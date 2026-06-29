Heritage Hokkien restaurant Beng Hiang makes surprise comeback at unlikely venue

If you enjoy Hokkien cuisine, here's some good news.

Beng Hiang has reopened at Shangri-La Singapore on Friday (June 26), the heritage restaurant announced on social media.

"The doors are open and a new chapter begins," said the restaurant, adding that diners can expect "time-honoured favourites" as well as new items on the menu.

The restaurant's return comes approximately seven months after its closure in November 2025.

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Beng Hiang now occupies the hotel's indoor-outdoor event space Garden Terrace, but its residency is not intended to be permanent, reported 8days.

At the restaurant, diners can look forward to signature dishes including Cherry Wood Charcoal-Roasted Boneless Sucking Pig ($358 for a whole pig), Crispy Five-spice Pork Roll and Prawn Ball ($18), Crispy Oyster Omelette ($25) and Slow-braised Pork Belly with Steamed Bun ($25 for five pieces).

The menu also offers new items such as the Tea-Smoked Crispy Chicken ($30 for half) and Slow-Braised Hokkien Duck with Aged Ginger ($40).

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Helming the restaurant as Sous Chef is Chef Tan Peng Chiew, who has over 30 years of culinary experience. He specialises in Hokkien cuisine, and trained directly under Beng Hiang's founders Tan Hee Ang and Chua Ma Liong.

Founded in 1978, Beng Hiang operated at Murray Street before moving to Amoy Street in 1988. It then moved to Jurong Gateway, where it operated for a decade before its latest relocation.

According to The Peak Singapore, Beng Hiang is one of Shangri-La Group founder and chairman Robert Kuok's favourite restaurants, and it was acquired by the hospitality group in 2015.

Following news of Beng Hiang's reopening, fans shared their well-wishes and excitement on social media.

"So looking forward," one commented, while another wrote: "Congratulations, the restaurant looks amazing."

A diner reminisced: "I recall that their fried oysters, spring chicken were good. They were still at Amoy Street then and their prices were so value-for-money."

AsiaOne has reached out to Beng Hiang for more information.

Address: Shangri-La Singapore, Garden Terrace, Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 9.30pm daily

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carol.ong@asiaone.com