Bendemeer Light review: Conveniently close to 2 MRT stations with amazing views

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project: Bendemeer Light HDB Town Kallang/Whampoa Address: 10A-C Bendemeer Road Lease Start Date: 2017 No. of Units: 624

Bendemeer Light was launched in the 2012 May BTO exercise alongside five other projects – Two in Punggol, one in Choa Chu Kang, one in Sengkang, and another in the Kallang/Whampoa estate (same as Bendemeer Light).

No prizes for guessing which estate was the most popular.

Prices of both the three and four-room flats were going at around $360,000 and $525,000 respectively, making it relatively costly for a BTO, but it certainly didn’t stop people from applying anyway.

In fact, some may have considered this to be quite affordable as evident by a disgruntled buyer who paid more for the DBSS next door – City View @ Boon Keng:

“… what dismayed us was that new BTO flats, Bendemeer Light, which are far cheaper than our DBSS flat, will be built just beside our block.

While these new BTO flats will have a smaller floor area than our flat’s, they will not have planter areas, very large balconies and bay windows – features found in DBSS flats that are often considered undesirable by the owners."

Moreover, the new flats will block the view of the city from our home. It is hardly fair that we paid so much for our DBSS flat, partly because of the good view, only to have it obstructed.” – Ms. Phoebe Huang (Letter written into The Straits Times forum in 2012).

She’s definitely got the view obstructed part right as Bendemeer Light boasts one of the best city views you can get in Singapore due to its unblocked view towards the CBD and the sea.

The fact that it faces the conserved shophouses also secures its view, and units go all the way up to the 40th floor!

It’s no surprise then that four-room flats are going for around $900,000 – some of the highest in Singapore. For this price, you could get almost any other four-room flat in Singapore, so would this development still be worth considering?

Read on to find out more in our usual HDB insider tour!

Bendemeer Light insider tour

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Getting to Bendemeer Light was quite straightforward given it is in a centrally-located place, making it really convenient to reach. Upon arrival though, it’s clear that this is probably one of the most urban developments I’ve visited.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Making my way to the development, I found myself walking along the really busy Bendemeer Road. This isn’t the first ‘urban’ development I’ve been to – The Pinnacle @ Duxton takes the cake for being the most “central” of all HDBs, yet it’s surprisingly quiet and charming.

The area around Bendemeer just felt really stifling due to the traffic that seems to really pile on here quite often. It could be due to the really hot weather in recent months too, so this feeling may vary too.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I suppose this is the consequence of living in this area. While there are plenty of shophouses around that add to the charm and don’t “tower” over you, the lack of immediate parks/greenery, or perhaps the Business-zoned next door somehow doesn’t make it feel as homely a place.

You usually can’t get both in one place anyway. It’s either convenient but busy and vibrant, or quiet and peaceful, but less convenient.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Moreover, the plot on the southeast side is utilised by a lot of large vehicles like buses and lorries which likely service the business plot next door along Jalan Lembah Kallang.

But I digress – residents living here are likely rolling their eyes as they read this due to the many other positive attributes of the place, such as the extreme convenience and unblocked views. It’s just an observation I’ve made visiting several HDBs where some feel more residential than others, but everyone has their own take!

Upon arrival, you’re greeted by the development sign that has a nice grey and white finish, similar to the overall design of the development.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This isn’t the only entrance into the development though. The second one is located on the north side along Kempas Road which is actually a service road that runs alongside an older public housing block.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Heading further in, you’ll find Bendemeer Light’s one and only drop-off point:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The drop-off isn’t particularly big, fitting just one car at a time. Since there are just three blocks though, this one drop-off is within convenient reach to all three. However, you may have to wait for other passengers to alight at peak hours during heavy rain.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Up close, you’ll see a bench here and one along the sheltered walkway which connects you to all the blocks, so residents would never have to go under the rain or shine within the development (especially important in today’s weather).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Right opposite the drop-off point is the multi-storey car park (MSCP) which is connected via a sheltered walkway:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The exterior is rather pleasant – likely because it’s still quite new and clean.

You’ll also notice some planters located on a grey box protruding out. I really like this style as It looks very modern and in line with the overall theme of the development, but I do wish that more greenery is used here especially since lower floor units face it directly.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Having more greenery not only makes an eyesore of a multi-storey car park look more pleasant, but it could also help dampen some of the noise pollution and provide more privacy.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The good news is that only a handful of stacks directly face the car park – those located at block 10A on the lower floor.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Bendemeer Light has a total of seven floors in its MSCP with 558 lots in total – this makes it almost a one-one ratio with 624 units here.

A quick check on the availability of lots also shows that there are 243 season parking tickets available in July, and 399 in August. I reckon that with such a central location, owning a car may not be as necessary as in a Punggol HDB that’s 15 minutes away from the MRT.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Inside, you’ll find the car park to be sufficiently bright and spacious. Since this is a multi-storey one, you’ll need to go around and around again to get on the upper decks. It’s not too convenient since first-floor parking is full most of the time, so I definitely would prefer the spiral design that lets you quickly reach the upper decks instead.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This brings me to my next point – there are no link bridges on the upper floors. Residents who park any higher than level two will always need to take the lift down and walk to their block to get home.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is a mild inconvenience, one of those things you probably get used to but if you have experienced having a direct connection to your block before, you’d probably find it harder to accept.

In essence, having a link bridge is like parking on level one – you can “walk to your block directly” without any extra steps. Seems trivial, but since several HDBs (and some aren’t even as expensive as this!) offer it, this could be part of your considerations if you drive.

Like most new HDBs, Bendemeer Light has a car park rooftop garden located above the 8th floor.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Coming out, you’ll immediately see that the rooftop garden is quite decently landscaped here. On my left, you’ll notice this community garden plot – and it’s quite a big one too!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s a great idea to put the community garden atop the car park rooftop – this increases visibility to inner-facing residents from blocks around, and it also takes advantage of vertical space considering the small plot that Bendemeer Light sits on.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For those looking at outdoor spaces to gather with friends or family, you can utilise the sheltered space found in the centre of the rooftop garden. There’s just one table and two benches here, fitting a total of four-six people.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I also like how the design is congruent with the development style – good attention to detail here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You’ll also find numerous bench seating scattered around too. I’d reckon people wouldn’t be sitting here in the day though, it’s hot out here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One problem you’d immediately notice is that the surrounding blocks are close to the rooftop garden. This could be an issue for those who value privacy – if so, perhaps getting a much higher floor could be important. Otherwise, a development with an unblocked facing on a low floor helps too.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Not all inner-facing stacks are affected by this though. Here, you’ll see that the service yards face the MSCP rooftop garden.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are also open spaces here that people can use for activities. It’s common to find activities like Tai Chi being done in public spaces, and considering there’s a lack of an open area or park nearby, having this could prove to be useful.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now that we’re done with the rooftop garden, let’s head down to see what the facilities are like!

Given that the development has only 624 units and sits on a small plot of land, it’s unsurprising that there’s just one facility area here – and it’s found in the centre of the development between blocks 10B and 10C.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Here, you’ll find two playgrounds and an adult/elderly fitness area.

The first playground is a little unorthodox. For some reason, I believe that the theme was deliberately chosen to match the colours of the development. It is quite a muted look, certainly not a playground that screams fun.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This reminds me of the same muted playground at SkyTerrace@Dawson. I doubt it matters much, as I still see kids enjoying it as much as any other playground so this is a non-issue.

Regardless, I do like that it allows kids to have a very active play here. It has a wall climbing feature, a pole to slide down, a tube to climb through, a rope bridge for balancing, a ladder you can climb, and a slide you can… slide down from. Sounds like a lot packed into a small area!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Next to it is the second playground – much better in terms of what I’d imagine a playground would look like. From the side, you’ll see that it’s in the form of a bulldozer!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This one is slightly smaller and is probably more suitable for younger kids. There are also several spring riders to the right for toddlers.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Parents looking out for their children would be pleased to see a nearby shelter that you can rest in. The best part is that it’s fully sheltered, so it will provide full coverage from the sun.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Right next to the playground is the Adult Fitness Stations. Some of the equipment here is just meant to improve mobility, while others are strength training. Overall, I’d say that this fitness area is pretty standard – nothing impressive in terms of the range of equipment.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the opposite end, you’ll find the Elderly Fitness Stations. I’m honestly not sure what the difference is here. The equipment looks the same!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The only clue that this is for the elderly is the small foot reflexology on the side:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s also a very small shelter here that’s fully sheltered. It does look a little awkwardly placed given how narrow the width is.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Overall, the facilities on offer at Bendemeer Light are nothing to shout about. The playground is decent, but the fitness stations are lacklustre. The landscaping around is also just average, so the place as a whole is just about acceptable.

Maybe this should be called Bendemeer Lite (haha).

Jokes aside, these facilities are really more than enough for the 624 units here, so residents shouldn’t find it to be congested during peak periods.

The last facility is the Precinct Pavilion which is conveniently located just next to the drop-off point that allows guests to easily find the space.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Over here, you’ll find that there are numerous fans around as well as some bench seating on the side. There are two structural columns on the left side that make the space less configurable, but it’s not a big deal since the space as a whole is pretty decent.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Do note that due to the proximity of the blocks around, residents on the lower floors can expect some noise during events.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now that we’re done with the facilities at Bendemeer Light, let’s head into the blocks to check out the common corridors!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Considering the small plot, there really isn’t much of a “void deck” here. There are some open and void spaces with bench seating, and that’s about it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Heading in, you’ll come to the lift lobby which is served by four lifts. Given that Bendemeer Light goes up to 40 storeys, lifts here operate so that two lifts go up to the 21st storey only, while another two go beyond that. This helps to reduce wait times.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Coming out of the lift, you’ll find that the common corridor here is a little narrow. While it’s not as narrow as some of the DBSS I’ve seen, it certainly isn’t as wide as some of the other new HDBs that I’ve toured either.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Depending on the block you’re in, there are either five or six units per floor. None of the units face each other directly, so gates won’t crash with one another as a result of the narrow width, but I think you can agree with me that this isn’t as ideal.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

With a narrow corridor, the space in front of the unit becomes very important. Corridor space is not meant for private items – this could get in the way of passage during an emergency so it’s important to keep the area clear.

In Bendemeer Light’s case, the space afforded at the porch of the unit isn’t big either, so if having a shoe rack or space outside the unit to put things is important to you, then you might want to take note of this.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From here, you’ll also notice that some units in Bendemeer Light would have their service yard facing the common corridor, reducing privacy for these units.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It’s also at the common corridor where you’ll see the spectacular city (and some sea) view that residents get treated to each day:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s also no shortage of city views around:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is probably one of the main highlights of staying at Bendemeer Light – aside from the convenience of living here which we’ll get to next!

Bendemeer Light location review

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps

You’ve probably noticed that Bendemeer Light has no amenities – commercial outlets or a childcare centre that can be found in some HDBs. Given the small plot and central location, having such amenities would have been great but not as necessary as some more inaccessible plots.

In terms of food, Bendemeer Market & Food Centre (hawker) is just an eight-minute walk away. This puts residents within convenient reach of a ton of local fares. That is also the site of Bendemeer Shopping Mall (similar to shops below HDBs).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There’s also an NTUC FairPrice next to it, so residents are also within sort of convenient reach of a major supermarket.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the southwest side, residents can visit the numerous conserved shophouses along Serangoon Road and Jalan Besar. There are also a ton of eateries in the Tyrwhitt Road vicinity, including the well-known Chye Seng Huat Hardware.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Residents looking for a more traditional shopping experience can also head to City Square Mall. It’s about an 11-minute walk away or eight minutes by bus.

There’s also the Aperia Mall which is a 13-minute walk away. It’s not quite the shortest in terms of walking time, but the fact that a major shopping mall can be reached within this timeframe is pretty good compared to other HDBs I’ve reviewed!

It’s for all of these reasons that explains why Bendemeer Light is such a convenient place to live in.

Families with young children would be happy to find several childcare centres nearby too.

A quick check on the two closest childcare centres shows that there is some vacancy “within one year”, so enrolment here isn’t as bad as some of the Punggol HDBs that I’ve recently reviewed such as Matilda Sundeck where none have vacancies within one year (it does say a lot about the profile of residents staying there).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Those looking out to be close to nature would be glad to know that the Kallang River is relatively nearby. It is around a 10-minute walk, and once you reach there, you’ll also find yourself along the Whampoa Park Connector.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From there, residents can head north towards Ang Mo Kio or North-East towards Punggol. The downside is that the path towards the Park Connector isn’t wide which can be a concern when riding with kids.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Those looking to live closer to the Park Connector can consider The River Vista @ Kallang. That development does feel a lot more residential since the surrounding area is less congested with traffic.

Those who enjoy swimming will also be glad to know that the Jalan Besar Swimming Complex is nearby too. Residents can reach the swimming complex in just nine minutes!

Needless to say, Bendemeer Light brings a huge amount of convenience in terms of amenities to its residents and is probably one of the strongest highlights of this HDB development.

Public transport

Bus station Buses services Distance from HDB (& Est. walking time) ‘AFT KEMPAS RD (07249)’ 67, 141, 145 50m (one min walk) ‘BEF LAVENDER ST (60099)’ 13, 21, 21A, 23, 64, 65, 125, 130, 133, 139, 147 147A, 857, 857B 50m (one min walk) ‘BLK 7 (60191)’ 31, 140, 985 150m (three min walk) ‘KWONG WAI SHIU HOSP (60101)’ 13, 23, 64, 65, 125, 133, 147, 857, NR6 400m (six min walk)



Closest MRT: Bendemeer MRT (five-min walk) and Boon Keng MRT (six-min walk).

Bendemeer Light is within a five-minute walk to two MRTs, making it very convenient. They’re also situated on different lines – North-East and Downtown, making this HDB development a lot more connected than others I’ve reviewed.

Do note that the walk to the MRT is not completely sheltered though. For Bendemeer MRT, you’ll have to cut through this empty plot of land that wouldn’t be too kind to you during wet weather.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The path to Boon Keng MRT is also not fully-sheltered although you can get away with it if you cut through some buildings.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Those looking to reach Raffles Place MRT may find it a little more complicated since it’s not quite along the East-West line. You could take the Downtown Line direct to Telok Ayer station and then walk the rest of the journey since it’s nearby anyway – this should take only 26 minutes including the walk to the MRT.

In terms of buses, the immediate bus stop opposite Bendemeer Light’s MSCP has lots of buses plying through. Here’s what the routes look like:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, residents would have convenient access to the south, northeast, and east. You’ll notice that buses to the west side are lacking here. The good news is that the bus stop along Lavender Street on the southwest side passes through Bukit Timah to Choa Chu Kang.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There aren’t a lot of options, but if you’re travelling to the west frequently, perhaps Bendemeer Light isn’t quite suited for you.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Private transport

Based on driving times during peak hours.

PHOTO: OneMap.

Immediate road exit:

Bendemeer Road

Summary:

Drivers here can easily hop onto the PIE or CTE from here given it’s just a few minutes’ drive away. This allows quick access to all parts of the island. And given how central it’s located, getting to either end would not take very long.

Groceries

Name of grocery shop Distance from HDB (& est time) NTUC FairPrice 30 Bendemeer Road, eight-min walk

Schools

Educational tier Number of institutes Preschool Three Primary School (Within 1KM) Two Secondary School Three Junior College One Other Tertiary Institutes –

Schools Time My World Preschool 90 m (two mins walk) Star Learners @ Boon Keng 330 m (three mins walk) Caleum Junior @ Bendemeer 270 m (three mins walk) Hong Wen School 1 km (12 mins walk) Bendemeer Primary School 1.3 km (15 mins walk) Northlight School 700 m (eight mins walk) Bendemeer Secondary School 1.3 km (16 mins walk) St. Andrew’s Secondary School 2.3 km (16 mins via bus) St. Andrew’s Junior College 2.8 km (23 mins via bus)

Do note that Farrer Park Primary is only within 1km of blocks 10A and 10B.

Bendemeer Light development site review

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Bendemeer Light is made up of three towering blocks that go up to 40 storeys high, comprising 624 units with a mix of three and four-room flats. The development sports an overall grey and white theme which is a modern look that’s pretty safe.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As the name suggests, Bendemeer Light is inspired by the beacon-like structures found at the top of each block here which are lit when night falls.

The development was completed in 2016, has a lease start year of 2017, and reached its first MOP in 2021.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

While Bendemeer Light towers over you, there aren’t many tall buildings around. In fact, the only tall development is City View @ Boon Keng.

On the southwest side are conserved shophouses, while on the northwest side are existing public housing that is low-rise. As such, even though the plot is small, I did not get the claustrophobic feeling here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you look closely at the units, you’ll notice that the windows are primarily three/four in height in the living room and half-height in the bedrooms. This provides some privacy to the sleeping quarters while providing ample sunlight into the living/dining areas of the home.

Full-height windows can also restrict the placement of your furniture along the walls since they wouldn’t look as good, so there are some benefits to half-height windows here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Unit mix

Block number No. of storeys Three room Four room Total 10A 34/40 71 149 220 10B 34/40 70 114 184 10C 34/40 71 149 220 Total 212 412 624

Bendemeer Light stack analysis

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The best stacks go to the south-facing units. Residents with such a view will be able to admire the low-rise conserved shophouses, the CBD as well as the sea view – especially those on the higher floors. Here’s what it looks like:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Do bear in mind that those staying close to the major road junction below can expect to hear more noise. And given this is a very urban area, you can expect ambient city background noises throughout the day, especially since there are no tall buildings around to block the sounds.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Towards the north side, residents can also get pretty decent views of the city – provided they are on a higher floor:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Do note that Kempas Residence (est. TOP in 2024) is coming up and is 37 storeys high, so this would further impede the views towards the north:

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Those looking to purchase the inner-facing stacks should know that the distance isn’t very respectable – just about 26-27 metres in some cases.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Bendemeer Light layout analysis

Three-room (68 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Pros: Cons: Master bedroom can fit a king-sized bed Not a lot of countertop space No wasted bedroom walkway Living room wall is quite short – placement of a large TV could be difficult Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer to be put on both sides Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully With a king-sized bed, there’s not much room for a 2nd bedside table The main door opens straight to the living room, reducing privacy

Four-room (93 sqm)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Pros: Cons: At 93 Sqm, the unit size is spacious for a four-room flat in a central location. Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully Spacious master bedroom – can fit a king-sized bed with two side tables and a wardrobe The main door opens straight to the living/dining area, lacks privacy. Decent sized bedrooms Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer to be put on both sides Household shelter is in a good spot in the corner of the home

Bendemeer Light price review

Median prices from Jan 22 - Jul 22 (incomplete).

PHOTO: HDB

The immediate area around Bendemeer Light has quite a few options in terms of the age of the HDB. However, I wouldn’t say that flats in the area are “affordable” given that even the old HDBs at 23-24 Bendemeer Road is still over $500,000 for a four-room flat.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One way to tell if an area is in high demand is to look at how prices of really old flats have changed. I would expect places with low demand to stagnate if the flat is really old since the effect of depreciation should erode inflationary effects in the real estate market.

However, you’ll see that the HDBs with a lease start date of 1974 have increased a fair bit in the past year. Mind you, these flats have just 51 years left on their lease!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flats in the 07 to 09 storey range were trading at mid $400,000 in 2020 and 2021, only to find themselves surpassing the $500,000 mark this year.

While the low volume isn’t a good indication of demand, I think it’s fair to say that if people are willing to pay 10 per cent over last year’s prices for a flat with just around 50 years left, there has to be some meaning to the demand.

It’s no surprise then to see Bendemeer Light is the most expensive on the list given it’s one of the newest in the vicinity. Currently, its four-room flats are in the $900,000 range while the three-room flats are reaching almost $700,000.

The highest price recorded so far at Bendemeer Light was $1,000,000 – and this is for a flat on the highest floor. The flat is pretty decent for a centrally-located flat at 93 sqm and is probably the stack that faces the city considering the amount paid.

The next most expensive in the area is unsurprisingly another new flat that has a lease start date similar to Bendemeer Light – McNair Towers.

Those looking for a relatively new and “cheaper” alternative can turn to City View @ Boon Keng DBSS. The development is slightly closer to Boon Keng MRT and the hawker centre at block 29.

City View @ Boon Keng DBSS.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For those who prioritise the area and don’t wish to pay top dollar for something new, yet don’t want to buy an HDB that’ll have less than 50 years left when you sell a couple of years down the road, you can go for the older blocks at four – six Boon Keng Road.

The four-room flats here still go for below $700,000 and they are huge! Records show that they are about 107-108 sqm. These are even bigger than some of the new five-room flats!

So where does Bendemeer Light stand in terms of prices? A look at all four-room flat prices in the past six months shows that at $903,000, Bedmemeer Light is within the top 2.28 per cent in terms of most expensive four-room flats.

The four-room price is so high that it’s even within the top 7.8 per cent of all five-room flat prices in Singapore over the same period! The opportunity cost you’d be making when purchasing a four-room flat here is huge, to say the least.

But if you really look at the transactions, you’ll find that at around $900,000, the five-room flats are either old, on lower floors of new developments in mature estates, or are in non-mature ones:

Period Town Flat type Address Floor Size (Sqm) Remaining lease Price 2022-04 Bukit Merah Five room 77A Redhill Rd 10 To 12 115 82 Years 07 Months $910,000 2022-04 Clementi Five room 114 Clementi St 13 04 To 06 142 61 Years 06 Months $910,000 2022-06 Tampines Five room 519D Tampines Ctrl 8 13 To 15 108 91 Years 01 Month $910,000 2022-01 Woodlands Executive 419 Woodlands St 41 07 To 09 177 72 Years 10 Months $910,000 2022-06 Bedok Executive 29A Chai Chee Ave 07 To 09 145 73 Years 04 Months $910,000 2022-06 Serangoon Executive 520 Serangoon Nth Ave 4 04 To 06 147 69 Years 06 Months $910,000 2022-07 Hougang Executive 145 Lor Ah Soo 07 To 09 160 61 Years 03 Months $910,000 2022-03 Bedok Executive 10E Bedok Sth Ave 2 07 To 09 144 70 Years 02 Months $908,888 2022-01 Queenstown Five room 49 Strathmore Ave 10 To 12 110 83 Years 06 Months $908,000 2022-03 Bishan Five room 288 Bishan St 24 19 To 21 123 75 Years 03 Months $908,000 2022-04 Queenstown Five room 19 Queen’S Cl 10 To 12 133 73 Years 06 Months $908,000 2022-03 Toa Payoh Executive 99B Lor 2 Toa Payoh 01 To 03 145 70 Years 01 Month $908,000 2022-07 Bedok Executive 519 Bedok Nth Ave 1 10 To 12 162 56 Years 01 Month $908,000 2022-06 Queenstown Five room 83 Strathmore Ave 07 To 09 125 74 Years 02 Months $905,000 2022-05 Jurong East Executive 287A Jurong East St 21 16 To 18 142 75 Years 05 Months $905,000 2022-07 Tampines Executive 245 Tampines St 21 04 To 06 150 61 Years 06 Months $905,000 2022-07 Geylang Executive 842 Sims Ave 01 To 03 142 62 Years 04 Months $903,000 2022-04 Bukit Merah Five room 119D Kim Tian Rd 28 To 30 110 79 Years 06 Months $901,888 2022-05 Geylang Five room 415 Eunos Rd 5 13 To 15 140 61 Years 06 Months $900,888 2022-01 Queenstown Five room 86 Dawson Rd 01 To 03 104 93 Years 08 Months $900,000 2022-02 Marine Parade Five room 72 Marine Dr 10 To 12 120 54 Years $900,000 2022-02 Tampines Five room 519D Tampines Ctrl 8 13 To 15 108 91 Years 05 Months $900,000 2022-03 Bukit Batok Five room 194A Bt Batok West Ave 6 34 To 36 112 94 Years 04 Months $900,000 2022-03 Clementi Five room 425 Clementi Ave 1 10 To 12 113 90 Years 06 Months $900,000 2022-03 Toa Payoh Five room 138A Lor 1A Toa Payoh 04 To 06 110 89 Years 03 Months $900,000 2022-05 Bishan Five room 444 Sin Ming Ave 19 To 21 120 66 Years 10 Months $900,000 2022-05 Bukit Timah Five room 5 Toh Yi Dr 07 To 09 122 66 Years 01 Month $900,000 2022-05 Tampines Five room 515B Tampines Ctrl 7 10 To 12 114 85 Years 08 Months $900,000 2022-06 Clementi Five room 114 Clementi St 13 01 To 03 154 61 Years 04 Months $900,000 2022-07 Bedok Five room 747B Bedok Reservoir Cres 10 To 12 105 91 Years 02 Months $900,000 2022-07 Bishan Five room 303 Shunfu Rd 07 To 09 126 61 Years 09 Months $900,000 2022-07 Bukit Batok Five room 296A Bt Batok St 22 31 To 33 115 94 Years 09 Months $900,000 2022-07 Bukit Timah Five room 1 Queen’S Rd 04 To 06 123 50 Years 10 Months $900,000 2022-02 Hougang Executive 853 Hougang Ctrl 10 To 12 138 74 Years 02 Months $900,000 2022-03 Tampines Executive 856D Tampines St 82 04 To 06 154 72 Years 09 Months $900,000 2022-03 Toa Payoh Executive 133 Potong Pasir Ave 1 01 To 03 149 61 Years 01 Month $900,000 2022-04 Clementi Executive 206 Clementi Ave 6 10 To 12 155 61 Years 11 Months $900,000 2022-04 Pasir Ris Executive 410 Pasir Ris Dr 6 01 To 03 155 66 Years 05 Months $900,000 2022-05 Geylang Executive 133 Geylang East Ave 1 13 To 15 146 64 Years 02 Months $900,000 2022-05 Hougang Executive 834 Hougang Ctrl 04 To 06 147 69 Years 05 Months $900,000 2022-07 Tampines Executive 326 Tampines St 32 07 To 09 146 72 Years 06 Months $900,000 2022-06 Bukit Batok Five room 296C Bt Batok St 22 19 To 21 113 94 Years 10 Months $899,800 2022-03 Geylang Five room 1 Pine Cl 07 To 09 110 77 Years 04 Months $898,888 2022-01 Pasir Ris Executive 108 Pasir Ris St 12 10 To 12 149 65 Years 08 Months $898,888 2022-02 Jurong East Executive 285C Toh Guan Rd 04 To 06 145 75 Years 10 Months $898,000 2022-05 Bedok Executive 94B Bedok Nth Ave 4 13 To 15 141 69 Years 11 Months $898,000 2022-01 Central Area Five room 642 Rowell Rd 25 To 27 138 61 Years 01 Month $895,000 2022-04 Bukit Merah Five room 94 Havelock Rd 13 To 15 118 60 Years 04 Months $895,000 2022-05 Bukit Merah Five room 82 Redhill Lane 04 To 06 124 73 Years 06 Months $895,000 2022-06 Clementi Five room 416 Clementi Ave 1 07 To 09 113 90 Years 03 Months $895,000 2022-02 Tampines Executive 856E Tampines St 82 07 To 09 147 72 Years 10 Months $895,000 2022-04 Tampines Executive 938 Tampines Ave 5 01 To 03 146 65 Years 06 Months $895,000 2022-04 Woodlands Executive 807 Woodlands St 81 04 To 06 189 70 Years 09 Months $895,000 2022-07 Clementi Executive 111 Clementi St 13 04 To 06 147 61 Years 07 Months $895,000 2022-07 Woodlands Executive 322 Woodlands St 32 10 To 12 172 70 Years 11 Months $895,000 2022-07 Queenstown Five room 56 Strathmore Ave 16 To 18 110 78 Years 11 Months $894,000 2022-03 Tampines Executive 944 Tampines Ave 5 10 To 12 146 66 Years 02 Months $892,888 2022-03 Woodlands Executive 808 Woodlands St 81 10 To 12 189 70 Years 10 Months $892,000 2022-02 Toa Payoh Five room 122 Lor 2 Toa Payoh 04 To 06 124 76 Years 10 Months $890,000 2022-03 Marine Parade Five room 29 Marine Cres 25 To 27 117 52 Years $890,000 2022-07 Marine Parade Five room 28 Marine Cres 13 To 15 126 51 Years 09 Months $890,000 2022-03 Bedok Executive 725 Bedok Reservoir Rd 04 To 06 142 61 Years 05 Months $890,000 2022-03 Bukit Batok Executive 121 Bt Batok Ctrl 10 To 12 155 62 Years 01 Month $890,000 2022-03 Clementi Executive 201 Clementi Ave 6 01 To 03 149 62 Years 03 Months $890,000 2022-03 Hougang Executive 853 Hougang Ctrl 01 To 03 143 74 Years 01 Month $890,000 2022-04 Clementi Executive 201 Clementi Ave 6 01 To 03 150 62 Years 01 Month $890,000 2022-05 Bedok Executive 29A Chai Chee Ave 07 To 09 145 73 Years 05 Months $890,000

Well, you can’t have your cake and eat it – meaning you can’t have all the mutually exclusive benefits and expect to pay a cheap price for it. Those who desire an almost new flat with good views on a relatively high floor in a central location can’t expect to pay the same amount for a five-room flat and get it too.

So are prices at Bendemeer Light justified?

Our take

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Let’s put it this way – it has good unblocked views, transport links, amenities, and is within walking distance to the Park Connector. For families, it is within 1km of three primary schools.

The cons? It’s seemingly a minor one on the surface, but those who drive would find the lack of a link bridge to be quite an annoyance. And if you’re paying top dollar, I think that’s a reasonable expectation!

It does not have fantastic facilities either, but then again, it’s not exactly like HDB buyers take this into consideration too.

I do have my reservations about the area around it. While it is convenient, the area does feel too urban, especially since it’s surrounded by roads that see high traffic.

Ultimately, this would really depend on what your priorities are. For this price, you can get almost any HDB in Singapore – so really think if the location or view is something you value, otherwise, perhaps there are better alternatives for you.

The sticky point for many would undoubtedly be the price. The views are good no doubt, but there are a lot more options open at this price point too.

While it is within convenient reach to multiple amenities around, some may not value the plethora of shophouses nearby.

How often would you really visit that artisan cafe in the neighbourhood? If it’s not often at all, this may not be the place for you and surely a lot less if you had to finance a flat here.

The hawker is great – an eight-minute walk away. But many HDB developments have coffee shops or hawkers nearby too – some even within the development!

So for those who do prefer a more peaceful and quiet area- perhaps one that’s next to the Park Connector, or not by a major road junction, this would naturally be passed on.

Ultimately, as with most places in Singapore, a central, convenient location is never going to come cheap. So if the location is one that you prioritise most, this would be something for you to look at.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.