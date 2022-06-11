Beo Crescent Food Centre: 10 best hawker stalls to try

Tucked away in the tranquil Bukit Ho Swee residential area, Beo Crescent Food Centre is yet another beloved foodie gem in Tiong Bahru (alongside the famous Tiong Bahru Food Centre just a short stroll away).

The single-floor establishment was opened in 1965 and has a vintage, old-timey feel, complete with pastel tones and an analogue clock at the entrance.

Albeit not the largest of food centres, its aisles are lined with a good mix of old-school vendors — some that have been plying their trade here for decades — and newer faces including a former Din Tai Fung chef.

Here's everything worth sampling, from crispy claypot rice to fluffy tutu kueh to chewy made-from-scratch noodles.

Beo Crescent Food Centre | 38A Beo Crescent

Nan Yuan Fishball Noodle

One of the food centre's most popular stalls — with the queues to match — Nan Yuan Fishball Noodle is where you'll find comforting bowls of the crowd-favourite dish.

Each serving of the dry version features al dente noodles, with each strand thoroughly coated in an addictive sauce with a strong vinegary kick.

On the side, you'll get a bowl of clear broth with the mandatory bouncy fish balls, fishcake slices, dumplings and minced pork. A meal here will set you back $3 and up.

#01-68

Chef Wang Fried Rice

What does one do after wrapping up a stint at Din Tai Fung? Start their own hawker stall selling fried rice, of course.

At Chef Wang Fried Rice, you'll be treated to moreish plates of the homey dish that give the Taiwanese chain a serious run for its money.

Choose from the likes of egg fried rice, pork chop fried rice and even abalone fried rice, all of which have a robust wok hei, with individually separated rice grains that aren't the least bit mushy. Prices start at $4, and don't forget to pile on the chilli sauce.

#01-71

Porridge Kiosk

Our antidote for a cold and rainy day? A thick and nourishing bowl of porridge from this establishment. Porridge Kiosk doles out Cantonese-style porridge that's sure to warm you up from the inside out.

Options include century egg, fish, pork, cuttlefish and shredded chicken, and the servings are crowned with spring onions, shallots and slices of fried dough fritters.

We recommend getting yours with an additional egg, which confers an extra element of creaminess to an already velvety dish. Expect to fork out about $3.

#01-86

Cantonese Claypot Rice

With well-seasoned rice, charred crunchy bits and flavourful chunks of chicken, Chinese sausage and salted fish, this is one solid serving of claypot rice that will leave you wanting more.

They usually add cabbage or leafy greens too, which somewhat ups the healthiness of the dish. A sizable individual portion retails for around $5, making it easy on the wallet and good for solo diners.

Other menu items include claypot fish rice, claypot pork ribs rice and a range of Chinese soups.

#01-66

Da Shi Jie

There are days when all you want is a greasy, glistening plate of fried kway teow — health and wellness be damned.

If so, head over to Da Shi Jie, where you'll discover big portions of slick noodles that have been gussied up with all the requisite ingredients: Think Chinese sausage, beansprouts, egg, cockles and spring onions.

Their version has a slightly sweet undertone and satisfying wok hei, and is a bit on the wetter side. You can expect to pay approximately $4.

#01-65

Heng Heng Cooked Food

Feast on fried carrot cake at Heng Heng Cooked Food, which offers both black and white versions of the rather popular dish (around $3).

The white option features chunky pieces of springy carrot cake cooked with plenty of egg and salty preserved radish, and comes with a smattering of spring onions for some freshness.

Meanwhile, the black variety is coated in a lovely dark sauce, and is our personal favourite. Do add chilli sauce for some spice action.

#01-72

Loi Kee Cooked Food

For briny and umami-rich servings of prawn noodles, Loi Kee Cooked Food has you covered.

The dry option comes with your choice of noodles coated in a spicy sauce, as well as prawns, pork strips, fishcake slices, kang kong and fried shallots.

With the soup version, all the ingredients are submerged in a rich and robust broth that has a subtle sweetness. You can also add some pork ribs to substantiate your meal. Expect to pay around $4.

#01-74

Kia Xiang Du Du Nyonya Kueh

Those who have a soft spot for tutu kueh should stop by this joint. It's a perfect sweet treat to end your meal, or to have as a little mid-afternoon snack.

They offer coconut and peanut flavours — we love both equally — and four pieces of the steamed cakes will set you back by $2.

The filling is fragrant and isn't too sweet, and the exterior is soft and fluffy without falling apart. We suggest digging in as quickly as possible for the best experience.

#01-88

Hai Chew Fish Soup

When you're feeling under the weather or it's a particularly chilly day, nothing hits the spot like fish soup.

At Hai Chew Fish Soup, which is helmed by a chef who used to pull shifts at upmarket Chinese restaurants, you can try the signature Hakka-style fish soup ($5 and up) that's equal parts flavourful and delicate.

Each serving sports thick and firm slices of fish mixed with assorted vegetables including bitter gourd, Chinese lettuce and tomatoes.

#01-85

Kim Kitchen Braised Duck

Run by a young hawker, Kim Kitchen Braised Duck makes tender braised duck ($3 and up) smothered in a savoury braising sauce and served with white rice, cucumber slivers and half an egg.

We like the meat for its smokiness, and couldn't stop sipping on the herbal soup, which adds a contrasting flavour dimension to the meal.

Besides braised duck rice, they also do braised duck noodles coated in a decadent gravy, plus braised pork rice.

#01-82

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.