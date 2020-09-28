The beginner's guide to Asian pastries and traditional desserts in Singapore that locals love

Authentic heritage treats

There’s no word in the English Language that can accurately translate what “kueh” (or “kuih” in Malay) means, and the closest we can get is a snack, dessert, pastry or perhaps, a cake of sorts.

One thing that will not be lost in translation is how yummy these heritage kuehs are!

1. Ang Ku Kueh

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/theMEATMENchannel

The “red tortoise cake” has a soft sticky glutinous rice flour skin on the outside and a sweet filling in the centre. As the name suggests, it resembles a red tortoise shell, and is considered an auspicious delicacy within the Chinese community.

2. Kueh Lapis

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Amy Jenkins

Before the rainbow cake came along, Kueh Lapis was the original multi-coloured dessert. This pudding-like layered snack is a product of steamed soft rice flour with sugar, and coconut milk.

Kueh Lapis is also the term to describe the Thousand Layer Cake (or Indonesian Layer Cake) — a less colourful variation of the snack that includes butter, egg yolk, and mixed spices. It has many thin layers (think mille crepe) that are baked a layer at a time.

3. Kueh Dadar

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Shiokman Eddie

I guess this kueh could be described as a coconut pancake roll. Its distinct green crepe-like exterior is flavored with pandan and its inside is filled with grated coconut generously doused in gula melaka.

4. Kueh Salat (or Putri Salat)

Screengrab/Youtube/Good Living Recipes

This delicious two-tiered dessert is among my all time favourites! The top green portion is a custard-like pandan and coconut milk/cream mixed with rice flour and sugar, while the bottom bit consists of white glutinous rice.

Also similar is Pulut Tai Tai (or Pulut Tekan), a blue glutinous rice cake with kaya (coconut jam). Get the recipe here.

5. Sugee Cake

This traditional Eurasian cake made of semolina and almond is very popular during festivities and celebrations. The use of a lot of egg yolks gives it its rich and dense texture.

It’s one of the easier pastries to make – get the recipe here.

6. Ondeh-Ondeh

Screengrab/YouTube/El Mundo Eats

Picture a boiled glutinous rice ball (covered in fresh grated coconut) with palm sugar syrup oozing out of it. A must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth!

7. Rainbow Lapis

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/theMEATMENchannel

Ask any Singaporean about Rainbow Lapis and they’d almost certainly recall eating this childhood favourite by peeling off layer by layer. Made with tapioca flour,coconut milk and sugar, this kueh is delightfully moist and chewy – and not to mention pretty!

8. Kueh Ambon

PHOTO: Facebook/thekitchensocietysg

Sometimes known as a honeycomb cake, this kueh is made of tapioca and sago flour, eggs, sugar, and coconut milk.

It is usually a pandan-flavoured kueh but some recipes feature various flavours.

9. Kueh Kosui

Screengrab/YouTube/How to Make yummy

These cute little brown steamed rice cakes are made in teacups or eggcups with dark palm sugar and served with grated coconut.

10. Kueh Bolu (or Kueh Bahulu)

PHOTO: Facebook/bahuludie

Somewhat similar to a madeleine, but a lot less denser, these soft and fluffy egg sponge cakes are made in special moulds of various shapes but the traditional ones are shaped like seashells.

It usually has a hint of vanilla essence and I like to dip mine in a cup of coffee or Milo for added taste.

11. Kueh Bakar

PHOTO: Facebook/kuihbakarkemboja.ayuamy

This snack is baked with a distinctive golden brown top layer and has sesame seeds sprinkled on it. You’ll be able to trace a rich taste of pandan and coconut with every bite.

12. Kueh Apam (or Wa Ko Kueh)

PHOTO: Facebook/ResepiPemikatSelera

These colourful steamed rice cakes go very well with orange sugar and grated coconut. A surefire feast for your eyes and taste buds!

13. Agar-Agar

PHOTO: Facebook/sabarestaurantcyberjayaofficial

This sweet Jell-O-ish snack comes in many flavours, with pandan being the most popular. These days, you can also find fruits (such as banana, kiwi, mango and dragon fruit) in the jelly, or even smaller jelly cubes!

This article was first published in The Finder.