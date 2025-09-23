Beo Crescent Curry Rice could shutter after 37 years, stall 'hopeful' of staying open amid talks with coffee shop owners

Hawker food lovers might have one less place to frequent soon as Beo Crescent No Name Hainanese Curry Rice announced their possible upcoming closure after 37 years.

According to their Instagram and Facebook posts on Sunday (Sept 21), the reason for the beloved curry rice shop's tentative closure is a change in coffee shop ownership and "certain challenges" that came with it.

And while loyal customers might feel the need to hurry down for one last plate of Hainanese curry rice at 40 Beo Crescent, the family has expressed that they are "still hoping for the best" and are currently negotiating with the new coffee shop owners to "work something out" so that the stall can continue operating in their current location.

Read the posts: "In the meantime, please remain hopeful with us and we kindly ask that you don't feel the need to rush down. Your encouragement and kind words already mean so much to us."

When AsiaOne visited the curry rice stall at noon on Tuesday, there were already snaking queues extending to the adjacent coffee shop.



Shawn Yee, 33, who has patronised the stall a few times, told AsiaOne that he had decided to make a visit after news broke of its potential closure.



"It’s a bit sad that traditional food stalls like these are closing down," he said.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Kenny Ng, 34, who is a regular there, said that while the stall would often see queues, they were never this long.

"I just hope that they will really open somewhere else, if not this will be my last time,” said the insurance agent, who has frequented the stall with his grandparents since he was a child.

AsiaOne has confirmed with the stall owners that their last day of operations will be Sept 30 if negotiations do not work out.

