Berry cute: Starbucks Singapore and Mofusand launching second collection on Aug 20

The Mofusand craze in Singapore continues as Starbucks Singapore has announced the launch of its second collaboration with the popular Japanese cat illustration series.

The Mofusand and Starbucks Strawberry Collection will be available on Aug 20 at all Starbucks stores at opening time or at 7am for 24-hour outlets and at 12pm online exclusively at LazMall and ShopeeMall, Starbucks Singapore said in a press release today (Aug 15).

This collection comes a week after the coffee chain's first collaboration with Mofusand called the Mofusand and Starbucks Classic Collection, which launched on Aug 13 and is already sold out on Starbucks Singapore's website.

This second collection is inspired by Starbucks' Strawberry Acai Refreshers and will include a variety of pastel pink lifestyle accessories like the Mofusand and Starbucks Strawberry Stainless Steel Tumbler ($49.90), Mofusand and Starbucks Strawberry Mug with Cat Lid ($39.90) and Mofusand and Starbucks Strawberry Puffer Pouch ($26.90).

There will also be two versions of plushies available: the Mofusand and Starbucks Strawberry Barista Plushie ($48.90) which is a Mofusand kitty dressed as a barista wearing a strawberry hat in the iconic Mofusand style, and the Mofusand and Starbucks Strawberry Barista Plush Keychain ($29.90), a keychain version with mini strawberry hat on the side of its head.

The collection will be available while stocks last.

And like the previous collection, customers will be limited to two pieces per item.

If you're a Starbucks Rewards Member, you can also look forward to the Mofusand and Starbucks Sling Bag Blind Pack ($14.90 with any purchase) featuring three different cat designs.

The members-only offer is available exclusively in-stores.

[[nid:713544]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com