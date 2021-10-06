Ben's Cookies to shutter its last outlet at Wisma Atria on Oct 11, selling 7 cookies for $7

Once again, another popular F&B venture has announced its closure. This time around, it's Ben's Cookies.

In a heartfelt Instagram post yesterday (Oct 5), the cookie specialist announced that it will be leaving Singapore after seven years and thanked its customers for all their support.

Previously, they also had an outlet at Northpoint City which was shuttered on July 18.

As a goodbye treat, Ben's Cookies will be running a promotion from Oct 7 to Oct 10, where you can snag seven cookies for just $7 (U.P. $2.95 apiece).

The promotion is available while stocks last.

Ben's Cookies originates from Oxford, England, and was established in 1983.

They have stores scattered all across the world in locations including Tokyo, Seoul and Mecca. So if you're a diehard fan, you can stil visit one of their outlets overseas once international travel opens up.

Address: 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-50 Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

