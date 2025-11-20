Settling all my cuisine cravings in a single mall

As an office worker who lives around Bedok, I'm always on the lookout for quick bites that can satisfy my sudden cravings — especially on work-from-home days. And today, I woke up yearning for a sweet treat to start the day on a good note.

With that in mind, I decided to wander through Bedok Mall to find something to cure my cravings, but who knew that I would find so many goodies to munch on throughout the day? Of course, I had to get my colleague who stayed near me involved in this food adventure so we could order more to share! Here's the list of dishes that we got.

Starting the morning right with a sweet treat

My morning started at Toast & Roll (#B2-15), where I found the perfect solution for my sweet tooth: A Kunafa Pistachio Chocolate Ring ($3.80) fully coated with kunafa shreds mixed with a rich and nutty pistachio paste and melted dark chocolate.

The familiar aroma of melted cheese and warm, toasted bread drew me in, prompting me to reach out for their best-selling Burnt Cheese Hokkaido Toast ($3.20). The crispy edges and the soft, fluffy centre made every bite satisfying, while the melty cheese added the indulgent touch — just the boost I needed for my morning crunch.

Then I remembered a colleague who lives near me and working from home today too — the perfect excuse to swing by Munchi Pancakes (#B2-K12) so I can get min jiang kueh for her and myself while we tackled assignments together. The Hazelnut Min Jiang Kueh ($2.20 each) called out to me with its thick, chocolate filling, and I grabbed two pieces for my colleague and myself.

I also grabbed some Mini Munchi (from $5.50 for six), smaller versions of the traditional pancakes that's easily shareable but full of flavour, thanks to the generous amount of filling inside.

Beyond the classic Min Jiang Kueh flavours like peanut and coconut, they also have a variety of unique ones like Thai Milk Tea, Strawberry Cheese and Milo Dinosaur, suitable for those who have experimental palates like mine.

Filling up on protein and my pantry

Before I knew it, it was time for lunch, so I headed back to Bedok Mall to get something hearty but not too heavy to beat the midday slump. Of course, there's no better place to do so than ALC Rice Bowls (#B2-K13).

I opted for their Original Chicken Meatball Bowl ($10.80) with Lemak Chili Sauce, which came with a satisfying mix of broccoli, diced tamago egg and Japanese short-grain rice. The Lemak Chili sauce added an instant flavour kick that made every bite more addictive.

Other tongue-tingling sauce options include Sambal Belado and Sambal Mayo, but if you're not a fan of the spice, there are non-spicy options like Buttermilk and Teriyaki sauces.

Even though I had filled up on lunch, I knew I would still get the munchies during teatime. So just before I made my way home, I stopped by Panda Chan Snack (#B2-20) to grab snacks for my home pantry.

I picked up these Snowflake Crisps ($6 per 100g) in their newest flavours, Matcha and Yellow Peach. They make the perfect snack — pleasantly sweet and not too overpowering — the perfect pick-me-up that doesn't result in a sugar high.

Whenever I get something sweet, I've got to pair it with something savoury, and the best-selling Salted Egg Yolk Pastry ($6.80 for box of four) from Panda Chan Snack hits the spot.

The buttery pastry is filled with fragrant red bean paste, chewy mochi and a rich salted egg yolk centre, giving it that sweet-salty touch that I personally love.

As I was browsing around the store, the unmistakable scent of freshly Roasted Chestnuts ($2.70 per 100g) filled my nose. The warm, toasty aroma brought me back to the nostalgic days of buying roasted chestnuts from roadside carts, and the memory of the soft, nutty and slightly sweet treat was enough to convince me to get a box for my family to snack on.

Catching up over dinner and dessert

After a long day sitting in front of the screen, it was time for me to unwind. I texted my family to arrange a quick dinner catch-up at BatterCatch (#B1-52).

Their Classic Fish & Chips (from $13.90) is a must-try. You can get your choice of fish like dory, haddock and barramundi, but I went for the halibut ($22.90) that's known to be tender and flaky. The battered fish comes paired with seasoned fries and traditional British sauces — curry, tartar and mushy peas.

It's not fish and chips without a fresh lemon wedge, and BatterCatch thoughtfully serves them in a teabag, so the seeds don't fall randomly onto your plate.

We also shared the Truffle Macaroni and Cheese ($15.90) that had a deliciously long cheese pull. The creamy macaroni matched the intense truffle flavour well, and we found ourselves devouring the dish in mere minutes.

To balance out the richness, we ordered a Citrus Crab and Grapefruit Salad ($13.90), a great addition of greens and zest to the table.

We also ordered two mocktails, Passion Sea Lychee ($6.90) and Lychee Lagoon Tea ($6.90), as a treat for ourselves.

The day wouldn't end on a good note without dessert, so we headed to Avocadoria (#B2-09) for their signature soft serve: Avocado Lover (from $6.90).

This melt-in-your-mouth parfait has layers of homemade crushed cookies, tapioca pearls and fresh avocado bits on top of their velvety avocado ice cream. The combination was surprisingly delightful, and we were instantly hooked by the sweet and creamy ripe avocadoes — the perfect way to wrap up a long day of work and food.

As my family and I were walking towards the car park, we spotted the newly opened Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine (#01-15/16/16A) situated right next to the carpark drop-off point.

"Hey, that's the store with the well-known Hunan Stir-fried Pork and 18-second Angus Beef Stir Fry!" My sister exclaimed, eyeing the display menu that was filled with pictures of mouth-watering dishes.

I couldn't help but salivate at the sight of Chinese dishes as well, and we both made a mental note to return here for our next get-together at Bedok Mall.

Satisfy all your food cravings at Bedok Mall

As I headed home, I realised that I managed to satisfy all of my cravings, from breakfast to supper, without needing to leave Bedok Mall.

If you're ever in the East and find yourself contemplating what to eat, just head down to Bedok Mall. Whether it's sweet, savoury, something small or for sharing, this mall has all your cravings covered under one roof.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Bedok Mall.

valarie.tan@asiaone.com