Bello! Universal Studios Singapore gives glimpse of what all-new Illumination's Minion Land will be like

Fans of the cheeky Minions will soon have a new playground to frolic in.

Come 2025, Illumination’s Minion Land will open at Universal Studios Singapore.

The new addition, which is inspired by the movie Despicable Me and the Minions franchise, is located at the front of the amusement park and replaces Madagascar: A Crate Adventure.

Here are the multiple rides as well as retail and dining experiences that you can look forward to.

Food, shopping, Singapore-exclusive ride and more

The place will be divided up into three areas — Gru’s Neighbourhood, Minion Marketplace and Super Silly Fun Land.

At Gru’s Neighbourhood is the immersive motion simulator ride Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

The ride, which is also found at Universal Studios Japan, brings guests on an unpredictable ride through Gru’s super villain laboratory as the characters are transformed into Minions for his latest scheme.

Adjacent to Gru’s Neighbourhood is Minion Marketplace, where you can shop for all things Minions like sweets and merchandise.

Here, there are stores like Sweet Surrender, a candy-themed shop that is topped with a giant jawbreaker vending machine. This will sell things like Minion-themed apparel, plush toys, homeware and confections.

Besides that, you can also shop at Pop Store, which sells apparels, and Fun Store, which is where you can get accessories and toys.

Right across the street from Gru’s Neighbourhood and Minion Marketplace is Super Silly Fun Land, which is designed to look like the seaside carnival from Despicable Me.

You can have fun on Silly Swirly, which features ride vehicles that spin and soar through the sky, allowing you to enjoy the views of Super Silly Fun Land and the lagoon.

There’s also Buggie Boogie, which is a Universal Studios Singapore-exclusive ride.

[[nid:690835]]

It’s the first-ever Minion dance party-themed carousel where people can hop aboard a fleet of space bugs and silly creatures while grooving to remixed songs by the Minions.

Food-wise, there are the Super Hungry Food Stand and Pop-A-Nana.

If you’re competitive and want to try your hand at winning some prizes, there is Space Killer, a game booth modelled after the Super Silly Space Killer arcade game in Despicable Me, as well as Ba-na-na Cabana, where guests need to flip bananas.

