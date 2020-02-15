Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s

While Singaporeans are familiar with actress Jesseca Liu, who frequently stars in local drama series, many of us will still be surprised to learn that she will be turning 41 on February 13.

After all, she hardly looks a day over 30.

Thanks to her timeless beauty, Jesseca is also the brand ambassador of local beauty brand, Estetica, for several years.

And while she counts on many of its professional treatments and products to help keep her skin in tip-top condition, it still comes down to committing to a sound skincare routine and being conscientious with it.

So for the rest of us who don't necessarily have access to a glam squad, here's what we can learn from Jesseca when it comes to caring for our skin:

1. KEEP IT SIMPLE

PHOTO: Instagram/jessssca

Even though Jesseca has top celebrity makeup artists and hair stylists on speed dial when she's working, she likes to pare things down when she's off-duty.

When she doesn't have any work engagements, Jesseca sticks to a simple three-step routine that includes cleansing, toning and moisturising.

Not only does this tick all the boxes for a basic, yet sound skincare regimen, it is also simple enough to ensure that even the laziest and busiest people can stick to.

If you're looking for a multi-tasking cleanser, try the Laneige Multi Deep-Clean Cleanser, $32 for 150ml, that not only cleanses, but also exfoliates and removes impurities so your skin always looks radiant and glowy.

We know it's tempting, but don't skip on toner when you're doing your nightly skincare routine. Perfect for oily and combination skin, we're in love with DRGL Toner Oil Control, $108 for 240ml. It balances oil production and is enriched with multivitamins so your skin feels soft, hydrated and fresh.

2. MAKE SUNSCREEN A PRIORITY

PHOTO: Instagram/jessssca

Since the early days of her career, Jesseca has learnt from the various makeup artists she's worked with that sunscreen is one of the most important steps of skincare.

Because of that, she's always made it a point to apply sunscreen on her skin every day, and especially so when she has to film outdoors.

And while she counts on Estetica's est.lab SunShield SPF50, which has self-adjusting pigments to even out skin tone, those who are often time-strapped can also consider sunscreens that also provide some cosmetic benefits to cut down the time taken to get ready.

Check out Clinique Moisture Surge Hydrating Cushion Compact SPF 33, $60 each, in 4 shades.

It's perfect for on-the-go application, so you can get some coverage over your dark spots while ensuring that you're protected from those harmful UV rays.

It is also important to ensure that you use a sufficient amount of sunscreen.

For the exposed area of face and neck, it's safe to apply two large fingertip-sized droplets.

3. BRING SHEET MASKS FOR LONG-HAUL FLIGHTS

PHOTO: Instagram/jessssca

Whenever Jesseca travels for work, she always makes sure to carry sheet masks with her onboard because her skin tends to be dry when it's exposed to harsh cabin air.

Needless to say, she swears by Estetica's est.lab VitaLift A+ Brillage Mask, which is made of bio-cellulose fibres.

Unlike most sheet masks which just sits on skin surface and is prone to sliding or shifting, bio-cellulose masks have ultra-fine fibres that smaller than the tiny crevices on the skin surface, which means that the surface area of absorption is largely increased for better results.

Moreover, it adheres more closely to skin and doesn't slide or shift and feels more comfortable.

4. BE MINDFUL OF WHAT YOU'RE EATING

PHOTO: Instagram/jessssca

According to Jesseca, she tries to watch what she eats, sticking mostly to fish and vegetables.

Beyond skin deep, a diet that consists mainly of fish and vegetables means your body is supplied with high amounts of proteins, fibre and vitamins.

This not only keeps you in shape, it is also more beneficial for your health and ensures a glowing, radiant complexion.

5. DON'T NEGLECT THE EYE AREA

PHOTO: Instagram/jessssca

The skin around our eyes is thinner than the rest of the face, which is why Jesseca places great emphasis on caring for her contours.

According to her, she's always been primarily concerned with puffiness around the eyes so she never skips on an eye cream which effectively alleviates puffiness and replenishes moisture.

Leading up to her wedding in 2017, Jesseca also indulged in frequent applications of eye masks to help plump and smooth her eye contours.

If you're on the hunt for a good anti-ageing eye mask, try the Estee Lauder Revitalising Supreme+ Global Anti-Ageing Cell Power Eye Balm.

Formulated to hydrate and firm the under-eye area, this richly nourishing balm slowly softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles while keeping your under-eye radiant.

Use it either as a weekly eye mask or apply a light layer every morning before heading out.

This article was first published in Her World Online.