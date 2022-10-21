Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid lands in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Bentley has announced the arrival of the Flying Spur Hybrid, the brand’s first-ever plug-in hybrid model to go on sale in Singapore. Pricing for the V6-powered hybrid luxury sedan starts at $1,019,000, before COE and options, and the car is available to order now, with deliveries set to begin in the first half of 2023.

The Flying Spur Hybrid’s powertrain uses a 2.9-litre V6 engine that develops 410hp and 550Nm of torque, as well as an electric motor that produces 134hp and 400Nm of torque, and they combine for a total output of 536hp and 750Nm of torque. The result is a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds, and a top speed of 285km/h.

The electric motor is powered by a 18kWh lithium-ion battery, which Bentley says can be charged from empty to a full 100 percent in seven hours. The Flying Spur Hybrid is also the cleanest and most efficient Bentley ever, with an average CO2 figure of 75g/km, and a total drivable range of over 800km when fully fuelled.

There are three dedicated hybrid driving modes for the Flying Spur Hybrid, namely EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. EV Drive puts the car in pure electric mode, and the car is able to drive in this mode without engaging the petrol engine up to a range of 41km.

Hybrid Mode will toggle between electric and petrol drivetrains, using the intelligent navigation system to predict the best combination of the two for maximum efficiency. Hold Mode will utilise the engine and motor to hold the battery’s charge, and is automatically engaged when the driver engages Sport to ensure consistent boost and recuperation.

The rest of the car is standard Flying Spur, including the same bespoke customisation options that is offered on all Bentleys. The sole external markers that denote the car’s hybrid status are the ‘Hybrid’ badges on the front fenders, and the additional flap at the rear fender for the charging port.

The Flying Spur Hybrid is the first model in Bentley’s Five-in-Five plan, which is part of the carmaker’s Beyond100 strategy, and will see the carmaker launch five electrified models between 2025 and 2030, and have its lineup consist of only electrified cars by then.

The strategy will also see Bentley’s production plant in Crewe being transformed into a carbon neutral facility that will emit zero emissions in water and waste by 2030, and Bentley aims to achieve that through greater automation and digitalisation to achieve maximum efficiency.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.