Ben & Jerry's to hand out free scoops at VivoCity on April 3

What could be better than ice cream?

Free ice cream, of course.

On April 3, Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day by handing out free scoops of their addictive ice cream at their VivoCity Scoop Shop between 12pm and 8pm.

Just think of all the classic flavours that await like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or local delights like Chocolate Therapy.

There'll also be non-dairy options will be available.

This will apparently be the first Free Cone Day in four years. So chances are fans would come in droves to have their free scoop.

But fret not, Ben & Jerry's is keen on them having a fun day out, even while waiting in line for their free ice cream.

There will be exciting ground activities with prizes up for grabs.

Maybe the best part of it all is that you are allowed to get in line as many times as you want.

So lock that date in and spend the rest of the time deciding which flavours you want to tackle.

VivoCity Scoop Shop #02-K1

Address: 1 Harbour Front Walk

Opening hours: 12pm-8pm

Deal ends: April 3 only

