy to wash out while imparting a medium shine finish.

Shop.

