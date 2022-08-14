Beauty tips we can learn from Chinese actress Qin Lan

Most of us would know Qin Lan from her role as Empress Fuca in the hit palace intrigue Chinese drama Story of Yanxi Palace (2018).

Yet, the Chinese actress is a celebrated thespian with many notable works under her belt, including My Fair Princess III (2003) and We Are All Alone (2020). Qin Lan is also recently reunited with Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Nie Yuan in the period drama Legacy (2022) set in the 1920s.

Beyond our screens, we remain enthralled with Qin Lan. She is one of the few celebs who are unabashed at showing off their bare faces on social media, thereby also showing off how well she has taken care of herself through the years.

Here, we’ve collected beauty tips we can learn from the Chinese actress.

Get some sun

While you might think that we avoid the sun like a vampire as we often espouse the importance of protecting yourself against the harmful ageing UV rays, you do actually still need to get some sun exposure. Getting a moderate amount of sun is beneficial to help your body produce the essential vitamin D, boost moods and even help you sleep better.

Just don’t get baked by the unforgiving midday sun and opt for morning or evening sun when the UV index isn’t that high. And of course, sunscreen.

Daily Sun Refreshing SPF50 Serum, $13.90, Vaseline

PHOTO: Vaseline

Most of us would be religious with sunscreen application to the face. But the body? Not so much. This Vaseline sunscreen is made with chemical filters that won’t leave a white cast and contains petroleum jelly and vitamins B3, C and E to nourish and brighten skin.

Go bare-faced

Many celebs, Qin Lan included, like to go bare-faced without a stitch of makeup on their off-days. It allows their skin to breathe and rest without being bogged down by makeup.

Vitamin Nectar Glow Juice Antioxidant Face Serum, $45, Fresh

PHOTO: Fresh

But if you’re missing the luminosity you get from makeup, a glowy serum would do the trick of restoring it. This Fresh serum is boosted with a cocktail of antioxidants, vitamins C and E and coconut oil to protect, recharge and energise skin.

Extend your lashes

The eyes are the windows to the soul and Qin Lan always ensures that her peepers look as wide awake and bright as possible with extra-long eyelashes. This can be done with mascaras and false eyelashes but if you really want to ensure full, long and healthy lashes then add an eyelash serum to your routine.

Eyelash Growth Serum, $89.90, Xlash

PHOTO: Xlash

Eyelash growth serums contain ingredients that can help your lashes grow longer, fuller and stronger. This Xlash formula employs biotin to promote growth and strengthen hairs while green tea and hyaluronic acid nourish the sensitive eye area.

Don't pop your pimples

In a video posted on her Weibo, Qin Lan shows that she also struggles with breakouts and pimples like us. But instead of bursting it, which can cause skin damage and scarring, Qin Lan deftly covers it with makeup while she allows it to go away.

Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $47, Nars

PHOTO: Nars

When concealing pimples and blemishes, look for one that has a drier and matte formula such as this pot concealer from Nars. Pick a shade closest to your skin tone and use a small detail brush to pinpoint conceal with the littlest product possible. Finally, blend the edges and set them with powder.

Consider health supplements

ICYDK, Qin Lan has joined the ranks of Dilraba, Rebecca Lim and Nicole Kidman to become an ambassador of the Australian vitamin and supplement label Swisse. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Chinese actress bolstered her beauty routine with health supplements.

Ultiboost Hair Skin Nails, $49, Swisse

PHOTO: Swisse

The Hair Skin Nails supplement is for the person looking for an all-in-one supplement to up your skincare game. The formula contains biotin, zinc and selenium to support healthy hair, skin and nails while vitamin C protects from free radicals that damage collagen.

This article was first published in Her World Online.