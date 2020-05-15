Bedroom products and things that help you sleep better

Along with proper sleep hygiene, some products can help you achieve the ideal snooze target. Leave counting sheep to the animal husbandry and grab bedroom items for restful nights.

Survey shows that Singaporeans have increased their snooze time but not their snooze quality. Waking up at night and restless sleeping leave most people dissatisfied and tired during the daytime.

The solution is simple.

Identify the causes of your disturbed sleep and try out the suitable things that help you sleep better. Check out the following products that we have researched for you to take your pick.

Popular things that help you sleep soundly

Right mattress

Whether plush or firm, choose the mattress that supports your spine and relaxes your muscles. This will ensure a perfect rest and a lively morning next day.

Weighted blanket

A weighted blanket is a great way to reduce stress. It has gained popularity because it gives a sense of security and relaxation for a good night’s rest.

Memory foam arm-tunnel pillow

This is a gift for side-sleepers. No more wondering about placing the arm correctly or waking up at night with pins-and-needles on one shoulder.

Black-out curtains and blinds

PHOTO: Pixabay

You don’t want to be disturbed by the light from outside the window flashing on your eyes. Dark curtains and blinds can make your bedroom a cosy sanctuary.

Eye pillow or eye mask

This will help sleep even if the bedside lamp is turned on. Contoured sleep mask gives eyelids and lashes space to move. Eye pillows reduce muscle tension and help with stress-related headaches.

Silicone earplugs

Just as keeping out the light is important, so is keeping out the sound. Reusable silicon earplugs will help you survive the neighbour’s dog barking or blaring music next door.

Aroma diffuser

It is well-known that aromatherapy is one of the ancient ways of sound sleep. An air purifier coupled with an aroma diffuser is sure to give you a relaxed night.

Pillow sprays

If a diffuser is difficult to install or maintain, try this easy option. Lavender or chamomile pillow spray gives the same aroma effect throughout the night.

Lavender Body Moisturiser – If self-care is part of your bedtime routine, why not opt for a lavender body moisturising lotion? The lavender will assist sleep while the lotion nourishes your skin.

White noise machine

If there are babies who need to sleep undisturbed, try white noise to drown out any outside disturbance. Your baby will sleep through all muffled sounds.

Light alarm

PHOTO: Phillips

You may not want to be scared out of your bed with screaming sound alarms. A light alarm will slowly wake you up, letting you finish the rejuvenation process.

Sleep and wakeup patches

PHOTO: Wellness with Alexandra

These are all-natural patches with melatonin and valerian root for a restful night, and caffeine and green tea for an energetic wake-up.

More products for sound sleep

There are many other things that help you sleep restfully. You may want to invest in a sleep tracker if you wish to end your suffering. A sleep-tracking mattress pad can figure out all the disturbances and coach you towards better habits.

Check out if the air in your bedroom is adversely affecting your sleep. Do you need a humidifier to counter a dry bedroom air? Or is it a personal air-conditioner that helps cool you down for a comfortable night?

Is snoring a cause for your or your partner’s poor sleep? Consider investing in a snoring aid pillow. This senses snore sounds and inflates and deflates to nudge the snorer into better sleep positions.