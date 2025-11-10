Bentley celebrates triple anniversary with 3 models

2025 sees three significant anniversaries in Bentley's history, notably the 1965 T Series, 1985 Turbo R and 2005 Continental Flying Spur. To mark this occasion, Mulliner — Bentley's bespoke division — has created three bespoke 2025 Flying Spur models.

The 2025 Flying Spur Azure is a tribute to the 1965 T Series model and features a 671bhp hybrid powertrain. Visually, the 2025 tribute's Shell Grey exterior finish echoes that of its ancestor, with the same finish on the 22-inch six tri-spoke wheels.

Inside, its blue-grey main hide is complemented by Beluga secondary hide, while the Burr Walnut fascia, console, door panels and picnic tables are edged with meticulously crafted cross-banding.

The 2025 Flying Spur Speed is a tribute to the 1985 Turbo R, with its hybrid powertrain offering a pure-electric range of 76km. Its V8 engine, combined with an electric motor, delivers an output of 771bhp.

This tribute is finished in Brooklands Green with a Monaco Yellow painted coachline. Inside, its Linen main hide sees Cumbrian Green as a contrasting secondary colour. The fascia develops the theme with a duo tone Open Pore Dark Burr Walnut over Cumbrian Green Piano veneer, with the two elements separated by a chrome pinstripe.

And finally, the 2025 Mulliner Flying Spur Speed is a tribute to the 2005 Continental Flying Spur. It sports a Cypress exterior paint and 22-inch ten-spoke sports wheels in Dark Grey Satin.

Inside, its Saddle secondary hide colour complements a main hide colour in Special Green, created specially for this model. This colour is also used as contrast shade on the upholstery's diamond quilting, embroidered Bentley emblems, the steering wheel's six o'clock tab and Mulliner overmats.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.