Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road GLS Sites: What homebuyers should know about these 2 new launch plots

When the government released the list of development sites that it planned to launch to sell in the first half of this year, we highlighted two sites that stood out to us. Now, these plots — a site at Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road — have just been released and will probably attract the scrutiny of developers.

This means that buyers can look forward to new private residential developments in these two uniquely positioned areas. We’ll examine these sites in greater detail, and what prospective buyers need to keep in mind when they get awarded.

When we first covered these sites, we noted that the strength of the site at Berlayar Drive was its potential as the first in a new seafront enclave in the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW). Meanwhile, the site along New Upper Changi Road was situated in a prime position to develop into a massive transport-centric project in the heart of Bedok.

With the official tender launch of these two sites, it looks increasingly possible that each will produce very different types of developments. Given what we know about each of the surrounding areas, we think that the site at Berlayar Drive could be the first condo in a new low-rise waterfront area, while the plot at New Upper Changi Road could be developed into a mega-sized development of more than 1,000 units in a heartland hub.

If these sites, and the subsequent new developments, have piqued your interest, here’s what you need to know.

The release of both sites are part of the government’s broad plan to inject more housing supply into the market

The sites at Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road are part of the list of development plots on the Confirmed List of the 1H2026 Government Land Sale (GLS) programme. Collectively, these two sites could yield about 4,575 new private homes.

This a significant number since the number of new homes that could be developed across all of the sites on the Confirmed List this year, is about 50per cent more than the average half-yearly new housing supply over the past decade.

That’s a strong indication that the government is still very focused on injecting more new private homes into the market, in an effort to utilise supply-side levers to moderate rising home prices.

Moreover, we’ve also observed that most of the latest sites on the GLS site seem to have more unique locational attributes. From our perspective, rather than several so-called generic mass-market development sites being launched for sale, most of the GLS sites that have been launched so far this year are shaped around different lifestyle hubs and buyer pools.

This is quite clearly illustrated in the locational differences between the latest sites on Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road.

Berlayar Drive is one of the most unique GLS sites in recent years

Overall, the GLS site on Berlayar Drive is relatively small at 271,929 sq ft with a gross plot ratio (GPR) of 1.4. Thus, the new development is only expected to yield only around 415 new homes.

This is less than the typical number of condo units that we usually see in a mid-sized development, which usually features a mix of 500 to 600 units.

However, the plot is unique. This site, along with other upcoming plots in this new Berlayar neighbourhood, was where the former Keppel Golf Course used to be located. The golf course vacated this area in 2022. This area is close to Labrador Nature Reserve, Mount Faber, and Sentosa.

The transformation is part of the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW) masterplan, which stretches from Pasir Panjang to Marina East. The 2,000 ha GSW is set to reshape Singapore’s southern coastline with new residential neighbourhoods, commercial spaces, and recreational amenities.

Now, with the launch of this GLS site at Berlayar Drive, it will be the first opportunity for developers to secure an early foothold within the GSW, says ERA Singapore CEO, Marcus Chu. He adds that it is extremely rare for new development sites in this area to hit the market, which will likely boost the appeal of the GLS site among developers.

However, the GLS site comes with a relatively low GPR, and the new development will feature residential blocks of up to five-storeys. But this could be to its advantage since it means that there will be fewer developments blocking the prime waterfront view.

The development of the Berlayar housing estate will feature a mix of private and public housing, and new amenities including supermarkets, shops, clinics, and preschools, in order to improve the area’s long-term liveability.

Recent project launches in city-fringe locales — also known as the Rest of Central Region (RCR) — have recorded strong take-up rates in recent months, such as Zyon Grand and Promenade Peak in River Valley, as well as Penrith along Margaret Drive.

Realion Group Deputy CEO Justin Quek says that lower inventory levels across sub-markets in the RCR could further support buying interest for new projects in well-located areas such as the Berlayar estate.

That area also benefits from its proximity to several business nodes, such as HarbourFront Centre and Mapletree Business City. Next to the Berlayar estate is Telok Blangah MRT station on the Circle Line (CC), which is one stop away from Harbourfront MRT Interchange on the CC and North East Line — and directly linked to VivoCity shopping mall.

All these attributes means that most market watchers expect the GLS site at Berlayar Drive to attract a high level of developer participation when the tender closes on Aug 4. Realion expects between four and seven bidders for the site, with a top bid that could range from around $1,400 to $1,500 psf per plot ratio (ppr).

There will be a large pool of future upgraders around the Berlayar Drive site

Although the site is relatively compact, the 48-ha Berlayar estate is certainly not. Based on the government’s master plan for this new residential estate, it is expected to eventually house around 7,000 HDB flats — which will likely be either Prime of Plus category flats — alongside roughly 3,000 private homes.

Prime and Plus category flats come with a 10-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) along with other resale restrictions. In general, flats in this category tend to be in more desirable locations, and usually command relatively higher initial selling prices compared to Standard category flats.

In our view, we think that the catchment of Prime and Plus flats in this estate will form the bedrock for the pool of HDB upgraders in this area in the future. But this is with the caveat that we’ve yet to see a Prime or Plus project complete its MOP, and it’s unclear if resale demand will be just as strong given the stiff resale restrictions.

The new flat categories are still new enough that we just haven’t seen how they will perform on the resale market at the moment.

However, we can comment that the release of this first GLS site in the planned Berlayar estate reflects the government’s overarching approach towards developing more diverse residential towns, with a mix of public and private housing.

Expect a very different offering at the new New Upper Changi Road parcel

Turning our attention to the recently released GLS site on New Upper Changi Road, the 331,194 sq ft site has a GPR of 2.8, which means that the new development could yield up to 1,010 private homes.

The site is located in the heart of Bedok, and may be one of the most commercially attractive development sites that the area has witnessed in years. The area’s central location in this region supports its proven track record and demand for new private homes.

This plot is close to Bedok MRT station on the East-West Line, and the immediate vicinity is anchored by the neighbourhood’s key amenities. Bedok Mall, the main hawker centre, and the upcoming Sky Eden @Bedok (with an integrated mall component) are in this vicinity.

In general, we’ve seen from previous deep dives that this neighbourhood has a strong upgrader catchment. This is showcased in recent notable transactions, such as newer four-room flats in Bedok have already crossed the $1 million resale threshold, while some Bedok South Horizon resale flats have reportedly transacted above $1.2 million after reaching MOP. These are standard flats without the long 10-year MOP restrictions, and Bedok is a familiar and mature housing market in this part of Singapore.

Chu of ERA points out that there have been no new launches around Bedok Central for roughly 15 years, ever since the launch of Bedok Residences in 2011. Combined with the newest GLS site’s proximity to Bedok MRT station and Bedok Mall, he adds that the new development could see strong pent-up demand.

The new mega-sized development also stands to benefit from the development of Singapore’s Eastern Gateway, an enhanced business corridor for businesses and industries that leverage the connectivity to Changi Airport, as well as the existing Tampines Regional Centre and Changi Business Park.

Thus, from our perspective, this new GLS site doesn’t just benefit from its proximity to an MRT station, the housing catchment around it is shaped by a pent-up demand for new private homes and rising HDB resale values.

The mega-development factor matters too

With the capacity to house over 1,000 units, this would be a mega-sized development — a label we use for projects with more than 1,000 units.

As we’ve seen in the successful sales and take-up rates at other mega-sized projects like Treasure at Tampines, and the recent Parktown Residence, mega-developments have strong appeal among private home owners. This is because these large developments often come with more extensive facilities, as well as lower management fees.

If the new GLS site is developed into such a mega-sized development, it would certainly differentiate it from existing smaller projects in the vicinity like Sky Eden@Bedok or Bedok Residences.

Overall, developer participation for this site is also expected to be very strong, buoyed by rising resale HDB values and demand for new private homes. Realion expects between four and seven bids for the site, with a top bid ranging from around $1,350 to $1,450 psf ppr.

Quek of Realion points out that more than 9,500 4-room and 5-room flats across Bedok and Tampines are expected to reach MOP between 2026 and 2029, and this will form a large catchment of hopeful HDB upgraders.

Quek added that the recent adjustment to the executive condominium scheme (which we cover in detail here) could also redirect some upgrader demand toward private developments, since most EC supply is now prioritised for first-time buyers. Beyond HDB upgraders, he also expects some right-sizer demand from nearby landed enclaves such as Siglap and Opera Estate.

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