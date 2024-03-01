Never too young for hair loss – surprising things that can cause thinning hair in millennials and Gen Zs

Think hair loss is a condition that affects older folks only? Think again.

Besides genetics, stress, and chemical treatments (such as bleaching or hair colouring), there are a few more surprising factors that can cause premature hair fall in younger people.

And if thinning hair is a concern for you, be sure to read till the end to learn more about what you can do!

Contracting Covid-19

Noticed that you've been shedding more hair after recovering from Covid-19? You're not the only one.

In fact, a hospital in Iran noted that 24 per cent of patients who were admitted for Covid-19 exhibited hair loss after being discharged.

This is due to Covid-related telogen effluvium - a form of rapid hair loss that is triggered by stress or a traumatic event.

The good news is, this hair loss is temporary, and your hair should grow back in three to six months.

Your diet

We all know the importance of maintaining a balanced, healthy diet. And if your hair is thinning, it might be worth examining your diet to see what you might be lacking.

One major thing to check is your protein intake. The main composition of hair is protein - more specifically, keratin - so naturally, diet that is deficient in protein can result in hair loss.

Make sure you're also getting enough iron and vitamin D; these nutrients have been shown to support healthy hair growth.

An active lifestyle

No, we're not telling you to ditch your favourite sport or workout routine.

But if you're pulling your hair into a tight bun or high ponytail every time you hit the gym, it can cause your hair to break or fall out. Over time, this constant pulling can also damage your hair follicles, causing permanent hair loss.

That's not all.

Following a sweat sesh, be sure to give your scalp a good cleanse. Otherwise, the buildup of excess oils and sweat can clog your hair follicles and impede hair growth. In the worst-case scenario, it can lead to fungal or bacterial infections, which does not bode well for your crowning glory.

Beijing 101's Hair Growth Regeneration Treatment

With over five decades of experience under its belt, Beijing 101 Hair Consultants has a myriad of treatments available for hair and scalp woes - including younger customers who are experiencing hair loss due to lifestyle factors.

It specialises in using Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) principles, combining the use of premium-grade Chinese herbs - like He Shou Wu, Ginseng and Ling Zhi - with advanced technologies, such as laser therapy, to tackle common hair concerns.

In fact, 90 per cent of their clientele noticed an improvement in hair health following their treatments. These results were independently validated by research companies Nielsen in 2016 and Ipsos in 2018.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Beijing 101 Hair Consultants is offering its Hair Growth Regeneration Treatment at a special first trial price of $50 (U.P. $624). First-time customers who sign up here will also receive an anti-hair loss ampoule (U.P. $208) for free!

Here's how Beijing 101's Hair Growth Regeneration Treatment works. Firstly, the scalp is purified with a gentle cleansing mask. Formulated with willow bark extract, aloe vera and lactobacillus ferment, this concoction helps to remove the buildup of dirt, oil and bacteria without drying out your scalp.

Then, you'll be treated to a meridian hair wash - a rejuvenating experience rooted in TCM. This technique involves using acupressure on your scalp's meridian points to promote wellness and hair vitality.

If you've signed up for the promotion, you'll get to enjoy a complimentary anti-hair loss ampoule following the hair wash. Containing saw palmetto and biotinyl tripeptide, the ampoule is formulated to help reduce hair loss while enhancing blood flow to your hair follicles.

Using a Medi AirJet machine, this ampoule is applied to your scalp using blasts of high-pressure air to aid product penetration. Sounds intense, but don't worry - this method of delivery is non-invasive and pain-free.

The next step is, in our opinion, the highlight of this treatment - Beijing 101's signature meridian scalp massage. Following TCM principles, acupressure is applied to the meridian points on your scalp. Not only does this help to alleviate tension and headaches, but it is also believed to enable better oxygen supply to your scalp, creating a favourable environment for healthy hair growth.

Finally, the treatment ends off with a round of Alpha Hair Beam, a non-invasive low-level laser therapy aimed at improving your scalp's blood circulation.

To try this Hair Growth Regeneration Treatment for yourself at a special first-trial price of $50, click here.

Beijing 101 has seven outlets:

Bedok Mall, #B1-55

Causeway Point, #05-02A

Century Square, #04-03

Funan, #B1-18

JEM, #03-14

Northpoint City North Wing, #03-27

NEX, #04-08

For more information, visit Beijing 101 Hair Consultants' website here.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Beijing 101.