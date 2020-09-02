Bedsheets in Singapore: Best comfortable bedding for a good night’s sleep

They say a good night’s sleep can fix anything – flopping down face-first onto a comfortable bed after a hard day’s work sounds like what sweet dreams are made of.

And yes, having a good mattress is key but the right sheets makes all the difference. Here are some places to source bedsheets and bedlinen in Singapore that’ll indulge and soothe every night without fail.

Originals

Sourcing furniture from around the world for their design, story and timeless aesthetic, the environmentally-friendly Originals stocks Australia-made CULTIVER linens. Made wholly from European flax, the yarn-dyed and stone-washed sheets are soft and durable to provide maximum comfort.

Also thanks to the special enzyme wash, these sheets actually become softer and more comfortable with age. Prices start from $385 for a Linen Duvet Set in gorgeous hues like smoke grey, blue stone, and sage.

Originals is located at 1 Bukit Batok Street 22, Level 5, Singapore 659592, p. +65 6471 9918. Open Sat - Sun 10am - 6pm. Weekdays are only by appointment.

European Bedding

Known for their natural organic latex mattresses, European Bedding is a go-to for many in Singapore. Equally popular are their eco-friendly Heveya Bamboo Sheets (from $138 for a fitted sheet set), which are made from 100 per cent bamboo lyocell that is naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial.

Silky smooth and breathable, a cooling night beckons even for the hottest sleepers. Available in white and grey.

European Bedding is located at 32 Eng Hoon Street, Level 2, Singapore 169780, p. +65 9628 9610. Open Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm, Sat - Sun 10am - 7pm.

SOJAO

When life gives you lemons, place them on a pretty plate and enjoy the sunshine they bring 🌞 . #hustlehardsleepeasy #sojaoshop Posted by SOJAO on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Singaporean brand SOJAO, meaning ‘go to sleep’ in Hindi, is on a mission to provide quality bedrest with their 100 per cent organic and hypoallergenic cotton sheets.

For those particular about thread count, SOJAO’s 300 thread count works perfectly with long-staple, single-ply cotton fibres, resulting in wonderfully soft, light and durable sheets. Classic Natural Sheet Sets start from $98 with colours ranging from simple whites and blush pinks to navy and forest green tones.

SOJAO is located at 44 Kallang Place, #03-11, Singapore 339172, p. +65 9177 6952. Open Mon - Sat 11am – 5pm, Sun 11am - 3pm.

Sunday Bedding

Many of us love naps, but few of us know how to nap well. Our tip? When possible, clock in a 90-minute refresher, which... Posted by Sunday Bedding on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Sunday Bedding offers a spread of different materials for their linens that caters to your sleeping preferences and habits. Beat the heat with the Bamboo Sateen collection (from $218) while those with sensitive skin and allergies can opt for 100 per cent Organic Cotton ($188) or the more premium French Linen ($355).

Their entire range – available in colours like grey, sage and pink and patterns such as stripes and drizzling rain motifs – is vouched for by their resident kitty cats, Fishball and Baby Brown, too.

Sunday Bedding is located at 20A Amoy Street, Level 2, Singapore 169780, p. +65 8661 5821. Open daily from 11am - 7pm. Appointments required via their website.

Annette Singapore

With such weather, it’s the kind of morning we all feel like hiding under our duvet and sleeping in a bit more. #homewithannettesg Posted by Annette Singapore on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Aspiring to create elegant homes mindfully and with grace (that’s what Annette means in Hebrew), this Singapore-based lifestyle retailer specialises in French Linen bedding made with 100 per cent french flax fibre.

Starting from $148 for a Linen Fitted Sheet Set, these minimalistic sheets are available in gentle colours like dusty rose and slate blue. Expect a charming colour fade with every wash, and your sheets to be delivered in sturdy jute bags that can be used on grocery runs in the future.

Shop online with Annette Singapore here.

Frette

Our marvelous bed linens blend together different elements that create romantic designs. ⁠ How do you like to style your... Posted by Frette Singapore on Sunday, May 17, 2020

For those who really want to go all out and greet their mornings in luxury, Italy’s leading linen brand Frette has a wide selection with long staple cotton between 200 and 1000 thread count. Be torn between a variety of fabrics from crisp cotton percales and silky cotton sateens to sumptuous cashmeres and silks.

You can even create a bespoke collection using colours, patterns, textures and decorative pieces. Frette has a long history of respectable clientele that included members of European royal families since 1860, so you know you’ll only be getting the finest.

Frette can be found at Basement 1 of Takashimaya Departmental Store at Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road, Singapore 1238873. Open Mon - Thurs 11am - 8pm, Fri - Sun 11am - 9.30pm. Contact them through their Facebook page for specific quotations.