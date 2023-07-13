Belly dancing, yo-yo showdown and street art: Singapore Street Festival returns after 3-year hiatus and here's what to look out for

Calling all with a penchant for music, arts, dance, culture and sports! Get ready for a month of festivities as the Singapore Street Festival makes its physical comeback after a three-year hiatus.

Joining forces with Lendlease, the festival is taking place from now till August 13, transforming the four Lendlease malls into vibrant hubs of creativity – 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

Founded back in 2002, the Singapore Street Festival offers a platform for talented youth in Singapore to shine and showcase their talents in the performing and visual arts. This year, the festival coincides with Lendlease's 50th anniversary in Singapore, bringing a plethora of events, activities and exciting shopping deals.

The festival kicked off proper at PLQ last Friday (July 7), captivating shoppers with a show-stopping line-up of performances, including belly dancing, a street soccer spectacle and a guest appearance from Thai girl group Pretzelle.

But that's just a glimpse of what's in store at this year's Singapore Street Festival. Here's what else to keep your eyes peeled for.

1. Hop into the future with stunning artworks

Curious to know what the next 50 years will look like? Head over to Jem, Parkway Parade and PLQ, and check out the graffiti and mural paintings on display.

As part of this year's Street Art competition, artworks around the theme 'Build on our 50 (years) for the next 50' are on display around the three Lendlease malls as an ode to Lendlease's 50 years in Singapore.

Another stunning street art installation is also up at 313@somerset. In line with the same theme, acclaimed artists such as Antz, Race Krehel, Taketo Kobayashi and TraseOne were invited to create artworks that envision the next 50 years.

From unthinkable technology to a reimagined Singapore, you can get a peek into the future through the eyes of these artists.

2. Catch talent competitions and performances that will leave you in awe

If the spectacular performances at the Singapore Street Festival's opening launch left you wanting more, you wouldn't want to miss these upcoming events.

Mark your calendars for the Asia Global Belly Dance competition, taking place from July 14 to 16 at Parkway Parade Airwell 2, and the Singapore Yo-yo Championships on July 23 at 313@somerset atrium.

Plus, more captivating performances and busking acts await you at the different Lendlease malls.

Catch singing performances, starring performers from award-winning music school Academy of Rock, at 313@somerset on July 21 and 22. From July 28 to 30, make your way over to Jem for an exhilarating showcase of choral and J-pop performances.

3. Score sweet deals and rewards while shopping

Five weeks of festivities also mean five weeks of attractive deals across the Lendlease malls – which sounds like the perfect excuse for some retail therapy. Here's a quick lowdown on the deals available.

Redeem vouchers and Plus$ when shopping

For the next five weeks, Lendlease Plus members can redeem a $10 retail voucher with 1,000 Lendlease Plus$. Only 10 deals are offered each week, so it's fastest fingers first!

In celebration of Singapore's 58th birthday, shoppers can redeem a $10 voucher with only 580 Lendlease Plus$, only from August 4 to 13.

What's more, from Mondays to Fridays, Lendlease Plus members can earn 10,000 Plus$ with a minimum spend of $150 in three receipts at 313@somerset, Jem and PLQ. At Parkway Parade, a minimum spend of $200 is needed to receive 10,000 Plus$.

Citibank Mastercard exclusives

Citibank Mastercard holders are also in luck. Simply spend $100 (maximum of three combined receipts) on your Citibank Mastercard to receive a $5 Lendlease voucher. In the spirit of TGIF, you can receive another $5 Lendlease voucher when you spend on Fridays.

What's more, no sweat for your transport to and fro the mall. Exclusive to Citibank Mastercard holders, use the promo code 'MCL5' to get $5 off your Grab rides (with a minimum spend of $10) to and from any Lendlease mall.

Parking perks

For Lendlease Plus members driving to PLQ or Parkway Parade, stand to redeem three Parkplus$ when you spend $30 at PLQ and $50 at Parkway Parade. Limited to the first 50 redemptions daily.

Massive lucky draw

Finally, Lendlease Plus members with a minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt can participate in a lucky draw, and may be one of 20 lucky winners to walk away with 5 million Plus$. One winner will be selected from each mall across the five weeks until August 13.

