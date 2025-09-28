Bentley launches new Continental GT and Flying Spur models

Bentley has introduced not just one, but two new models to Singapore.

Both the Continental GT and Flying Spur now come equipped with the brand's High Performance Hybrid powertrain, which marries a V8 engine to a plug-in hybrid system. Across both models, the PHEV powertrain produces 671bhp and 930Nm of torque.

Both cars are motivated by the same High Performance Hybrid powertrain - a V8-powered plug-in hybrid system that generates a total of 671bhp and 930Nm of torque

This fourth generation Continental GT was first launched in Singapore in November last year, with the top-of-the-range Continental GT Speed variant. With this slightly less powerful powertrain, the car will complete the century sprint in a still-quick 3.7 seconds.

Besides the powertrain, the rest of the car remains unchanged. There's now the distinctive eyelash through the front head lights (the quad-eye look is no more), and more sharply pinched lines across the shapely body. The cabin is wrapped in expectedly luxurious materials, which can be further personalised through an almost-endless number of customisation choices including materials, colours, and even the wood veneer. An alternative dark chrome interior specification is also available.

The fourth-generation Continental GT's most distinctive exterior feature is the eyelash through its front head lights, while the interior remains sumptuous and luxurious

For buyers looking for extra space and four-door practicality, there is the updated Flying Spur. With this new PHEV powertrain, the extra heaping of power means that the car can complete the century sprint in 3.9 seconds. Specific design touches on the Flying Spur include the gloss black matrix grille, matt black lower bumper grilles, chrome brightware, and oval bright chrome tailpipe finishers.

Inside the car, high levels of luxury and elegance are guaranteed. On top of the generous equipment and fluted leather seats, customers can naturally choose from a wide-spanning range of interior trim, veneers and upholstery options. Like the Continental GT, an alternative dark chrome interior specification is available.

The four-door Flying Spur naturally offers more practicality - more space for rear passengers, and a larger boot as well

Both cars also now have Black Edition models. They feature the Blackline specification, creating a subtle, sleek, stealthy visual impression. Individual features include a gloss black matrix grille and bumper grilles, a Beluga black front splitter, and gloss black brightware. Black Edition models also wear gloss black 'Winged B' badges and Bentley lettering along with Black Edition badges on the front fenders.

[[nid:712807]]

Inside, the Black Edition namestyle is embroidered on the headrests, while Piano Black veneer trim, Black Edition treadplates, and contrast stitching in a colour of the owner's choice are all included. Comfort seats, mood lighting, the Bentley Rotating Display, sports pedals and the Mood Lighting specification also come as part of the package.

Car Model Price as of press time (not inclusive of COE and options) Bentley Continental GT Plug-in Hybrid $1,190,000 Bentley Flying Spur Plug-in Hybrid $1,118,000

This article was first published in sgCarMart.