Beijing Auto Show 2026: Everything electric everywhere all at once

Eight great Chinese EVs at Beijing Auto Show 2026, from the everyday to the extraordinary.

Leapmotor A10

Singapore is not making enough babies, but Leapmotor is delivering this baby SUV to Singapore by the end of 2026, with the export model name of B03X in place of A10.

The incoming Cat A electricar looks a little playful, yet the interior is a lot more useful than the compact exterior suggests.

The B03X has hints of European design flair, neatly blended with Leapmotor's sensible high technology, everyday functionality and excellent value proposition.

When the B03X arrives in 239 Alexandra Road, it will be the entry-level Leapmotor model for Singapore, while offering more EV for the money than most people might expect.

Leapmotor Lafa 5 Ultra

This Beijing debutante is a sportier version of the Lafa 5 China domestic SUV (exported as B05).

"Lafa" is an acronym for Lifestyle, Attitude, Freedom, Art; which are keywords aimed at younger Chinese consumers buying into the trend in more ways than one — more than 60 per cent of Lafa five owners were born after 1990.

The latest Ultra variant is a 180kW/245hp rear-drive electricar which features blacked-out badging, racier suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, 50:50 weight distribution and 0-100km/h acceleration in 5.9 seconds.

This speedy new number by Leapmotor is not confirmed for Singapore, so the grown-up boyracer who wants more sports in his sports-utility motoring cannot take a leap of fast faith just yet.

BYD Yuan Plus

One of BYD's best-sellers, better known as ATTO 3 in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia, has undergone a full model change.

The new car is slightly bigger than its popular predecessor and now closer to the size of Sealion 6 DM-i, while the wheelbase has been lengthened by a significant five centimetres to 2,770 mm and the wheelset options go up to 19-inch.

Accompanying the exterior upsize is a major interior upgrade to make life on board more comfortable and enjoyable.

The second-generation Blade battery at the heart of Yuan Plus aka ATTO 3 is said to boast significant performance improvements.

DENZA Z

BYD's upscale division has upped the stakes again in the superfast segment with what it calls the world's first intelligent electric supercar.

The DENZA Z sports a carbon-fibre body with Italianate styling, fancy electro-magnetic suspension, over 1,000 electrical horsepower, and a 0-100km/h timing of under two seconds.

DENZA Z pricing is expected to be in the million-euro range, with three different editions entering production — a convertible (as shown at Beijing Auto Show 2026), a coupe and a track-ready racer.

Omoda 4

First unveiled at last year's Chery International Business Summit in Wuhu, China, as the Omoda C3, the final production version of the car has now been officially launched and is renamed the Omoda 4.

The all-new crossover proudly carries the brand's "Cyber Mecha" design language, evidenced by the show car's interior sporting a video game controller and even a Lamborghini-style, flip-up start-stop button.

The Omoda 4 is slated to come to Singapore in the first half of 2027.

iCAUR ROBOX

Named the ROBOX (a portmanteau of "robot" and "box"), this concept car from the iCAUR brand adopts what they call the future-classic design philosophy, meant to combine both timeless proportions with forward-looking design elements.

We're not entirely sure which of these elements are timeless and which are forward-looking, but you can't deny that this is one of the wildest concepts out there.

And while it looks like something straight out of Cyberpunk 2077, one can only hope it doesn't take until 2077 to make it to production.

DEEPAL G318

The G318 is a major highway in China that runs over 5,000km westward from Shanghai to the Nepalese border.

It is also the name of this rugged, hybrid off-roader from Changan Automobile's DEEPAL brand.

While the existing DEEPAL models in Singapore focus on futuristic city-driving appeal, the G318 adds an air of adventure to that mix without compromising on sustainability.

The range-extender hybrid powertrain in the G318 makes up to 423hp and 575Nm of torque in domestic Chinese trim, with no word yet on whether this burly SUV will be coming to our shores.

Zeekr 8X

The 8X is Zeekr's all-new, high-performance SUV that will fly alongside the Zeekr 9X (that we saw at the 2026 Singapore Motorshow) in a dual-flagship formation.

The 8X is built to redefine the boundaries of what's possible, especially believable once you hear about its 2.96-second zero to 100km/h time and the title of world's fastest hybrid SUV.

That accolade comes courtesy of a two-litre turbocharged engine and three electric motors that make a total of 1,381 Chinese horsepower.

Thankfully, to counteract the neck-breaking acceleration, the 8X also features Eames Lounge Chairs and the world's only Naim car audio system to ensure that all occupants stay calm and comfortable.

[[nid:734717]]

This article was first published in Motorist.