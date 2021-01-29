Bespectacled chic: Where to buy stylish eyewear in Singapore

Geek-chic is just one way to pull off the bespectacled look – these days, you can jazz up your look with anything from avant-garde shapes to retro frames. Planning to ditch the contact lenses and make a statement?

We’ve sussed out the most stylish eyewear labels in Singapore that don’t skimp on functionality either.

1. Gentle Monster

This South Korean cult label is known for eye-popping colours and frames that cut quite the unusual figure – no wonder they’ve been seen on celebs from Gigi Hadid to Billie Eilish.

Their 2021 collection promises more of the futuristic style they’re famed for – we’ve got our eye on Sailor M01, an aviator-style number with striking red gradient lenses, and Chilly Chilly , which features wavelike temples and intricate silver details.

Even the stores themselves are a treat for the eyes, with each decked out in startling, large-scale art installations.

Gentle Monster has outlets in Marina Bay Sands #B2-103/104/105, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972, p. +65 6688 7257, and ION Orchard #01-13, 2 Orchard Turn,

Singapore 238801, p. +65 6634 1580.

2. O+

Classic styles get a contemporary makeover with homegrown label O+. Helmed by optometric veteran David Hwang and his sons, this family business ensures quality by overseeing every step of the process from design to handmade touches.

Among their timeless-with-a-twist glasses, standouts include the Mia+ ($199) – round 1900s-style frames with an ombré gradient – and Evans ($249), 1950s-style medical frames available in rose gold.

Note that they don’t produce prescription lenses, so you’ll need to get yourself fitted at an optician if necessary.

O+ has outlets in Mandarin Gallery #02-04, 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238897, p. +65 6219 3615, and OUE Downtown Gallery #01-07, 6A Shenton Way, Singapore 068815, p. +65 6224 2277.

3. Bolon

A luxe label by eyewear specialist Essilor, Bolon likes playing around with their polygons. Their frames are ultra-slim and minimal, but cut all sorts of quirky geometries – Mira ($199), for one, features a waved butterfly-shaped frame, while Clay ($199) goes subtly octagonal.

Using premium materials like Italian acetate-resin, TR-90 memory resin, and precision laser-cut steel, each piece of eyewear is crafted to be featherlight and flexible – you’ll barely feel it on your face.

Bolon has outlets in Wisma Atria, Plaza Singapura, Suntec City, and Junction 8. For more location info, see here .

4. Zoff

This spectacles maker from Japan has quirky eye candy for the young at heart. While Disney and Peanuts -themed collections might sound kitsch, their designs are understated enough to match any outfit.

Think temple tips moulded to mimic Snoopy’s paws, Pooh-inspired honeycomb studs, and cowboy-brown frames in tribute to Toy Story’s Woody. They’ve got a range of glasses for you to play up that romantic retro look too – yellow-tinted lenses, olive-hued rims, and more.

Zoff has outlets in Chinatown Point, Funan Mall, ION Orchard, JEM, Orchard Central, and Paya Lebar Quarter. For more location info, see here .

5. Oblique Eyewear

Oblique hits the sweet spot of trendy and budget-friendly, with frames starting from $90. Their sprawling range runs the gamut from sleek, clean lines to bold, chunky rims – you’ll find the right pair for every occasion here, and amassing a collection won’t break the bank (probably).

They often post updates on limited-time promos on their Facebook page as well, so be sure to keep a sharp eye out.

Oblique Eyewear is located at The Cathay, #01-07, 2 Handy Rd, Singapore 229233, p. +65 9118 2433. Open daily 12.30pm–9pm.

6. New China Opticians

Tucked away in Peninsula Shopping Centre, New China Opticians is one of Singapore’s oldest opticians – nearly a century old! This unassuming store is a treasure trove of vintage glasses from designer labels to bling up your look.

Have a hunt and you might just find gems like a golden, fabulously chunky Vintage Limited Edition Fendi ($180), or a marvelously slim Vintage Limited Edition Christian Dior ($250).

New China Opticians is located at 3 Coleman Street, #01-11 Peninsula Shopping Centre, Singapore 179804, p. +65 6337 8441. Open Mon-Sat 11am–7pm, Sun 12pm–6pm.

7. Owndays

Owndays is pretty much, well, owning the eyewear game with over two dozen branches across Singapore. If you’re looking for that fine balance of fuss-free and fashion-forward, this Japanese chain does it right.

There’s no rivalling its gargantuan range of glasses, from the AIR FIT collection designed to be weightless, to the Sen-Ichi Saku frames handcrafted by a Sabae spectacle artisan, to the sustainably produced ECO2XY range. The best part? You’ll only need to wait 20 minutes to receive your new eye candy upon payment.

Owndays has 30 outlets across Singapore. For more location info, see here .

