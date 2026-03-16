Carnival games, pop-up stores: Bellygom showcase lands in Changi Airport

Looking for something fun to do this March school holidays?

South Korea's popular pink bear Bellygom has landed in Changi Airport for its first-ever Singapore showcase.

Inspired by Singapore's Peranakan culture, the event will run from March 13 to May 3, said Changi Airport Group on Friday (March 13).

The showcase features a seven-metre-tall inflatable Bellygom that can be found among the Peranakan shophouses at Terminal 3's departure hall.

Visitors can also pose for photos with Bellygom's friends such as Ja-ah Dochi the hedgehog with ice gem biscuits, Daldal-Guri the raccoon with a cup of kopi and Malamala the yoga teacher with tingkat carriers.

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At basement two of Terminal 3, visitors will find more photo opportunities with Bellygom and friends, such as outside an old-school provision shop and kopitiam, complete with an HDB void deck table.

Backdrops inspired by familiar Singaporean neighbourhood sights are available here.

For those looking to take a break, the ST3PS area has also been decked out in a garden picnic theme, where visitors can unwind alongside Bellygom and friends.

Those looking to do some shopping can check out the pop-up store, which offers Bellygom merchandise ranging from T-shirts to lunch bags, keychains and plush toys.

Another two pop-up stores can be found in basement two of Terminal 3 and level two of Terminal 4.

Bellygom Hawker Carnival

Ready for some carnival fun? Head over to the Bellygom Hawker Carnival at Terminal 3 for five hawker-themed game stalls inspired by Singapore's local flavours and prizes.

These include a Hokkien mee stall where players step into a giant inflatable wok and catch air-blown ingredients to complete a dish, and a traditional dessert stall where participants can enjoy a ball toss game to recreate beloved local treats.

Others include Malamala Drinks, where visitors can spin a wheel for a drink order and complete it by knocking down tins of the ingredients, Belly's BBQ, a satay stick-tossing game and Chilli Crab, where players must fish out the ingredients for the dish.

Visitors can win prizes, including Bellygom merchandise such as plushies and keychains, vouchers for sweet treats including The JellyHearts cheesecake and ice-cream from Swensen's at Changi Airport. Exclusive Changi Rewards (CR) merchandise can also be won.

To participate in the carnival games, visitors must spend a minimum of $30 (or $80 for supermarket purchases) at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminals 1 to 4, and redeem five free carnival credits via the Changi App. Spending with Mastercard would allow the redemption of three more carnival credits.

Alternatively, credits can also be directly purchased on the Changi App at 30 for $30 or 60 at $50, and paying with Mastercard would entitle five additional credits. CR members can also redeem five carnival credits with 1,000 CR points from the rewards catalogue.

Meet-and-greets, yoga sessions

On weekends from now until April 5, Bellygom will appear for meet-and-greet sessions at Terminal 3. CR members who spot the mascot and flash their CR card via the Changi App will receive a surprise gift, and non-members who sign up on the spot can receive complimentary carnival tokens.

During this period, CR members who meet the qualifying spend for Bellygom premiums can also claim a complimentary photo session with Bellygom and printout keepsake at ST3PS.

Gold and Platinum CR members can also get exclusive passes to a private weekend yoga session featuring Bellygom on April 4, from 2pm to 4pm at ST3PS. Participants can also take home a goodie bag of wellness essentials worth $50, including a Lululemon sports towel, as well as carnival tokens.

Slots are limited, and event passes can be secured with 3,000 CR points via the rewards catalogue by March 22.

Bellygom premiums

Bellygom fans can purchase a Bellygom premium with a minimum spend of $30 in a single receipt at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminal 1 to 4, and Mastercard users qualify to purchase an additional premium. Simply spend a minimum of $50 with Mastercard in a single receipt to redeem a free Bellygom Luggage Tag.

Premiums available for purchase include a Bellygom Tote Bag ($11.90) and Bellygom Pouch ($9.90), available in two designs: cream and pink.

Eligible purchases made from March 13 qualify for the redemption of premiums, and collection will be after March 20 at the Bellygom provision shop vending machines located in basement two of Terminal 3.

CR members will also be able to redeem two other exclusive designs of Bellygom pouches in the CR catalogue at 1,900 points. Once redeemed, the pouches can be collected from March 18 at the customer service counter located in basement two of Terminal 3.

For more information, visit Changi Airport's website.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com