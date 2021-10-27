Being sustainable starts with minor lifestyle changes, says 22-year-old eco-warrior

Sustainability should be everywhere and in every aspect of life, Singaporean eco-warrior Rupa Shree says. This is what the 22-year-old Nanyang Technological University stands for. And she learnt it from her grandmother who recycled everything.

"When I was growing up, my grandmother was the sustainable one who used old sari cloths to clean windows, cut up potato peels to fry and make small crackers, and stuff like that," Rupa says. This was how she led her life, she added, without even knowing that they were being environmentally conscious," Rupa shared.

Rupa, who is a co-leader of a youth ground-up environmental conservation initiative Bye Bye Plastic Bags SG (BBPB SG) and also an intern in a biomedical company, started the BBPG to inspire Singaporeans to make environmentally-conscious decisions through easy to understand illustrations, eco challenges and workshops.

The BBPG team strongly believe that sustainability must be simple and part of everyday life to be sustainable.

"It doesn't matter if you're busy studying in university, working in a nine-to-five job, or running a small business, you can still contribute towards sustainable living.

People shouldn't think of sustainability as a hassle in your life, it's like learning an instrument — it takes time to learn, master, and slowly get used to it," the chirpy eco-warrior encourages.

Some small, and easily attainable, eco-friendly habits in Rupa's daily life include creating a small corner at home for recycling, using non-disposable utensils when guests visit, hanging tote bags near the front of the house for easy access when heading out for grocery shopping, bringing her own containers when buying food home, and thrifting instead of buying fast fashion.

More tips on starting your own sustainable journey

Rupa Shree (third from right) with the Bye Bye Plastic Bags SG volunteers during a beach clean-up. PHOTO: Rupa Shree

Aside from learning about sustainability through seminars, workshops, and online avenues, Rupa also has a few tips on becoming the green warrior you've always wanted to be:

● Buy only what you need — monitor the amount of groceries your family needs to find that sweet spot of 'just enough'

● Make your own composting bin, or simply bring your food waste to one in your neighbourhood

● Email fast fashion brands about changing their ways — many would think that one person doing something like this doesn't really matter, but just think about the snowball effect if more of us cared enough

● Don't beat yourself up if you forget your reusable bubble tea straws or grocery bags — feel free to make mistakes, accept that it's a mistake, and try to correct it the next time.

Being sustainable is like a "learning process" for Rupa: "I don't see a point in being too stringent, because it has to be realistic. If I set unrealistic expectations for myself then I wouldn't be able to follow through with them."

Something is better than nothing

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/k1LdTwpzKXnn7XxiwV4

Like Rupa, 80 eco-warriors who participated in the Sus Ads Video Challenge also believe that something, no matter how small the effort is, is better than nothing.

From showing the impact of one's actions on the environment, to sharing tips on living sustainably through small lifestyle changes, these eco-warriors creatively showcased how everyone can also play a part in being more sustainable.

Rupa stands for making sustainable living visible in all aspects of her life. What do you stand for? Watch the 20 shortlisted videos from the Sus Ads Video Challenge and make your stand by voting for the video that speaks most to you.

This article is brought to you in partnership with REACH.

lynette@asiaone.com